White Sox Minor League Update: April 23, 2022

Well, if you were thinking Johnny Cueto was going to be ready to take over somebody’s spot in the rotation in Chicago, he will need to spend a little more time in Charlotte after this outing. He only lasted eight outs and allowed three runs. Maybe it was easy to see, a late free-agent add in a shortened offseason and spring training — he shouldn’t have been a guy that would be ready for major league hitters right away. It didn’t get much better after Cueto, though, with John Parke going the final five innings of the game. Parke allowed five runs, with six runs in all crossing the plate.

For the offense, it was bad as well, maybe even worse than the pitching. The team only came away with three hits, Ryder Jones with two and Jameson Fisher with the third. Jones was also responsible for the only run, a solo shot for his fourth homer of the season.

KNIGHT RYDER!!! @Jonesy_56 with a solo HR in the 4th inning! pic.twitter.com/0y7n3OFcTk — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) April 24, 2022

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Ryder Jones: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 0 BB, 1 K

Jameson Fisher: 1-for-3, 0 BB, 2 K

0% Jameson Fisher: 1-for-3, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Johnny Cueto: 2 2⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 5 H, 2 BB, 2 K

John Parke: 5 IP, 5 ER (6 R), 6 H, 4 BB, 6 K

0% John Parke: 5 IP, 5 ER (6 R), 6 H, 4 BB, 6 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

The first of two close wins in the system starts right here in Birmingham. Seven of the nine batters in the lineup collected hits, with Craig Dedelow and Raudy Read both getting two hits/one homer. Read has started very well with a .955 OPS, but Dedelow has been trying to find his groove. Maybe this is the start.

Biloxi 4, Birmingham 5 | Middle 7th@Craig_DEEDS with an oppo- pic.twitter.com/D8X6xdI43j — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) April 24, 2022

Yolbert Sánchez reached base twice as well, one single and one walk. His walk rate continues to be much improved, and he kept his crazy .500 OBP intact.

The pitching was good enough; it was a tale of two halves, with Steven Moyers giving up all four runs in his five innings, and then the bullpen throwing four shutout innings to hold on to the lead. Lincoln Henzman finished the game, and was great in two innings. That was his second save of the year, as he lowered his ERA to 1.08 — not too shabby a start to the season as a closer for the converted starter, and that having not pitched at all in 2021, no less.

No fancy edit needed, just @CurtBloom4 + crowd vibes pic.twitter.com/QEh5kpfQoM — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) April 24, 2022

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Lincoln Henzman: 2 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 0 BB, 2 K

Raudy Read: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Craig Dedelow: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

0% Raudy Read: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Craig Dedelow: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Steven Moyers: 5 IP, 4 ER, 9 H, 0 BB, 5 K

Cornelius Randolph: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 2 K

Luis Curbelo: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K

0% Cornelius Randolph: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Luis Curbelo: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Another day, and another bad outing for Drew Dalquist. He had issues with command, four walks in four innings, and he got hit a lot, with seven hits allowed. Maybe it is impressive to only allow four runs off of 11 men on base in just four innings, but it sure doesn’t look good in the box score.

Thankfully for Dalquist, the offense got out to a big enough lead, and kept adding to it, to squeak out a one-run win. On the back of 11 hits, the lineup scored seven runs without the help of a homer. Tyler Osik led the team with three hits, and Shawn Goosenberg had two hits with a double in there. Moises Castillo had three hits as well, and that continues a trend of pretty good baseball; he is slashing .351/.468/.459 in the early going, so a little single heavy, but impressive nonetheless.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Tyler Osik: 3-for-4. 1 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

Moises Castillo: 2-for-4, 1 R, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Shawn Goosenberg: 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 2 K

0% Moises Castillo: 2-for-4, 1 R, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Shawn Goosenberg: 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Oscar Colás: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 1 K

Drew Dalquist: 4 IP, 4 ER, 7 H, 4 BB, 1 K

Jordan Mikel: 2 IP, 2 ER, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 K

0% Drew Dalquist: 4 IP, 4 ER, 7 H, 4 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Jordan Mikel: 2 IP, 2 ER, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

After a great first week of the season for the Cannon Ballers, the second has been underwhelming. Kannapolis is now 7-7 on the year after its latest loss. The defense really struggled, with four errors from four different players. However, two of those players (Wilfred Verás and Misael González) hit homers, so they offset out their errors, at least. Both players had multiple hits as well, with González getting three hits on the day. He now has an OPS of more than 1.000. DJ Gladney had three hits as well, all singles.

Wes Kath also had one of those errors, and continues to struggle with the bat. He did reach base twice on walks, but he did not get a hit in his two recorded at-bats, as his averages continue to linger below the Mendoza Line.

The pitching was not particularly good, but again, the defense did not help much. Tommy Sommer started the game and allowed four runs, with a fifth unearned. He has struggled this year, and that continued with this start. Johnny Ray took over for Sommer and threw one bad pitch in his 2 2⁄ 3 innings — a solo homer, for his only run allowed, but it just happened to be the game-winner. Garrett Schoenle finished the Kannapolis pitching side of the game with four batters seen and four outs, to lower his ERA to 1.64.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? DJ Gladney: 3-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Misael González: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

Wilfred Verás: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 0 BB, 1 K

0% Misael González: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Wilfred Verás: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now