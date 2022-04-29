Bird App Recap: Feeling beat up by the AL Central

It’s Gio Day!!
GIO DAYYYY. See you tonight, King pic.twitter.com/rHd1UDoQva— Ali White (@aliwhitesox) April 29, 2022
We heard the Angels can hit, and that rumor turns out to be factual.
Ladies and gentlemen— Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) April 29, 2022
#GoHalos pic.twitter.com/L08L7zTBiY
Taylor Ward vs Lucas Giolito#GoHalos— Would it dong? (@would_it_dong) April 29, 2022
Home Run
Exit velo: 103.5 mph
Launch angle: 23 deg
Proj. distance: 392 ft
No doubt about that one
That's a dinger in all 30 MLB ballparks
LAA (1) @ CWS (0)
1st pic.twitter.com/81Q35sEEUH
The reigning MVP is also pretty, pretty good.
well we suck but i got an ohtani homer on video pic.twitter.com/BQO3l7efrP— Ben (@BetroThreemin) April 29, 2022
White Sox score in a way that they are only used to experiencing themselves.
YESS. THE RETURN OF ERRORBALL!! #WhiteSox— Alexander M (@SoxSideIrish99) April 29, 2022
Meanwhile, WST positivity isn’t just a myth.
All I’m saying is that Grandal isn’t hitting .178 and Abreu isn’t hitting .206 all year long— Dump Ump (@DumpOnTheUmp) April 29, 2022
Also, a bastion of top-notch baseball insight.
So far the Angels have made ball go far and the Sox have not— Matt Stocaí Bána (@OHeirican_Dream) April 29, 2022
Throw 100 mph, Hit 500-foot homers, but leave the rest of us something, Shohei
I love Ohtani’s new hair ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Qtb4d5UWCh— 大谷翔平 ⚾️ Ohtani Shohei ❶❼ (@shoheisaveus) April 29, 2022
Angels Twitter is enjoying their third potential generational talent emerging.
Who needs Mike Trout when you have Taylor Ward? pic.twitter.com/5H3vQGsqTs— Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) April 29, 2022
Taylor Ward better than Trout, confirmed
If he’s so good, how come he got drafted after Jared Mitchell? pic.twitter.com/DSfvhqdjjT— Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) April 29, 2022
April Josh Harrison <
top golf ass swing by josh harrison— Jan ⚾️ (@SouthSideJan) April 30, 2022
Josh Harrison just hasn’t been good man— Nick (@Sox_Nick) April 30, 2022
It hurts because I wanted him on the Sox
Go on, discuss amongst yourselves.
Josh Harrison and leury García are the same player— Positive Sox Fan (@WhiteSoxCheech) April 30, 2022
José Abreu is incredibly skilled at flying out the the very furthest parts of the ball park.
OMG THESE WARNING TRACK FLY OUTS ARE GETTING OLD— Michael Ricciotti (@Wh_Sox_Mike24) April 30, 2022
Luis has been working with José in the batting cages; warning track power.
115 mph off of Luis Robert's bat. For an out.— Double Down ⚾ (@SoxGarden) April 30, 2022
We know who is really to blame for the league’s lack of power in 2022.
F*ck all the way off, Rob Manfred https://t.co/OErQbZom2C— Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) April 30, 2022
Hardest hit baseballs by White Sox this season— Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 30, 2022
114.8 Luis Robert flyout 5th inning tonight
114.4 Jake Burger lineout 4/21 at Cleveland
112.5 Eloy Jiménez groundout 4/12 vs Seattle
The guy who caught it is pretty good, too.
Give Mike Trout a Gold Glove pic.twitter.com/GRmf1yyQaF— Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) April 30, 2022
Just @MikeTrout doing Mike Trout things. @Angels ⚾️⚾️ #nicecatch #angelsbaseball pic.twitter.com/mJTUYnnKio— Danielle Kintz (@Sun_shynne) April 30, 2022
Giolito has been cruising since the first inning.
Giolito be keeping the Sox in da game. #LAAvsCWS— Harp ⚾️⚪️⚫️ ⬇️ ❤️ (@Harp4803) April 30, 2022
Remember when the Sox pitched to Byron Buxton? Good times.
Intentionally walk Jared Walsh.— Razor Ramon (@RamonSports) April 30, 2022
Pitch to Byron Buxton.
TLR Master Class™️ pic.twitter.com/UOWfSwDIxz
Gio with the quality start. Now, can they score runs?
