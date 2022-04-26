Today in White Sox History: April 26

1925

The White Sox forfeited a game to Cleveland. It happened in front of a Comiskey Park-record crowd of 44,000 fans. So many fans were at the game that owner Charles Comiskey allowed them on the field, behind roped-off sections of the outfield. With the Sox losing 7-2 in the ninth inning, many fans broke through the ropes, thinking the game was over. It wasn’t, as there were only two outs. Order was never restored, and a forfeit was declared.

1990

If not for a check-swing pop-up single over first base from Ron Kittle in the second inning, Nolan Ryan would have had a record sixth no-hitter. Instead, he had to settle for a record-tying (with Bob Feller) 12th one-hitter. Ryan struck out 16 (and his Rangers themselves had just three hits) in a 1-0, 127-pitch winner at Arlington Stadium. It was Ryan’s 293rd career win.

2019

It was one of the wildest games in team history as the White Sox beat the Tigers in come-from-behind fashion, 12-11, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Sox trailed 8-1 and 9-2 at various points in the game, before making a major comeback to win it.

The South Siders thought they had a 12-10 lead after José Abreu hit what was believed to be a three-run home run in the seventh inning. However, his towering drive caused Tim Anderson at first base to hesitate before running, and Abreu momentarily passed him on the bases. A three-run home run became a two-run single, an 11-10 lead — and an out for José.

After Detroit tied the game, Anderson then hit a slider into the seats to win it in walk-off fashion in the last of the ninth inning.