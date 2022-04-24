 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gamethread: White Sox at Twins

Lucas Giolito is back, and the South Siders sure need him.

By Brett Ballantini
Chicago White Sox v Detroit Tigers
Lucas Giolito is back, after a bizarre abdominal injury that truncated his Opening Day start.
Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Happy Lucas Giolito Day!

Well, if we have to lose another key member of the team, at least a very important one — perhaps the most important — comes back.

Anyone you want out there to snap this losing streak and avoid a sweep of the series and the road trip, it’s Giolito. Lookit those sweet sweet starts against Minny last year.

Not gonna pick apart this lineup, it’s good enough, and on TLR terms it’s stellar.

Here’s the jagbags from Minny:

In the category of Pitchers the White Sox Could Have Had if Rick Hahn Wasn’t Budget-Limited Tasting His Own Ragtag Rotation, Chris Archer starts for Minnesota today. Let’s hope we tag hell outta Archer, but still, “our Archer” already got tagged hard last night ... in Triple-A.

It’s a 1:10 p.m. CT ballgame, usual broadcast sources listed in the Sox tweet above.

Monday is an off-day, so it would really be nice for the spirit of the club (and fans!) to end this AL Central “Odyssey of Patsies” on a high note.

