Bird App Recap: Please win a game

White Sox forget how to play baseball for the eighth contest in a row.

By Kristina Airdo
After an absolutely abysmal road trip and seven-game losing streak, the boys are back in town to take on the Kansas City Royals.

Dallas Keuchel is on the mound after a terrible outing last week (giving up 10 in the first two innings). As expected, fans were NOT excited.

The first couple of innings were fairly uneventful outside of a few walks (for now), and we are truly scraping the bottom of the barrel for things to be happy about.

Even against a lefty pitcher, the White Sox offense remained nonexistent through the first three.

Things started to take a turn for the worse. Would it be a Dallas Keuchel outing without at least one inning where the defense implodes?

The defense made it a little difficult to Dallas, but he dug himself into an even deeper hole. Walks. For. Days.

I think we have all had enough of Keuchel.

In the bottom of the fourth, Burger hit a bomb that looked like it was going very deep to tie the game … but it ultimately did not. And this one hurt. A lot.

White Sox pitching continued to suck the souls out of fans, as the pitchers racked up what felt like a million walks. How about strikeouts in solidarity, instead of walks?

The bats remained dead, and everyone was straight-up not having a good time.

White Sox hitters even went so far as to make Daniel Lynch look like a Cy Young contender.

It was just not good.

And the Royals walks just kept coming. By the way — did you guys know Nicky Lopez is from Naperville??

Things really got out of hand.

Seriously, why are we still watching this????

We are experiencing collective disbelief with this team.

We are searching for literally anything to improve the way the Sox are playing.

Defense kept doing whatever it has been doing, and Tim is REALLY not having a good week.

We are all asking the same question, man.

Apparently a similar game has been played before, and of COURSE it was against the Royals.

Just to rub it in regarding just how bad the Sox have been ... is Tony having déjà vu yet?

At least we got a Yaz walk??? (The bar is in hell).

But eight in a row is just depressing now.

Should we burn it all down? Many are asking.

Well that’s enough for tonight, I’m going to go cry now!

