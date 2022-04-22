White Sox Minor League Update: April 22, 2022

Box score link

A few things probably could have gone better for the Knights in their 12-2 loss to the Nashville Sounds. For example, they could have been facing someone other than Brewers 2019 first-rounder Ethan Small, who, after carving them up tonight, has a season line of 18 ⅓ IP, 6 H, 3 R (1 ER), 12 BB, and 24 K. They could have mustered more than seven hits, just one for extra bases, Luis Alex Basabe’s seventh-inning triple. But most importantly, they could have been a little more on top of the Sounds stadium ground rules, which, somewhat bizarrely, resulted in a ball caught up in the bullpen remaining live and turning into an inside-the-park grand slam. It ended up being five earned runs in 2 ⅔ innings for Kade McClure, then JB Olson added three more runs in 1 ⅓ innings, then Andrew Perez added one more in two innings, then Tyler Johnson added three more in ⅓ innings, then Kyle Kubat was very sharp over 1 ⅔ perfect, thank you.

Pretty awful set of ground rules in Nashville. An inside the park HR is called after Mark Payton throws his arms up. The fine officiants paid him no mind, and the runners kept going. Wes Helms is irate, and for good reason. He gets launched. #Knights #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/9STy3KiCsD — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 23, 2022

That Basabe triple led to the first of the two Knights runs; Zach Remillard scored him with a single, then advanced to second on a Romy González single, third on a passed ball, and scored when Carlos Pérez grounded out.

Zach Remillard with an RBI single! pic.twitter.com/UYlxNGqWp9 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) April 23, 2022

This one really sucked, or should I say, SHUCKED, am I right?!?! Because the Barons were playing the Biloxi Shuckers?!? Ha! We joke, but really, this one shucked because it was tied at 3-3 going into the ninth and ended up being a 6-5 Barons loss at home. Kaleb Roper struck out four and gave up two runs (one earned) in a very short two-inning start; Hansen Butler also allowed a run, the game 3-1 at that point. Yoelvin Silven put down two spotless innings, then Brian Glowicki took the mound with the game tied. Last year an overpowering strikeout pitcher who nonetheless allowed a few too many runs, Glowicki put two baserunners on with a double and single, then with two outs, allowed a three-run home run to put the Shuckers up 6-3.

Biloxi 3, Birmingham 3 | Bottom 7th



Yolbert Sanchez. Equalizer. pic.twitter.com/68wsIjuq2X — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) April 23, 2022

The Barons chipped away at the score starting with one run in the fifth, Cornelius Randolph doubling to start the frame, advancing to second on Yolbert Sánchez’s groundout, then scoring on Lenyn Sosa’s sacrifice fly. They picked up the two game-tying runs in the seventh, JJ Muno and Randolph both scoring on a Sánchez single. Then, the ninth: with two outs, Sosa singled, and Tyler Neslony heroically hit what would have been a walk-off blast, but instead just made it a 6-5 loss instead of 6-3.

Tyler Neslony gets out the old 9i and puts some nice loft on it to RF. #Barons trail by 1, 6-5 in the b9. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/bRUqqkJDo4 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 23, 2022

The Dash mashed tonight, simply scoring nine runs in one inning on their way to an easy 10-4 win over the hated Greenville Drive. Tyler Osik got things warmed up with a two-out shot in the top of the second while starting pitcher Chase Solesky was busy putting down zeroes in the bottom.

Then the fourth: Jason Matthews singled, one of three hits for him. Catcher Adam Hackenberg’s back to hackin’ and doubled Matthews to third, then took the extra base and made it to third while Matthews scored on Shawn Goosenberg’s single. The Goose stole second, ultimately unnecessarily as Harvin Mendoza drew a walk. Everyone advanced a bag on a run-scoring wild pitch, then Osik reached on an infield error during which another run (the fourth of the inning) scored. Caberea Weaver made the first out of the inning swinging at strike there, then Duke Ellis walked and Oscar Colás hit his fifth double to clear the bases, Dash up 7-0. After a pitching change, Moises Castillo singled Colás to third, and Colás scored when Matthews grounded out in his second at-bat in the inning. Hackenberg then made it six total bases for himself in just this one inning, his third dinger of the year scoring Castillo and making it 10-0 Dash. Goosenberg walked to follow it up, but Mendoza grounded out to, somewhat mercifully, end the inning.

9 run inning in Greenville for the #Dash. Adam Hackenberg goes deep to CF to put it at 10-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/smiHqUBq2z — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 23, 2022

There were a few wobbles in the bullpen—Jesus Valles, who ended up with the W, allowed two runs over three innings, and Zach Cable was shaky again with two runs in one, but Theo Denlinger quieted things down in the ninth for the victory.

As the Dash mashed, so too were the Cannon Ballers mashed themselves, falling 12-5 to the Fredericksburg Nationals. It was not a good second start for 2020 second-rounder Jared Kelley, who only pitched 1 ⅔ innings with an ugly line of 4 H, 6 R (3 ER), 4 BB, 2 K; two of the runs credited to him were inherited and allowed to score by Everhett Hazelwood, who also gave up a run of his own over 3 ⅓ innings. All seven runs given up by the pair scored in the first two innings, then things were quiet for the Nationals until the sixth. 2020 third-rounder Adisyn Coffey entered; Coffey had appeared in four games so far and had not retired a batter in the last two, allowing six runs (four earned) over that 0 IP. The struggles continued, as Coffey allowed two singles and a walk to score a run, then carried over into the seventh, when he gave up a leadoff home run (not that it mattered much at that point, Ballers down 9-4), a double, and two singles, with DJ Gladney making an error behind him. Christian Edwards entered, gave up a sacrifice fly for an inherited run to score, then pitched a clean eighth, and Haylen Green struck out two in a scoreless ninth. Nationals 2021 first-round pick Brady House, which is also where I live, went 3-for-5 against Ballers pitching.

It wasn’t the worst game at the plate for the Ballers, but it certainly wasn’t the best, the team drawing one walk and striking out 12 times, five runs crossing the plate. The first fireworks came off the bat of Ivan González, who went deep for the first time in 2022 to start the third inning. The next fireworks (maybe sparklers) also came off the bat of Ivan González, who singled with one out in the fifth, advanced on Wilber Sánchez’s single, and scored with James Beard’s single (Beard aggressively but unsuccessfully tried to take second on the throw).

The Ballers strung some more baserunners in the sixth, Colby Smelley continuing his torrid April with a double and scoring on a tag team of singles by Gladney and Wilfred Veras. Samil Polanco also contributed a sac fly. Polanco was also responsible for the last run, a futile solo blast against the darkness in the ninth inning to make it 12-5.

