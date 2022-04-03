Diamondbacks 8, White Sox 4: Not what you want to see

The White Sox fell for the second consecutive contest on Saturday night, this time 8-4 at the hands of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

For the most part, it was a par-for-the-course, uneventful late-spring exhibition game — except for a potentially serious injury to a team pillar just days before the opener, as Lance Lynn departed in the fourth inning after suffering a painful-looking knee injury.

Yes, the same knee that caused him to miss time down the stretch last season:

This is how Lance Lynn’s outing ended. Hobbled off mound favoring right leg. pic.twitter.com/NZW2MRkGS7 — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) April 3, 2022

No further information has emerged about Lynn’s condition, and he’ll be re-evaluated tomorrow as Chicago holds its breath:

Lance Lynn left the game with right knee discomfort. He will be further evaluated tomorrow. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 3, 2022

We’ll learn more in the coming days, but the optics of Lynn grimacing in pain before limping through the center field gate with team trainers gave the impression that he’s unlikely to make his first turn through the rotation next week. With Michael Kopech also a week or two behind a full starter’s workload, Vince Velasquez appears in line to break camp in the starting rotation, with Reynaldo López also remaining an option for starts behind Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, and Dallas Keuchel.

On the offensive (and slightly brighter) side, Micker Adolfo continued his warpath through the Cactus League with aplomb, notching two more base hits, including a rifled, opposite-field, sixth-inning line drive that plated three of the Sox four runs on the night. With just days remaining before Adolfo must be placed on the active roster or designated for assignment, he might be last or best hope for the White Sox — as trade fodder if the team needs to replace Lynn’s innings in the rotation should he miss significant time.

Adam Engel also notched two hits — both against righthanders, it’s worth noting — and while AJ Pollock remains in search of his first hit for the Pale Hose, the E5 he was awarded on a ground ball roped down the third base line will go down as a base hit in our scorebooks.

Out of the bullpen, Aaron Bummer and Liam Hendriks were in midseason form, with the duo combining for a pair of scoreless, hitless innings. Following them, Kyle Crick continued to make a convincing case to break camp in the big league bullpen, running his spring scoreless streak to six games and holding his opponents hitless for the fifth. If there are any additional bullpen spots up for grabs, it might be the one that’s been occupied by José Ruiz for the past two seasons, as the hard-throwing righty got roughed up for an extra run in his inning of work, bringing him to five allowed in four spring appearances alongside two walks and three strikeouts. With no options remaining, there looks to be nowhere for the big fella to go but waivers.

The White Sox are back in action again tomorrow at 3:05 p.m. CT against the Colorado Rockies. Lucas Giolito will make his final start of the spring, before presumably making his third consecutive Opening Day start next Thursday. Jacki Krestel will be recapping her last game before she breaking out her scorebook and her games start counting for real.

