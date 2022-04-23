Gamethread: White Sox at Twins

Happy weekend, White Sox fans, and welcome to this rollercoaster that we’re all too familiar with. The despair train we’re on together will hopefully make a stop at pleasant town for the third year in a row by season’s end, but it’s difficult to see that ray of light during a five-game losing streak.

The White Sox look to break that streak today in Minnesota, and rise to .500 with a win. If you told me last week that hitting .500 was the objective of this Saturday game, I’d have laughed at you, but here we are. Our South Siders played great ball in every way against good teams, and watching them fall apart against teams that were supposed to be patsies is disheartening. It’s too early in the season for a verdict, but it’s hard not to internally catastrophize after a strong start.

Vince Velásquez (0-1, 4.15 ERA) takes the mound for the Good Guys today against Dylan Bundy (2-0, 0.87 ERA). The win may come down to the bullpens, and if so, we’ve got the advantage, as long as the White Sox limit the buttery ball drop/wild throw to first/Yakety Sax little league moments.

Here are today’s lineups:

Leury García is finally back in the 7-spot where he (generously) belongs, and Andrew Vaughn is batting second today, so it seems that common sense has entered the chat. Reese McGuire has been a solid blocker and framer, and while both he and Grandal have had cold bats, McGuire has had a warmer offense, though not substantially. Even if the White Sox bats are resurrected against ol’ Dilly and the Twins, they’ll still need their steady defense to make a comeback if they want to even this series today. That means no errors, boys. Let’s get it done.

Do you think this lineup is better today, or are you still scratching your head and wondering if it’s being put together by an internet baseball lineup generator?

Buckle up, White Sox fans, and let’s hope for a blowout. The carnage, one way or another, will begin at 3:05 p.m. CT, on NBC Sports Chicago or, if you want to be annoyed by announcers, FS1. The delightful Len Kasper and Darrin Jackson have the radio call on ESPN 1000.