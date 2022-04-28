Six Pack of Stats: Royals 5, White Sox 2

Well, the win streak will end at one — sigh. The White Sox trailed the Royals for most of the game, before coming back to tie the game in the eighth. Another rough bullpen outing from Aaron Bummer — giving up three runs to seal the loss in the 10th inning — keyed a heartbreaker loss for the South Siders coming off of a great win Wednesday.

The Starters

Michael Kopech started out a bit rocky in the first, giving up a walk to Nicky Lopez and a double from Andrew Benintendi to take an early lead in the game. Kopech settled in and was able to redeem himself in the next three innings, only giving up another two hits until the fifth, when Kansas City scored another run to go up, 2-0. Walks were a bit of a killer for Kopech today, with four creating more scoring opportunities for the Royals that he would have liked. Kopech was able to ring up three Royals batters and held them to two runs during his five innings pitched. Unfortunately, the Sox bats were once again nonexistent for the first five frames, and were not able to provide the run support to back up the two-run outing.

It was at least fun watching Salvy strike out (twice) on some nasty pitches from Kopech:



No W today, but Kopech’s 94-pitch outing looked like this:

Brad Keller was on the mound for Kansas City. He has given the White Sox some trouble in the past, and continued to do that today in his seven-inning outing. He only struck out three White Sox batters, but they didn’t help themselves either by only working him for one walk. Keller was looking solid until Leury García took him deep in the seventh, finally getting the good guys on the board.

Keller’s 87-pitch outing looked like this:

Pressure Play

This was a bit of a weird one, as today’s came from Whit Merrifield scoring on a bases-loaded passed ball to take the lead in the 10th inning and paving the way for Kansas City scoring another two runs. The LI on the play was 6.83.



Pressure Cooker

Aaron Bummer faced the most pressure, with a pLI of 3.79. After a rocky but scoreless ninth inning, he struggled with walks in the 10th, loading the bases for the Royals and putting them in a position to steal the game.

Top Play

Whit Merrifield scoring on the passed ball in the 10th to kickstart the three-run inning had the highest WPA (.301).

Top Performer

Brad Keller was the top performer, as he was able to mostly shut the White Sox down for seven innings. His WPA was .332.



Smackdown

Hardest Hit: Michael Taylor’s ground out off of Michael Kopech in the fourth inning left the bat at 109.4 mph, slightly beating out José Abreu.

Weakest Contact: Whit Merrifield’s bunt in the seventh inning came off the bat at just 30.1 mph.

Luckiest Hit: As it stayed a fair ball, Andrew Benintendi’s first inning RBI double had an xBA of just .020.

Toughest Out: After tying the game on an AJ Pollock sac fly, Reese McGuire hit a deep fly ball in the eighth inning that would have been the go-ahead run. It came off of the bat at 101.1 mph, and had a xBA of .670. :(

Longest Out: Bobby Witt Jr. almost took Kopech deep in the fourth, with an exit velocity of 104.8 mph and an xBA of .650. This wasn’t enough to send it out, and ended up as a 396-foot fly out.

Magic Number: 2

The White Sox weren’t able to close out their second win in a row, and only scoring two runs is not going to help do that, either. Unfortunately with the help of two passed balls, the Royals were able to seal the deal. With two dominant bats of Trout and Ohtani coming into Chicago this weekend, let’s hope we don’t kick things off with a two-game losing streak.

Poll Who was the MVP in today’s loss? Michael Kopech: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 K, 4 BB

Leury García: 1-for-3, HR, RBI, Scored 1 of 2 runs

AJ Pollock: 0-for-3, Sac Fly, Game Tying RBI

