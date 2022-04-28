Gamethread: Royals at White Sox

With the weather radar for the afternoon showing more dark green than a Dutch oven full of overcooked broccoli, there’s a good chance that if you tune in to today’s game you’ll be treated to one of those wonderful rain-delay fillers NBC Sports has been repeating for the last century or so, but as of this writing the plans are to storm on through.

It’s to be a battle of the killer K’s, with Michael Kopech on the mound vs. Brad Keller, who should get in plenty of opportunity for a staredown with Tim Anderson before the rain hits.

Kopech has been terrific so far this year, giving up just one earned run and six hits in three starts covering 14 innings, racking up 15 K’s in the process. Keller has also been pretty good, if not quite as much so, with three starts covering 17 2⁄ 3 innings, ceding 11 hits and five earned runs while striking out 14.

Kopech hasn’t faced the Royals much, so no one in the lineup has more than six at-bats against him, the most successful being the currently slumping Carlos Santana, 3-for-6 with two dingers.

While the Anderson-Keller history is the most noteworthy event while the White Sox are up, Tim is only 5-for-25 with a HR vs. the Royals righty. The only Sox player who has faced Keller much and been successful is Leury García (yeah, yeah, hard to believe, but trust me, it’s true), who is 9-for-28, but not batting third this game.

Gametime is 1:10 p.m. Central, with the temperature a balmy (compared to yesterday) 47° and the wind blowing in. The rain chances keep being lowered, so, who knows — you might even be spared the rain delay filler.