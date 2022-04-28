Royal flushed: White Sox bow in 10, 5-2

Well, at least it was a new and creative way to lose.

Playing one of the two teams in the American League that scores even fewer runs than they do, the White Sox fell behind 2-0 in the rubber game of the home series, clawed back to a tie, and then forgot you’re supposed to keep trying after that.

End result: another debacle, another loss, another total of two runs scored ... you already got the picture this season.

The two-run Royals lead came off of Michael Kopech, who had a lot of command problems, especially in the first inning, when he threw 31 pitches, and only 14 for strikes. Kopech only gave up three hits, but issued four walks ... of eight by Sox pitchers ... and two of the walks helped lead to runs.

Nicky Lopez opened the game with a freebie and scored on an Andrew Benintendi opposite-field double, then walked again in the fifth — on 10 pitches — to move Cam Gallagher to second, from which he eventually scored on a Benintendi sac fly to Andrew Vaughn, it being a basic rule that even catchers run on White Sox outfielders.

Kopech was done after five innings, having thrown 94 pitches, just 55 of them for strikes.

Sox nemesis Brad Keller, meanwhile, threw fewer pitches over seven innings (87) and left with just three hits and one run on his blotter, the run courtesy of a smash by the one Sox player who has a history of hitting him well. Yes — that Leury García.

The second Sox run came in the eighth, on singles by Yasmani Grandal and Jake Burger and a short fly to left by AJ Pollock; pinch-runner Josh Harrison scored when Benintendi apparently saw a mean gopher lurking in the outfield grass and threw at it instead of the plate.

Harrison easily beat the 42-hopper and Burger might have come around as well, but he was probably laughing way too hard to keep running.

Tanner Banks had another great outing and José Ruiz managed a scoreless inning, but then it was on to the ninth. Aaron Bummer hit the first batter, but got a force and double play, so no harm.

In the bottom, Tim Anderson decided running hard to first can be too dangerous to your hamstrings, so he kind of loped on a routine grounder to short and was tossed out even when the throw was up the line. Vaughn walked, but Gavin Sheets and José Abreu struck out, so it was on to Manfred Man time.

That’s when Bummer reverted to the problems that have bugged him this season. With Whit Merrifield the KC runner starting on second, Bummer walked Benintendi, struck out Salvador Perez (who had looked awful all series), walked Carlos Santana to load the bases, but then got Bobby Witt Jr., on a called third strike. Bummer might have gotten out of it, but a passed ball by Reese McGuire with Kyle Isbel at the plate let Merrifield score. Even that could have been no big deal, as teams usually score one in the 10th, but Isbel followed with a two-run single to make it 5-2.

Teams don’t usually score three in the 10th.

Abreu was the White Sox Manfred Man, and he got to rest at second the whole inning, as Harrison and Burger K’d and Pollock grounded easily to third.

So, the White Sox have now lost nine of 10 and are 7-11, which isn’t lucky when it’s your record An Angels team that finally seems to be hitting up to its potential coming to town for four games, beginning with a showdown of aces Friday night: Lucas Giolito vs. Noah Syndergaard.

Oh, yeah: Going into this series the Royals were the only team in MLB with fewer walks than the White Sox (32 to 33). In this series, they walked 23 times to five for the Sox.