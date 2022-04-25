South Side Sox Podcast 99 — We would love to be impressed

What do you do on the heels of a seven-game losing streak? You record a podcast, that’s what!

Zach Hayes, Brett Ballantini, Chrystal O’Keefe, Trooper Galactus and Joe Resis got together to solve the White Sox. Did we? Well:

Is it time to panic?

The Eloy Jiménez injury

Liam Hendriks is back to tipping his pitches, but is that the biggest concern about him?

Tony La Russa: Seriously, what more is there to say?

Trooper loses it

Hey, the White Sox are 1 1 ⁄ 2 games out of first, exactly the same as they were on this day a year ago

⁄ games out of first, exactly the same as they were on this day a year ago Does the panel’s relatively sober assessment of the club (skewing, of course, positively) change if the White Sox flub the series at home vs. K.C.?

Chrystal’s lede for one of the losing streak games (something like AHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!) will become our default writing lede, until the losing streak is over

