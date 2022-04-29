Gamethread: Angels at White Sox

The 13-7 Angels are coming into to town for a four-game series against our 7-11 Chicago White Sox.

Lucas Giolito, also known as Luc-ace G-elite-o, takes the mound for game one as he looks to help the South Siders start a series off right with a victory. Giolito owns no record this season, but he does rock a 1.13 ERA in eight innings pitched. In his third start of the season, Lucas is looking to go at least five and continue being in the top 1% of the league with a 44% strikeout rate.

Noah Syndergaard was supposed to start today’s game for the Halos, but he is sidelined by illness and Jimmy Herget gets the starting nod. In eight games out of the bullpen, Herget owns a 1-0 record and 6.48 ERA. Herget has a 57.1% hard-hit ball percentage (bottom 3% of the league), so the South Side Sluggers will look to have an offense-heavy Friday evening.

Take a look at how the SSS (yes, South Side Sox; I’m kidding: South Side Sluggers) will line up this evening:

Jake Burger is batting .423 (11-26) with two home runs, five RBI and a .692 slugging percentage at home this season.



That is a favorable lineup among the fans. Luis Robert is back, and he will bat fifth while Andrew Vaughn remains rocking in the 2-spot.

The Angels will send these starting nine out to the plate:

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are spotted in back-to-back spots in the batting order. It should be fun seeing these two stars matching up against our star on the mound.

This 6:10 p.m. CT game will air on NBC Sports Chicago and ESPN 1000 radio. Let’s get back in the win column and turn around all this losing. The Angels will be a good challenge.