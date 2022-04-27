Bird App Recap: White Sox 7, Royals 3

It’s game day, friends. Dylan Cease is on the bump, so maybe he’ll at least throw some strikes.

Today is the day https://t.co/hrZwGM8ytg — Matt Zawaski aka (@SouthsideZo) April 27, 2022

Also on this day in White Sox history. Maybe a White Sox player will hit for the cycle today??

#OTD in 2000: José Valentín became the fifth White Sox to hit for the cycle. He is one of only 14 MLB players to have hit a natural cycle.#ChangeTheGame x @IllinoisLottery pic.twitter.com/80tyFF8lxZ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 27, 2022

We have a little positivity on Twitter, maybe?

Let’s Cease this losing streak — Jon (@jonklemke) April 27, 2022

Maybe not.

I'm glad they moved the Sox game up to 1 PM today so I don't have to choose between watching the Sox or the Bulls lose tonight — ¡matt! (@mateovonchicago) April 27, 2022

Got this post saved for the Sox game later, just in case. https://t.co/Q9mSVblSOK — White Sox Twitt3r's Heel Turn (@SoxTwitt3r) April 27, 2022

Well, the Sox game is about to start, so I guess I’ll go take a nap now. — jacki.eth (@zombie_jacki) April 27, 2022

A few very dedicated fans made it to the ballpark.

Last min since I had nothing to do today lol pic.twitter.com/ebHMBdmTWs — Dan Reyes (@SiempreElReyes) April 27, 2022

Game time!

Well we fielded the ball correctly for the first out. That’s promising. #WhiteSox — Melissa (@soxmom72) April 27, 2022

12 Pitches, 12 Strikes? Nah that first inning made me feel things — Jordan Lazowski (@jlazowski14) April 27, 2022

All strikes no brakes pic.twitter.com/zUPttN2Y61 — SouthSide Behavior (@SSBehavior) April 27, 2022

Tim Anderson got beamed immediately but hey, silver lining?

Tim Anderson OBP lets go — Adam (@_adamhess) April 27, 2022

No one got him in though.

pic.twitter.com/jp8jSR3QDD — North Side Sox Podcast (As tweeted by Sam) (@NorthSideSoxPod) April 27, 2022

The White Sox finally got a hit in the second.

Why do we like Yas?!?! BECAUSE HE GETS...ON...BASE.... — Sean the abstract (@_ChampagneSeany) April 27, 2022

And Jake Burger got Yasmani “wheels” Grandal to third with a beautiful hit.

A Yasmani Grandal leadoff single, a Jake Burger double down the line, and a Reese McGuire sac flly to start the bottom of the second. The White Sox have scored. They have a lead. It’s 1-0. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 27, 2022

Came out of a meeting to find out the Sox have actually scored a run pic.twitter.com/YUTtY0YTNr — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) April 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Cease has been perfect through three.

daddy.. i mean dylan cease is SHOVING — Al Says: sox win (@baseball_gal_al) April 27, 2022

Tim gets a hit and Andrew Vaughn gets him home. Gavin Sheets causes a super funny error to get AV to third — so the White Sox didn’t commit an error first! Good Guys up, 2-0.

King Vaughn pic.twitter.com/UkH4XwTyZG — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) April 27, 2022

Psst ... perfect through four with 12 up, 12 down. All hail our new King.

Even with as pessimistic as I've been feeling about the Sox, the thought of them at some point having a rotation of Giolito, Cease, Lynn, and Kopech is enough to make me feel giddy. — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) April 27, 2022

Hello, offense. You’ve been missed.

Burger is crushing the baseball. He's a triple and single short of the cycle. 3-0 White Sox. No. 2 for Burger — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) April 27, 2022

All good things must come to an end.

Cease loses his no-hitter on the first batter of the sixth inning, a slow tapper just past the mound that allows for an infield single. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) April 27, 2022

Never ceases to amaze me how quickly things can go south after the first hit is given up. Nothing terribly hit hard by the Royals.. such a mental game. Once the no-hitter is out of the question, there seems to be a relax in focus. Idk. #WhiteSox — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) April 27, 2022

So turns out having multiple first basemen in the outfield isn't an optimal defensive strategy. — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) April 27, 2022

Still not all bad though.

This is the #WhiteSox 1st Quality Start of the 2022 season. Only the Pirates and Reds have fewer — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) April 27, 2022

What else is happening on White Sox adjacent Twitter?

when will colleen ever be freed from the prison that is saint xavier — (@likedemolition) April 27, 2022

cc: Tommy Barbee

Is it Naperville?

Anyone know where Nicky Lopez is from? — Larry, Bathroom Dad (@ihave5broats) April 27, 2022

Here is one last Cease tweet in case it gets really sad. (It’s 3-3 now.)

Dylan Cease, Filthy Sliders.



8th and 9th Ks. pic.twitter.com/Ttccj0DP1c — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 27, 2022

Oh, it escalated quickly.

This #whitesox organization deserves this. This is the culmination of decades of cut corners, cronyism, and generally doing things the “White Sox Way”.



The fan base and these players deserve better then Reinsdorf, Hahn, and La Russa, but nothing is going to change. — Hazy Shade of Winter (@hazymania) April 27, 2022

Nothing matters anyway everything is fake — Payton (@SoxBearPayton) April 27, 2022

But hey, we got a base hit.

Common 2022 Mendick success — White Sox Twitt3r's Heel Turn (@SoxTwitt3r) April 27, 2022

And then Tim got one base.

But wait — there’s more! 6-3 good guys thanks to this guy:

ANDREW CLAYTON VAUGHN I LOVE YOU — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) April 27, 2022

the list of hitters in the top 10% of the league for both hard hit and whiff rate is one player long and it is Andrew Vaughn — malachi mulligan (@pinetarkeyboard) April 27, 2022

Gavin Sheets keeps the inning going.

And a walk — EA Schultz (@EAschultz_) April 27, 2022

Alas...

Abreu is putting together some of the worst ABs I've ever seen right now lol — Nick (@Nick_BPSS) April 27, 2022

Impressive outings for Bennett Sousa and Kendall Graveman.

Kendall is out here digging their Grave man. #WhiteSox — InSOXicatedFan (Mick) (@InSOXicatedFan) April 27, 2022

We’re back, baby!

YAZ WALKED THIS TEAM IS SO BACK — Rick Hahn’s Burner (@RickHahnBurner) April 27, 2022

Has Burger been great today? Many people are saying this.

Congrats @Burgatron13 for your first 3 hit game in the majors! You’re rocking today! — Grizz all the way baby (@rdolgach2) April 27, 2022

Jake Burger Day — Steve Lim (@Lymb0) April 27, 2022

Graveman keeps the score intact by shutting the Royals down in the ninth. So what does that mean?

Nick gets his birthday wish.

A birthday win would be nice @whitesox — Nick (@Sox_Nick) April 27, 2022

Hope has been restored.

World Series back on! — Future Moncada ✪ (@FutureMoncada) April 27, 2022

And Andrew Vaughn is a beast.

When the pizza rolls are done pic.twitter.com/wcm8O4Iepe — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) April 27, 2022

Get some rest. folks! Early turnaround tomorrow.