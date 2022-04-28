Today in White Sox History: April 28

1901

Bock Baker of the Blues surrendered a record 23 singles to the White Sox, who crush Cleveland, 13-1, at South Side Park. Fred McMullin led Chicago with four singles, while everyone in the lineup got at least one safety. Clark Griffith got the complete game win, and a single to boot. Remarkably, all seven of Cleveland’s hits are also singles, making 30 total in the game.

1926

The White Sox won their 2,000th game in franchise history, as they outslugged the Tigers in Detroit, 9-5. Tommy Thomas pitched into the eighth inning for the win. Outfielder Johnny Mostil drove in two runs on the afternoon.

1946

White Sox pitcher Ted Lyons won his 260th career game — and it would be his last in the major leagues. The future Hall-of-Famer beat the St. Louis Browns, 4-3. Lyons finished his career throwing 28 straight complete games! He had 17 seasons with 10 or more wins, and three times topped 20 or more. Lyons No. 16 was retired by the White Sox in 1987.

2019

White Sox pitcher Reynaldo López showed his promise and potential in an afternoon game at Guaranteed Rate Field. López struck out 14 Tigers in six innings, allowing one unearned run, as the White Sox won, 4-1. It was only the third time since 1908 that a pitcher went at least six innings, striking out 14, with no earned runs.

To top it off, White Sox relievers fanned six more Detroit hitters (Jace Fry, Kelvin Herrera, Alex Colomé struck out two apiece), giving the Tigers 20 for the game. It was the seventh time a team had struck out 20 batters, tying the record for most strikeouts in a nine-inning contest.