Bird App Recap: Please win a game

After an absolutely abysmal road trip and seven-game losing streak, the boys are back in town to take on the Kansas City Royals.

Dallas Keuchel is on the mound after a terrible outing last week (giving up 10 in the first two innings). As expected, fans were NOT excited.

Dally Day. Not gonna say happy dally day cause what is there to be happy about pic.twitter.com/9wFr2p2J7s — Payton (@SoxBearPayton) April 26, 2022

The first couple of innings were fairly uneventful outside of a few walks (for now), and we are truly scraping the bottom of the barrel for things to be happy about.

Dallas got a strikeout somehow — (@RoyalToShanghai) April 26, 2022

Keuchel with a no-hitter through 2. — BZ (@SoxInsane) April 26, 2022

Even against a lefty pitcher, the White Sox offense remained nonexistent through the first three.

We had a walk and that was exciting — jacki.eth (@zombie_jacki) April 27, 2022

Things started to take a turn for the worse. Would it be a Dallas Keuchel outing without at least one inning where the defense implodes?

An Error, BB, Groundout, Infield 1B, FC



Leads to 2 #Royals runs



Off to B4 #ChangeTheGame trails 2-0 — ESPN White Sox (@ESPNWhiteSox) April 27, 2022

The defense made it a little difficult to Dallas, but he dug himself into an even deeper hole. Walks. For. Days.

does anyone have any evidence that Dallas Keuchel has ever thrown a strike — janice (@scuriiosa) April 27, 2022

I think we have all had enough of Keuchel.

Hell is just an endless Dallas Keuchel inning. — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) April 27, 2022

In the bottom of the fourth, Burger hit a bomb that looked like it was going very deep to tie the game … but it ultimately did not. And this one hurt. A lot.

Jake Burger vs Daniel Lynch#ChangeTheGame



IT'S A UNICORN



Flyout



Exit velo: 105.9 mph

Launch angle: 34 deg

Proj. distance: 403 ft



This flyout would have been a home run in every park except Guaranteed Rate Field. That's gotta sting.



KC (2) @ CWS (0)

4th pic.twitter.com/pcMpVsQWe0 — Would it dong? (@would_it_dong) April 27, 2022

White Sox pitching continued to suck the souls out of fans, as the pitchers racked up what felt like a million walks. How about strikeouts in solidarity, instead of walks?

8th walk by Sox pitching. This team is broken. — Ryiin (@rfoto) April 27, 2022

The bats remained dead, and everyone was straight-up not having a good time.

Thinking about last month when I told my therapist how excited I was about the upcoming baseball season. lol. — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) April 27, 2022

White Sox hitters even went so far as to make Daniel Lynch look like a Cy Young contender.

It was just not good.

Daniel Lynch had one helluva night tonight on the south side.



The line: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K.



Touched 96.3 mph. Threw a bunch of FB up. Mixed in a ton of sliders. Really, really good outing. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) April 27, 2022

And the Royals walks just kept coming. By the way — did you guys know Nicky Lopez is from Naperville??

Nicky Lopez might as well walk back to Naperville too — ✶ ✶Hot Yank Summer✶ ✶ (@slamtrav) April 27, 2022

Things really got out of hand.

10 walks in 7 innings is a prescription for a loss — LoudChuck (@chuckjanczy) April 27, 2022

Seriously, why are we still watching this????

We are experiencing collective disbelief with this team.

This #WhiteSox team might be the most talented group of my lifetime. I thought it was the best roster in the American League. This is nuts and I wouldn’t have believed a 6-10 start was even possible for these guys. — James Fox (@JamesFox917) April 27, 2022

We are searching for literally anything to improve the way the Sox are playing.

Someone get over to 35th & Shields tomorrow and burn some sage before the game. Geez! #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/DnfUiFRmXZ — Laurence Holmes (@LaurenceWHolmes) April 27, 2022

Defense kept doing whatever it has been doing, and Tim is REALLY not having a good week.

MLB-leading 20th error on the White Sox and MLB-leading seventh error on Tim Anderson comes on potential double play ball. Anderson only had six errors in the COVID-shortened 2020 season — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 27, 2022

We are all asking the same question, man.

Somebody unplug the White Sox and plug them back in again. What the fuck is going on? — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 27, 2022

Apparently a similar game has been played before, and of COURSE it was against the Royals.

it was a home game against kansas city and the attendance was 1,569 — Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) April 27, 2022

Just to rub it in regarding just how bad the Sox have been ... is Tony having déjà vu yet?

White Sox: 11th straight game with 4 or fewer runs scored. Their longest such streak since the Tony La Russa-led Sox in August-September 1981. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 27, 2022

At least we got a Yaz walk??? (The bar is in hell).

YAZ WALK WE ARE SO BACK pic.twitter.com/1euz9lqShN — Jordan Lazowski (@jlazowski14) April 27, 2022

But eight in a row is just depressing now.

Should we burn it all down? Many are asking.

Ethan Katz can’t fix anyone

Menechino has a horrible approach to hitting

The training staff can’t keep anyone healthy

The game has passed La Russa by 2x over

Hahn didn’t build the team right

Jerry is a terrible owner

Players aren’t doing their jobs



Organizational failure again! — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) April 27, 2022

Well that’s enough for tonight, I’m going to go cry now!