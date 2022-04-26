White Sox Minor League Update: April 26, 2022

Not a great game for Charlotte, and some even worse news on the day:

Knights’ injury news.



Nothing official yet but sounds like TJ for starter Johan Dominguez.@H_Schryves23 (lat) & @TyJohnson_21 (shoulder) both day to day.@romygonzalez_5 to IL today with hamstring soreness but expected back soon.@FutureSox @dailywhitesox @whitesox — jeff cohen (@TripleAJeff) April 26, 2022

Johan Dominguez looks to be out for the year. Hunter Schryver and Tyler Johnson are not available right now and Romy González is heading to the IL. Great day, right?

The game did not go so well, either, but the new guy in town did do pretty well; Yolbert Sánchez had three hits and started at second base as well.

Another one!



Yolbert Sanchez with his 3rd hit of the game! pic.twitter.com/iZ4Hz0DfVU — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) April 26, 2022

Micker Adolfo and Zach Remillard were right behind Sánchez in the hit column with two hits each, so three players accounted for seven of Charlotte’s 10 hits, so it makes some sense why there were only two runs. It makes even more sense knowing that each hit was a single, so no real power to speak of today.

On the pitching side, Jimmy Lambert was pretty bad, although the the bullpen stepped up. Lambert allowed seven runs, with an eighth that was unearned. He just got hit around, with 12 hits given up in just 4 2⁄ 3 innings. The bullpen combined for 4 1⁄ 3 innings with no earned runs, although Will Carter did see an unearned run get past him. Andrew Perez was probably the best out there, facing four batters and retiring all of them (three Ks).

Who was the Knights MVP? Yolbert Sánchez: 3-for-5, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

Micker Adolfo: 2-for-3, 1 BB, 1 K

Who was the Knights Cold Cat? White Sox Organizational Strength and Conditioning strategy

The Barons had an early lead, lost it, re-gained a slim lead with three innings left, and ultimately lost, 6-4. Not a great game for the bullpen, is what I am saying. Scott Blewett had a good start today, going four innings with just one run. Unfortunately, the three pitchers that replaced him all allowed at least one run.

The offense did not do much to help secure their leads, but Craig Dedelow certainly tried. He had two hits, one of which was a two-run homer.

Jagger Rusconi drove in the first two runs of the game on a single, so twos guy were responsible for driving in all four Barons runs. Yoelqui Céspedes had a double today, but struck out in his other three plate appearances.

Who was the Barons MVP? Steven Blewett: 4 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 2 K

Who was the Barons Cold Cat? JJ Muno: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 3 K

If you were waiting for a win, the Dash certainly did that and then some, crushing Asheville, 14-4. They had 16 hits on the day, from nine of the 10 batters. Unfortunately, there was no video from this game, so we cannot see Oscar Colás hit his first homer in the White Sox organization. It was one of his three hits on the day. Bryan Ramos did Colás one better. Ramos hit his third homer of the season, which was one of his four hits. Ramos hadn’t played over the weekend, so with this 4-for-6 performance, he is hitting .418. Not too shabby for either of these top prospects.

The pitching did not need to be good, but it was for the most part. Sean Burke did struggle to an extent (two homers and seven hits), but the struggles only resulted in three runs. The bullpen took over for the final four innings, and they were very good. Vince Vannelle had two no-hit innings right after Burke — Vannelle was recently promoted from Kannapolis, and hasn’t allowed a run in 8 1⁄ 3 innings between the two levels.

Who was the Dash MVP? Oscar Colás: 3-for-6, 1 HR, 3 R, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 2 K

Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Luis Mieses: 0-for-4, 2 BB, 2 K

Shawn Goosenberg: 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 3 K

