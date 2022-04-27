Gamethread: Royals at White Sox

Happy Wednesday. The Kansas City Royals (6-9) will be at Guaranteed Rate Field this afternoon to take on the Chicago White Sox (6-10) for the sandwich game of the series.

This game was originally scheduled for tonight, but seeing as how game time temp with wind chill is going to be 29°, a last-minute decision moved the game up to the afternoon. Maybe that will be the thing that turns this team around. (Maybe not, but I’m still going to use any sort of random optimism and convince myself it’s going to work.) We have to win at some point again, so hopefully today is that day.

The good thing is that Dylan Cease will be on the bump today, for his fourth start of the season. His record stands at 2-1, with a 3.38 ERA and 1.25 WHIP. His last outing against the Cleveland Guardians wasn’t necessarily the best, but the blame was definitely not all on him, either. He went 5 1⁄ 3 innings with eight hits, four runs, two walks, and three strikeouts. If anyone can get us out of this slump, it’s Dylan.

Veteran Zack Greinke will take the mound today to start the game. Last time we saw Greinke was in the ALDS last year, out of the bullpen for the Houston Astros. Greinke is back with the team he was drafted by as a starting pitcher. This will be his fourth game of the season, and he has a 0-1 record, 2.25 ERA, and 1.19 WHIP. His last game against the Minnesota Twins was fairly solid, as he went five innings with six hits, one run, one walk, and one strikeout. He relies on five pitches, starting with a fastball used 33.5% of the time, followed by his curveball (22.8%), changeup (20.9%), slider (17.3%), and sinker (5.5%).

Tim Anderson will lead it off, followed by Andrew Vaughn as the new 2-spot hitter. Gavin Sheets and José will follow, and Yasmani Grandal will get the day at DH. Jake Burger is back at third, followed by Reese McGuire behind the plate. Adam Engel will be in center field and Danny Mendick will close it out at second.

Injury updates, Joe Kelly and Yoán Moncada are due to start rehab stints in Charlotte soon. Yoán basically hasn’t taken BP since he went on the IL. Similarly, Luis Robert reports still feeling some tweaks in his legs with lateral movement, so it seems likely he’s out for this series.

Anyways, game time is at 1:10 p.m. CT on NBCSCHI. Listen in on ESPN 1000 and let’s PLEASE get us out of our misery today. I’m thinking a 15-run game would do the trick just fine, but I don’t mind 20 or even 30!