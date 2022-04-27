White Sox 7, Royals 3: White Sox WIN

Everyone can breathe again. The world is turning again. The dreaded last week is behind us, and the eight-game losing streak is over. The South Siders took the 7-3 win today over the Kansas City Royals to finally get back in the win column. Hopefully we will look at today’s game as a turning point, but for now it’s great to see everyone smiling and happy again.

Dylan Cease was dealin’ at least until the sixth inning. Cease went the first five innings yielding no hits, but his early bid for a no-hitter was broken up on a slow roller to third to start the sixth inning.

Let’s take a look at some of his Cease’s magical pitches throughout the day.

Dylan Cease, Filthy Sliders.



8th and 9th Ks. pic.twitter.com/Ttccj0DP1c — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 27, 2022

Dylan Cease, Beautiful 79mph Knuckle Curve.



67" of drop. pic.twitter.com/J5NfTI705B — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 27, 2022

His shutout was spoiled by back-to-back singles from Whit Merrifield and Andrew Benintendi to score two runs, but his final pitching line was six innings yielding with three hits, two runs and three walks, with nine strikeouts.

Early in the game, Zack Greinke got off to a good first inning, but was spoiled by some, shall I say, White Sox offense? Yasmani Grandal started off the bottom of the second inning with a single, followed by a double by Jake Burger. Reese McGuire had a sacrifice fly to score Grandal to get the White Sox on the board, 1-0.

The tone of this tweet wasn’t necessarily that exciting, but it should have been. Hey, a run is a run — and a lead has been very rare for the last week.

In the bottom of the third inning, Tim Anderson led it off with a single, followed by the new 2-spot hitter Andrew Vaughn producing with a double.

We got a Burger bomb as well, in the bottom of the fourth inning!

Unfortunately, the lead disappeared by the top of the seventh, as José Ruiz allowed a single to Bobby Witt Jr., who went on to steal second and advance to third on a balk. After a walk to Michael A. Taylor, Bennett Sousa came in to hold the lead, but a hit by pitch to Nicky Lopez (which shouldn’t have even been called, considering Lopez fully leaned into it) and a sacrifice fly by Merrifield tied the game at 3-3.

The offensive hero of the day: none other than Vaughn.

Andrew Vaughn this season from 7th inning on:

7 for 15, 3 HR, 9 RBI — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 27, 2022

Vaughn has been in and out of the lineup all year, in different positions, and in different lineup spots, yet has been able to produce when it matters.

Collin Snider replaced Greinke to start the bottom of the seventh inning, and the South Siders started a two-out rally to get things going. Danny Mendick and Tim Anderson hit back-to-back singles, followed by a pitching change.

With Scott Barlow on the mound, Andrew (clutch) Vaughn changed the game with one swing of the bat.

This is exactly what a team needs from a young star to turn things around.

Andrew Vaughn is your hero today! pic.twitter.com/YxteurmeWm — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 27, 2022

Throw confetti everywhere, Andrew.

McGuire added to the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning, with a classic run-scoring double play to extend the lead to 7-3 going into the ninth.

With Liam Hendriks unavailable this afternoon due to back spasms, Kendall Graveman was on the mound for the eighth and ninth innings to close out the game with a scoreless outing.

This win moved the South Siders to second place in the division, two games behind the Minnesota Twins. Hopefully the team can regain the lead down the road. Let’s just win eight games in a row, and we can forget last week ever happened.

The team will look to carry this energy into tomorrow and win the series, with Michael Kopech on the mound against Brad Keller, aka Anderson’s favorite pitcher. Game time is at 1:10 p.m. CT. Hope everyone has a great rest of their Wednesday and we will be back at it tomorrow!