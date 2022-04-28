Andrew Vaughn proves his worth with clutch hitting

Slugger.

Clutch provider.

Just a purely great pure hitter.

Those are among several reasons young slugger Andrew Vaughn of the Chicago White Sox has been so sought-after by many in trade for starting pitching in the last several months.

Vaughn, went 2-for-4 with a clutch two-out, three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning of the White Sox 7-3 victory on Wednesday afternoon that broke their eight-game losing streak. And his hot streak to start the season shows why the team has kept and the future star, who has been clutch from the seventh inning on.

Three of his team-leading four home runs, and nine of his team-leading 12 RBIs have come late in games, with half of his hits also coming from the seventh-on as well.

Andrew Vaughn this season from 7th inning on:

7 for 15, 3 HR, 9 RBI — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 27, 2022

If anything, Vaughn has showed more often times than not why the Sox should not only NOT trade him, but have him in the starting lineup more often than not. He’s had three multiple-hit games, which just so happen to be the three games this year the White Sox have scored six or more runs, winning all three.

The open of this season has drummed up more questions about the 2022 White Sox than we cared to know. The key role that Vaughn needs to play for the club to be successful should no longer be open for debate.