Giolito picking Rendon off of 2nd to end the inning may be the spark we need???#WhiteSox— Tony (@jaycTony) April 30, 2022
I put this game squarely on #LucasGiolito . The @whitesox gave him 1 run to pitch threw. What more can anyone ask for this team. 1 run...come pitchers got to make that hold up. Can't expect the offense to do everything— ✌️ GrandOleParty24 ✌️ (@GrandOleParty24) April 30, 2022
Sox bats sleeping like.. pic.twitter.com/DrTsL42nwH— Katie Ski (@Ktskiski) April 30, 2022
This may be the best food idea I have ever heard and may happen if there is a game tomorrow.
At first glance, I thought they were adding elote to the polishes now then I realized it was mustard drops— (@SouthSider_79) April 30, 2022
The rest of the league isn’t hitting quite as many warning track fly outs
there have been 16 HRs tonight, leaguewide. there were 80 hit from Mon-Thurs, total.— Tim Ryder (@TimothyRRyder) April 30, 2022
no games have finished and four have yet to start
finding it hard to believe they miraculously found the right humidor settings
Elsewhere, a young star is donning some custom evening wear.
SHARPNESS at its maximum expression pic.twitter.com/2gDoiNcGkT— Cut4 (@Cut4) April 30, 2022
The people’s champion is willing to die for the cause.
As the champ, I volunteer for the common good of WST to end this madness. https://t.co/NjDzrbl6sv— Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) April 30, 2022
The blood sacrifice didn’t work ... yet.
I can feel a walk off #whitesox then the rain will pour— SoxFanWill 7-11 (@billyha11053155) April 30, 2022
Lucy and good. Sox did not like Loup Mode
Aaron Loup is good man pic.twitter.com/4oExFXUMaY— Gabriel (@gabethatdude) April 30, 2022
Sox fans struggling where to place all their angst, but maybe avoid chiding the best in the business.
Chanting overrated to Mike Trout while only scoring one run against a guy who started the game with a 6.50 ERA is certainly a choice lmao— Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) April 30, 2022
Sam has a plan for what to do with all that anger, Sox fans.
Get as mad at Rick Hahn as you do at dumb fans chanting overrated at Mike Trout— North Side Sox Podcast (As tweeted by Sam) (@NorthSideSoxPod) April 30, 2022
Like I said, WST positivity is a myth.
This team is hot garbage idc— Ali White (@aliwhitesox) April 30, 2022
I’m not much of a drinker but watching this team on a daily basis is making me reconsider.— Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) April 30, 2022
Where the White Sox have me right now pic.twitter.com/jrDO65JSD7— Josh Kal (@BportStrangler) April 30, 2022
April 30, 2022
Surely the White Sox will take full advantage of this competitive advantage?
Ryan Tepera is now pitching the 8th.— Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) April 30, 2022
Bradley, Loup and Tepera are all working for the second day in a row, so all are out for tomorrow.
The Angels are going to need rain or a blowout (and the former is looking pretty likely).
At least someone in the White Sox organization is hitting the ball!
After hitting his HR tonight, @whitesox 3B prospect Bryan Ramos extends his hitting streak to 14 games, seven of which have been multi-hit efforts. #ChangeTheGame #MiLB— The Milledge Report (@MilledgeReport) April 30, 2022
Haven’t the Sox taken enough from us!
The absolute GALL this organization had to take Dollar Dog Wednesdays away from the fans they abuse on an annual basis.— Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) April 30, 2022
The White Sox tell fans year after year to eat shit and year after year we oblige.— Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) April 30, 2022
Timeline cleanse.
Flynn got a bath earlier today and he wanted to show off his Lil Hawk hair.— Scarlett Ramírez (@Tigresa_de1810) April 30, 2022
#DogsofWST pic.twitter.com/WF9GKAPO0z
Big moment for a big player.
LUIS YOU CAN TIE THIS UP RIGHT NOW— Alexis ️⚧️ (@satavvibes) April 30, 2022
Welp.
2022 Chicago White Sox pic.twitter.com/3V9z02hnVK— Michael Ricciotti (@Wh_Sox_Mike24) April 30, 2022
The White Sox aren’t fun right now, but here’s something to leave you all on:
If you’re still defending Trevor Bauer, you’re worse than Rob Manfred. Let that sink in.— Razzball (@Razzball) April 29, 2022
