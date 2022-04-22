Share All sharing options for: Bird App Recap: the Leury Garcia edition

Apparently some folks are perturbed about where Leury Garcia is batting tonight. I had no idea!

The best hitter in your lineup should be batting second. Tony La Russa has Leury Garcia hitting in that slot after batting him third in the two most recent games (both CWS losses).



I also have no clue why Jake Burger is hitting 9th with Reese McGuire hitting ahead of him. — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) April 22, 2022

Not sure why they were worried, though. Leury Legend does what he does and gets on base.

base knock for my 2 hitter. pic.twitter.com/shRv3ljcvp — gd (@KeuchelRBW) April 23, 2022

LEURY GARCIA WITH THE FIRST HIT FOR THE SOX #RESPECTHIM pic.twitter.com/uGGu4JcA95 — ⚫️ ⚪️ (kingvamp222 hater) (@wsxmatt) April 23, 2022

Meanwhile, we are still trying to figure out how Tim Anderson got suspended rather than simply sined for a hand gesture used often on a baseball diamond.

Meanwhile, what is White Sox Twitter without gratuitous, uncensored pizza pics?

The Pizza is Here pic.twitter.com/3IYMlOTFDx — Nothing in Granger But a Hawk (@Chalsa01) April 23, 2022

Has I mentioned how much we LOVE competent catchers?

Don't run on Reese pic.twitter.com/rmbn0PRMpg — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 23, 2022

Really loving this whole good catcher situation the White Sox have. — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) April 23, 2022

I’m once again telling you Reese>Zack Collins — Positive Sox Fan (@WhiteSoxCheech) April 23, 2022

Unsure if it was directly due to the poor performance in Cleveland, or because they are no “real fans,” but a lot of people weren’t watching, or splitting time between the Bulls

gonna really focus on how well I can execute flipping between the Bulls and Sox games — stoop kiid (@stoopkiid93) April 23, 2022

A familiar face was brought up in the discussion of the evolution of the Kopech curveball.

Oh damn, @pinetarkeyboard mention on the broadcast!!!! — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) April 23, 2022

on the positive end, Sox article number two on the day, for @baseballpro: Michael Kopech’s curve has picked up some extra sweep and drop so far this year, which is exactly what he needed to separate it from his slider and give him a real starter’s arsenal: https://t.co/4fs6DOz8zQ — malachi mulligan (@pinetarkeyboard) April 22, 2022

On the field, Gavin follows up a single with a reminder that he’s a first basemen in the outfield.

Gavin in right pic.twitter.com/317WJ2PYlq — Nothing in Granger But a Hawk (@Chalsa01) April 23, 2022

White Sox baseball is for the faithful.

Watching the white sox game. https://t.co/ztP7qV8Car — Nikko (@TweetsByNikko) April 23, 2022

The White Sox offense makes me sad, let’s check in on the rest of the league.

Deciding whether I should keep watching the Bulls get killed or the White Sox offense score 1 run a game — Joe Crede is the goat (@JoeCrede) April 23, 2022

First, Wander Franco is really good.

Apparently, not everyone struggles to hit Guardians pitching.

The offense has been offensive, but Kopech is just nasty.

Michael Kopech, K'ing the Side with pic.twitter.com/8ryfWgSB7u — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 23, 2022

kopech is dealing. you love to see it — (@likedemolition) April 23, 2022

Michael Kopech has been to start this season. It’s been extremely encouraging. #WhiteSox — James Fox (@JamesFox917) April 23, 2022

He’s not too bad-looking, either.

Kopech has an underrated dumper on this team. — Whitney. (@WhittyWestside) April 23, 2022

Kopech should be making all of us horney right now — Dump Ump (@DumpOnTheUmp) April 23, 2022

Praise be to him!

Andrew Vaughn’s home run cured my covid — Baseball's Lavender Chapter ️‍ (@C_Spaghett1) April 23, 2022

This Kid just might have the makings of a top of the order-type talent one day.

It’s almost as if Andrew Vaughn needs to not only be in the lineup every day, but hit high in the lineup every day! The guy is a stud. — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) April 23, 2022

Or, maybe even beyond that.

Calling it now, Andrew Vaughn is going to be the next Leury Garcia. — White Sox Twitt3r's Heel Turn (@SoxTwitt3r) April 23, 2022

Did we mention how much we LOVE competent catchers?

okay i seriously like reese mcguire — (@likedemolition) April 23, 2022

Tony does so many confusing things these days, it’s hard to keep it all straight.

Ok. 2 Lefties due up and TLR wants a righty. Thought he was big on those matchups. https://t.co/3go7LnMCYm — BZ (@SoxInsane) April 23, 2022

Ruiz picking up right where Kopech left off.

Many reasons it would still would be nice to get a couple more runs.

jose ruiz dealing too??? offense can we uh, contribute? — (@likedemolition) April 23, 2022

Aaron Bummer’s 2022 so far, for one.

Aaron Bummer makes me so nervous — Anthony Bourne (@AJ_Bourne25) April 23, 2022

Anyone consider that Tony may just have OCD?

La Russa is obsessed with righty/lefty matchups. — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) April 23, 2022

The right-handed Aaron Bummer gets the job done.

Attaboy, Graveman!! Way to get out of the jam — (@SouthSider_79) April 23, 2022

With the way both offenses have looked, it’s hard to tell which teams that fans are raging about.

Maybe they need to call up some AAA players that maybe can hit the ball and send some of these guys down.. #CWSvsMIN — dave schwab (@99hangman) April 23, 2022

Check up on the folks still trying to make basketball happen during a Sox game.

Just checked on the Bulls and ewwwww pic.twitter.com/zAPv1P0gfQ — Adam Kunos (@KUNOS19) April 23, 2022

You will not besmirch the legend in this house! He was 1-for-4 with 3 K’s, thank you very much.

Not correct! — Eric Wilson (@suitedfours) April 23, 2022

That being said, how much offense is not enough offense?

This seems ungood, someone who's good at math let me know though. https://t.co/ITSCq2X4E4 — Bobby Mackowiak #NotAllBobs (@OwiakBob) April 23, 2022

Didn’t see this rule get passed in the CBA negotiations, but I like it.

THANK YOU!

Correction: Leury Garcia 1-for-4, three strikeouts tonight. Not 0-for-4. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) April 23, 2022

Right-handed Aaron Bummer doing regular Aaron Bummer things.

Graveman, please don't blow this. Only Chicago team winning so far tonight. — Alexis ️‍⚧️ (@satavvibes) April 23, 2022

White Sox about to give up another lead — Rocky mccoy (@RobertJMccoy1) April 23, 2022

White Sox baseball, baby!

Cue Benny Hill music. — jacki.eth (@zombie_jacki) April 23, 2022

This Sox team is a clown show. — Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) April 23, 2022

LMAO LMAO — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) April 23, 2022

Well good night White Sox fans — Southside Mando (@SouthsideMando) April 23, 2022

Think it might be time to burn that glove, TA.

Welp.

Help.

Another error by Tim Anderson, and an error on Jose Abreu on throw that gets past McGuire. The Twins score two runs and take a 2-1 lead B8.



Both E's throwing — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) April 23, 2022

Every single Sox fan right now.

Got to get this shit figured out here fellas pic.twitter.com/SANcwuWktg — Matt Zawaski aka (@SouthsideZo) April 23, 2022

Eloy does what Eloy used to do.

This tweet feels strangely familiar in both tone and content

On the Sox side, confidence is high.

They will absolutely strand this runner. — Larry, Bathroom Dad (@ihave5broats) April 23, 2022

As we all expected, bases loaded and one out for our sex-positive backup catcher.

Why isn’t Yaz pinch hitting here?!???? TONY WAKE UP FOR ONCE — Ryan (@Moncada4MVP) April 23, 2022

Stakes. could. not. be. higher.

If McGuire hits a grand salami I’ll shave my head — Baseball's Lavender Chapter ️‍ (@C_Spaghett1) April 23, 2022

And then there was a Burger.

NEEEEEEED a Burger Bomb. — Duke Coughlin (@ThatPodGuyDuke) April 23, 2022

Ballgame.

I’m really excited for the TLR press conference where he states he didn’t want to pinch hit Yaz for Reese because he wanted McGuire’s defense for the bottom of the 9th. — Millennial Sox Fan (@MillennialSox) April 23, 2022

At least it was exciting.