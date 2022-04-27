Today in White Sox History: April 27

1909

Hitless Wonders redux? Well, the White Sox manage their third straight 1-0 victory over the St. Louis Browns, over three consecutive days.

1930

One of the most bizarre individual stats you’ll ever see occurred on this date. In a 2-1 White Sox win at St. Louis, first baseman Bud Clancy recorded ZERO chances — nope, no putouts or assists — in the nine-inning game. His feat has been matched only one other time, by the A’s Gene Tenace. Clancy later played for the Dodgers and the Phillies.

2000

José Valentín accomplished the extremely rare “natural cycle” against the Orioles at Comiskey Park. He singled in the first inning, doubled in the second, tripled in the third and homered in the eighth. The Sox would win easily, 13-4. Valentín scored twice and had five RBIs in the game.

2014

José Abreu drove in four runs in a 9-2 triumph against Tampa Bay, setting the all-time record for rookie RBIs in April (31). He hit his 10th homer in the sixth, off of David Price, and had a two-run single the next inning. Albert Pujols had held the record previously, with 27 RBIs. Abreu had already set the all-time rookie mark for home runs in April, and his clout off of Price merely extended the record. And courtesy of Abreu, Scott Carroll won his major league debut.