Bird App Recap: Feeling beat up by the AL Central

It’s Gio Day!!

GIO DAYYYY. See you tonight, King pic.twitter.com/rHd1UDoQva — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) April 29, 2022

We heard the Angels can hit, and that rumor turns out to be factual.

Taylor Ward vs Lucas Giolito#GoHalos



Home Run



Exit velo: 103.5 mph

Launch angle: 23 deg

Proj. distance: 392 ft



No doubt about that one

That's a dinger in all 30 MLB ballparks



LAA (1) @ CWS (0)

1st pic.twitter.com/81Q35sEEUH — Would it dong? (@would_it_dong) April 29, 2022

The reigning MVP is also pretty, pretty good.

well we suck but i got an ohtani homer on video pic.twitter.com/BQO3l7efrP — Ben (@BetroThreemin) April 29, 2022

White Sox score in a way that they are only used to experiencing themselves.

YESS. THE RETURN OF ERRORBALL!! #WhiteSox — Alexander M (@SoxSideIrish99) April 29, 2022

Meanwhile, WST positivity isn’t just a myth.

All I’m saying is that Grandal isn’t hitting .178 and Abreu isn’t hitting .206 all year long — Dump Ump (@DumpOnTheUmp) April 29, 2022

Also, a bastion of top-notch baseball insight.

So far the Angels have made ball go far and the Sox have not — Matt Stocaí Bána (@OHeirican_Dream) April 29, 2022

Throw 100 mph, Hit 500-foot homers, but leave the rest of us something, Shohei

I love Ohtani’s new hair ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Qtb4d5UWCh — 大谷翔平 ⚾️ Ohtani Shohei ❶❼ (@shoheisaveus) April 29, 2022

Angels Twitter is enjoying their third potential generational talent emerging.

Who needs Mike Trout when you have Taylor Ward? pic.twitter.com/5H3vQGsqTs — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) April 29, 2022

Taylor Ward better than Trout, confirmed

If he’s so good, how come he got drafted after Jared Mitchell? pic.twitter.com/DSfvhqdjjT — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) April 29, 2022

April Josh Harrison <

top golf ass swing by josh harrison — Jan ⚾️ (@SouthSideJan) April 30, 2022

Josh Harrison just hasn’t been good man



It hurts because I wanted him on the Sox — Nick (@Sox_Nick) April 30, 2022

Go on, discuss amongst yourselves.

Josh Harrison and leury García are the same player — Positive Sox Fan (@WhiteSoxCheech) April 30, 2022

José Abreu is incredibly skilled at flying out the the very furthest parts of the ball park.

OMG THESE WARNING TRACK FLY OUTS ARE GETTING OLD — Michael Ricciotti (@Wh_Sox_Mike24) April 30, 2022

Luis has been working with José in the batting cages; warning track power.

115 mph off of Luis Robert's bat. For an out. — Double Down ⚾ (@SoxGarden) April 30, 2022

We know who is really to blame for the league’s lack of power in 2022.

F*ck all the way off, Rob Manfred https://t.co/OErQbZom2C — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) April 30, 2022

Hardest hit baseballs by White Sox this season



114.8 Luis Robert flyout 5th inning tonight

114.4 Jake Burger lineout 4/21 at Cleveland

112.5 Eloy Jiménez groundout 4/12 vs Seattle — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 30, 2022

The guy who caught it is pretty good, too.

Give Mike Trout a Gold Glove pic.twitter.com/GRmf1yyQaF — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) April 30, 2022

Giolito has been cruising since the first inning.

Giolito be keeping the Sox in da game. #LAAvsCWS — Harp ⚾️⚪️⚫️ ⬇️ ❤️ (@Harp4803) April 30, 2022

Remember when the Sox pitched to Byron Buxton? Good times.

Intentionally walk Jared Walsh.

Pitch to Byron Buxton.

TLR Master Class™️ pic.twitter.com/UOWfSwDIxz — Razor Ramon (@RamonSports) April 30, 2022

Gio with the quality start. Now, can they score runs?

