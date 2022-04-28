Bird App Recap: Royals 5, White Sox 2

Yesterday, White Sox manager Tony La Russa was jitterbugging his way to the postgame podium to revel in the team’s win.

Well, life comes at you fast, and a lot can change in 24 hours.

Still, going into today’s action, White Sox fans took to Twitter with cautious optimism:

Sure, winning streaks have happened before, but the last time the White Sox saw any kind of consistent success was April 15-16 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

That didn’t deter Trooper Galactus from pregame dreams of offensive glory:

Calling it now: Gavin Sheets puts one where the lady in the silver coat is sitting. pic.twitter.com/6xVuBh7cPf — Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) April 28, 2022

Things were shaky from the start, and Michael Kopech had trouble finding the handles on it in the first inning.

Find it Michael. Find it. — Matt Zawaski aka (@SouthsideZo) April 28, 2022

Michael does not look moist today. — Sammy Davis Jr. 5000 (@SDJ5K) April 28, 2022

Kopech has gone walk, flyout, double, strikeout, walk in what is so far a 29-pitch first inning, prompting a visit from Ethan Katz. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) April 28, 2022

Yeah, it wasn’t good.

It didn’t take long before Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi doubled to bring in the first run of the game.

Andrew Benintendi Revenge Game from Rick Hahn trying to trade for him — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) April 28, 2022

It's pretty wild that a 1-0 deficit after half an inning feels like game over for the White Sox rn. — Bobby Mackowiak #NotAllBobs (@OwiakBob) April 28, 2022

Bobby was right to feel apprehensive. The White Sox struggled to make any noise at all against Royals starter Brad Keller.

Brad Keller faced the minimum in his first trip through the White Sox order, completing three scoreless innings in 40 pitches — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 28, 2022

Brad Keller looks like Max Scherzer against this offense. This is just sad. — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) April 28, 2022

Happy afternoon to everyone except Brad Keller. — colleen (@colleensullivan) April 28, 2022

Until the bottom of the sixth inning, when a oft-maligned hero came to our rescue:

THE LEURY LEGEND COMEBACK TOUR STARTS NOW!!!! pic.twitter.com/gqk6VL1aGO — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) April 28, 2022

Leury Legend, we never doubted you — Thierry Ennui (@just_a_worm25) April 28, 2022

Got out of a meeting and checked the score and I refuse to believe that Leury Garcia hit a home run. — Larry, Bathroom Dad (@ihave5broats) April 28, 2022

Leury did something? — carmela soprano (but emo) (@marjraguso) April 28, 2022

And even though the White Sox were able to tie the game 2-2, the lackluster offense continued to draw the ire of fans.

The #WhiteSox offense is just pathetic. It’s cold. It’s a factor for sure. But refusing to work counts is a choice and the approaches have been terrible all season. If it doesn’t change, this team is going nowhere in a hurry. — James Fox (@JamesFox917) April 28, 2022

It'd be super cool if the White Sox would start scoring some runs. — Jason Benefield (@jasonbenefield) April 28, 2022

As Aaron Bummer got himself into a bases-loaded jam and Kansas City threatened to regain the lead, it begged the question:

Is this a joke? Come on — Nothing in Granger But a Hawk (@Chalsa01) April 28, 2022

... and when Bummer threw a pitch past Reese McGuire to put the Royals ahead once again, that question was answered loudly: Yes. Yes, this is a f***ing joke:

lol — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) April 28, 2022

Lol I hate it here. #whitesox — Laura LockedIN ⚾️ (@lakemiwsox) April 28, 2022

(...just not a very good one.)

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha this team is terrible — Corporate Revan .00223 (@Iamsharknado) April 28, 2022

And that was it.

Ah. Right back to the trash bin eh @whitesox? pic.twitter.com/tL597DFmVV — GoreManiax (@Leonard42) April 28, 2022

Not even Rainbow Cone is saving the White Sox season right now. — Ashok Selvam (@Shokdiesel) April 28, 2022

And White Sox fans were. not. having. it.

Oh, come on. — Joe Resis (@JResis) April 28, 2022

Sox blow. See y’all at the park tomorrow and if they lose i’ll be extremely unwell. — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) April 28, 2022

And we just want to talk to them.

Now would be a funny time to announce SoxFest 2023. — uosɯoɥʇ uᴉʌǝʞ ↙️ (@kthomson99) April 28, 2022