South Side Sox Player of the Week (April 18-23): Tanner Banks

Tanner Banks waited a long time for his shot at the big leagues.

The 30-year-old Utah native spent seven seasons in the minors, making 115 starts. At some moments, the jump up to the big show must’ve seemed distant. But the current rash of injuries obliterated the White Sox rotation and left a few gaps, including an opportunity for Banks.

He made his debut two weeks ago closing out a memorable win, with the Chisox walloping Detroit, 10-1. Banks went two innings, striking out four and allowing no hits. He grinned his way through the traditional beer shower in the Sox dugout, reveling in the moment.

Banks’ success doesn’t come as a total surprise for White Sox management, who invited Tanner to spring training earlier this year. He showed flashes of promise there, badgering the L.A. Dodgers with five K’s in a notable start.

With reliever Garrett Crochet out for the season, the White Sox bullpen needs to eat up innings. They also need some coverage for ambitious closer Liam Hendriks, who has had a wily start to the season.

Once Banks finishes wringing the celebratory beer out of his uniform, he may fill both those roles perfectly.

Tim Anderson made a rare but not unheard of slide right off of the MVP list during the losing streak, falling out of the top spot and 15.9 points down to 1.6, outside looking in.

