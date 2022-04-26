Gamethread: Royals at White Sox

Tonight marks the beginning of a seven-game homestand for the White Sox (6-9), who have lost seven consecutive games. They will be taking on the Royals (5-9), who have a four-game losing streak entering tonight.

In this matchup between two cold teams, Dallas Keuchel will start on the mound for the South Siders. Keuchel’s most recent start was a disaster, as he allowed 10 runs (seven earned) in only one-plus inning of work. Granted, the defense was horrible that afternoon in Cleveland, and so was nearly everyone who appeared in the game for the White Sox, as the Guardians (7-9) won, 11-1. Keuchel enters with a 15.00 ERA, a 4.47 xERA, and a 6.23 FIP, rendering him a -0.1-fWAR pitcher in six innings this season.

Daniel Lynch, another left-handed pitcher, will start for the Royals. In 10 innings this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.40 ERA, a 4.36 xERA, and a 6.07 FIP, and his fWAR (-0.1) matches Keuchel’s. After issuing 4.10 walks per nine innings last year, Lynch is off to a strong start in that department this year, only walking 1.80 batters per nine innings. If Lynch goes back to his 2021 ways, it will be important for White Sox hitters to lay off pitches out of the zone. This has been a struggle for the White Sox so far this season.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

Tim Anderson is hitting .353/.387/.519 (47-133) with 27 runs scored in 33 games against Kansas City since 2019.



Earlier, the White Sox made the following announcements:

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 6:10 p.m. CST. After a nightmarish week, it is time to get back on track. Let’s open the homestand with a victory.