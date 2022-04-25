Today in White Sox History: April 25

1951

White Sox slugger Eddie Robinson hit the first rooftop home run by a Sox player at the original Comiskey Park. Robinson’s blast was off of the Browns’ Al Widmar. The Sox won the game, 8-6.

Robinson hit 29 home runs that year and drove in 117 runs, as the Sox went 81-73-1.

2004

Coming over from the Bulls organization, Brooks Boyer was named White Sox vice president of marketing, replacing the taciturn and aloof Rob Gallas. Boyer immediately instituted a series of great ad campaigns (including “Sox Pride” and “Win or Die Trying”) that keyed interest, tweaked the Cubs and generated excitement among the fan base.

2014

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth and trailing, 6-5, José Abreu smashed a game-winning grand slam off of Tampa’s Grant Balfour. The rookie tallied three hits and six RBIs in the game.

2016

Relief pitcher Matt Albers threw his 30th consecutive scoreless outing, breaking the team record set by Jesse Crain. Albers’ streak dated back to Aug. 5, 2015 and spanned 33 innings. Ironically, the streak was snapped in a game several days later, when two unearned runs crossed the plate and were charged to Albers.