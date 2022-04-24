Gamethread: White Sox at Twins

Happy Lucas Giolito Day!

Well, if we have to lose another key member of the team, at least a very important one — perhaps the most important — comes back.

Lucas Giolito went 3-0 with a 2.05 ERA (5 ER/22.0 IP) in three starts against Minnesota in 2021.



Anyone you want out there to snap this losing streak and avoid a sweep of the series and the road trip, it’s Giolito. Lookit those sweet sweet starts against Minny last year.

Not gonna pick apart this lineup, it’s good enough, and on TLR terms it’s stellar.

Here’s the jagbags from Minny:

In the category of Pitchers the White Sox Could Have Had if Rick Hahn Wasn’t Budget-Limited Tasting His Own Ragtag Rotation, Chris Archer starts for Minnesota today. Let’s hope we tag hell outta Archer, but still, “our Archer” already got tagged hard last night ... in Triple-A.

Monday is an off-day, so it would really be nice for the spirit of the club (and fans!) to end this AL Central “Odyssey of Patsies” on a high note.