Giolito picking Rendon off of 2nd to end the inning may be the spark we need???#WhiteSox — Tony (@jaycTony) April 30, 2022

I put this game squarely on #LucasGiolito . The @whitesox gave him 1 run to pitch threw. What more can anyone ask for this team. 1 run...come pitchers got to make that hold up. Can't expect the offense to do everything — ✌️ GrandOleParty24 ✌️ (@GrandOleParty24) April 30, 2022

Sox bats sleeping like.. pic.twitter.com/DrTsL42nwH — Katie Ski (@Ktskiski) April 30, 2022

This may be the best food idea I have ever heard and may happen if there is a game tomorrow.

At first glance, I thought they were adding elote to the polishes now then I realized it was mustard drops — (@SouthSider_79) April 30, 2022

The rest of the league isn’t hitting quite as many warning track fly outs

there have been 16 HRs tonight, leaguewide. there were 80 hit from Mon-Thurs, total.



no games have finished and four have yet to start



finding it hard to believe they miraculously found the right humidor settings — Tim Ryder (@TimothyRRyder) April 30, 2022

Elsewhere, a young star is donning some custom evening wear.

SHARPNESS at its maximum expression pic.twitter.com/2gDoiNcGkT — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 30, 2022

The people’s champion is willing to die for the cause.

As the champ, I volunteer for the common good of WST to end this madness. https://t.co/NjDzrbl6sv — Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) April 30, 2022

The blood sacrifice didn’t work ... yet.

I can feel a walk off #whitesox then the rain will pour — SoxFanWill 7-11 (@billyha11053155) April 30, 2022

Lucy and good. Sox did not like Loup Mode

Aaron Loup is good man pic.twitter.com/4oExFXUMaY — Gabriel (@gabethatdude) April 30, 2022

Sox fans struggling where to place all their angst, but maybe avoid chiding the best in the business.

Chanting overrated to Mike Trout while only scoring one run against a guy who started the game with a 6.50 ERA is certainly a choice lmao — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) April 30, 2022

Sam has a plan for what to do with all that anger, Sox fans.

Get as mad at Rick Hahn as you do at dumb fans chanting overrated at Mike Trout — North Side Sox Podcast (As tweeted by Sam) (@NorthSideSoxPod) April 30, 2022

Like I said, WST positivity is a myth.

This team is hot garbage idc — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) April 30, 2022

I’m not much of a drinker but watching this team on a daily basis is making me reconsider. — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) April 30, 2022

Where the White Sox have me right now pic.twitter.com/jrDO65JSD7 — Josh Kal (@BportStrangler) April 30, 2022

Surely the White Sox will take full advantage of this competitive advantage?

Ryan Tepera is now pitching the 8th.



Bradley, Loup and Tepera are all working for the second day in a row, so all are out for tomorrow.



The Angels are going to need rain or a blowout (and the former is looking pretty likely). — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) April 30, 2022

At least someone in the White Sox organization is hitting the ball!

After hitting his HR tonight, @whitesox 3B prospect Bryan Ramos extends his hitting streak to 14 games, seven of which have been multi-hit efforts. #ChangeTheGame #MiLB — The Milledge Report (@MilledgeReport) April 30, 2022

Haven’t the Sox taken enough from us!

The absolute GALL this organization had to take Dollar Dog Wednesdays away from the fans they abuse on an annual basis. — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) April 30, 2022

The White Sox tell fans year after year to eat shit and year after year we oblige. — Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) April 30, 2022

Timeline cleanse.

Flynn got a bath earlier today and he wanted to show off his Lil Hawk hair.



#DogsofWST pic.twitter.com/WF9GKAPO0z — Scarlett Ramírez (@Tigresa_de1810) April 30, 2022

Big moment for a big player.

LUIS YOU CAN TIE THIS UP RIGHT NOW — Alexis ️‍⚧️ (@satavvibes) April 30, 2022

Welp.

2022 Chicago White Sox pic.twitter.com/3V9z02hnVK — Michael Ricciotti (@Wh_Sox_Mike24) April 30, 2022

The White Sox aren’t fun right now, but here’s something to leave you all on: