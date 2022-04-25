White Sox Minor League Update: April 24, 2022

Overall, a great pitching performance that lasted until the final frame for Nashville is squandered by bad offense.

Nick Ciuffo delivered the biggest two hits of the day, both doubles in his 2-for-4 day. He was the only Charlotte batter with multiple hits. Zach Remillard drove in the second run in the seventh to tie the game at two.

Emilio Vargas started the game and was much better this time out. He struck out five over five innings and only allowed two runs. The bullpen was even better for the next two innings and that included Ryan Burr with a no-run eighth inning, his first appearance of the season. Zach Muckenhirn allowed the go-ahead run in the eighth, three hits given up in one inning is not a way to keep a game tied.

With great pitching comes great responsibility for the lineup to earn the win, and that is what happened with the Barons today. Davis Martin had another stellar start, with six strikeouts over four innings of work. He did allow one run off of five hits so there was some downside, but the strikeouts and strike-throwing helped limit damage. Lenyn Sosa also helped him leave with at least a tie game with a solo homer in the first.

No. 22 White Sox prospect Lenyn Sosa homers on the first pitch he sees to kick off Game 6 of @BhamBarons vs @BiloxiShuckers!



Birmingham and Biloxi are tied 1-1 at the end of 1. pic.twitter.com/Uy4RC5LHmT — Caleb Probst (@caleb_probst) April 24, 2022

When Martin was pulled from the game, the Barons did run into a scare and a two-run deficit, as Garrett Davila allowed a two-run homer in the fifth. In the bottom of that inning, the Barons broke open for a four-run inning. Birmingham took advantage of some poor pitching and was able to get the bases loaded with nobody out. All four runs came after that, even an HBP RBI from Craig Dedelow. Alex Destino would expand the lead in the seventh inning with a homer of his own, a two-run shot.

Sosa had two hits, along with Tyler Neslony and Yolbert Sánchez. Neslony actually reached base all four times he was up, with two hits and two walks. However, Destino beat them all with three hits. It was a busy and fun day for the offense.

While Destino and the gang was adding to the lead, the bullpen fired four zeroes to end the game. Félix Paulino accounted for two of them, with three strikeouts, to help. He seems to be a full-time reliever now, and it has worked out OK with a 3.00 ERA in nine innings.

A big win for Winston-Salem, thanks to an offensive onslaught from their lineup. Every batter reached base, for a total of 15 hits and three walks. The offense was even good when needed, with a 7-for-17 performance with runners in scoring position. Shawn Goosenberg and Harvin Mendoza both went yard late in the game as well.

This was Goosenberg’s second of the season and Menodza’s first.

On the pitching side, it ended up being a bullpen game because of the start by Karan Patel. He struggled with command, with 63% of his pitches outside of the zone; he only lasted five outs and two runs allowed. For the most part, the bullpen was really good. Cooper Bradford and Wilber Perez threw two no-hit innings each to keep the lead intact as the offense kept growing it. The only time it got worrisome was the ninth with Gil Luna Jr. He did not record a single out, and allowed a two-run homer. Zach Cable came in to shut down the game after that for the 10-5 win.

Awful pitching from top to bottom today led to 16 runs allowed on 14 hits and six walks. Brooks Gosswein had a terrible second inning with seven runs crossing the plate, although two errors played a role in some of the runs allowed. The offense actually took that seven-run deficit in stride and put up an eight-spot in the third to take the lead. Wilfred Verás hit a grand slam for four of those runs, and Wilber Sánchez accounted for another two with his first homer of the season.

After Andry Lara walked the bases loaded to start the third he give up a grand slam to CWS Wilfred Veras. Traveled 421-ft with 106 MPH exit velo, per the broadcast pic.twitter.com/RJUGn3ZMYy — Trevor Hooth (@HoothTrevor) April 24, 2022

The lead quickly disappeared, with two runs allowed in the very next inning. After that, the bullpen officially took over and allowed seven more runs. It was so bad even Haylen Green allowed a run, the first of his professional career. Not a great day for Kannapolis, as it falls below .500.

