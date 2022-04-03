South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 17: Jimmy Lambert

Jimmy Lambert

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

6´2´´

190 pounds

Age: 27

2019 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 19

2020 SSHP Top Prospect Ranking: 15

2021 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 20

SSS rank among all right-handed starting pitchers in the system: 6

Jimmy Lambert spent the majority of his three years for the Fresno State Bulldogs in the team’s starting rotation, and his junior season was easily his best with a 3.13 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 97 2⁄3 innings, as he relinquished 98 hits and just 19 walks while striking out 78. Those results were good enough for the White Sox to select him in the 2016 draft. After the draft, he pitched well for the AZL White Sox, but unsurprisingly struggled with Kannapolis to end the season.

Jimmy, older brother of Rockies hurler Peter Lambert, mastered Kannapolis in 12 starts spanning 74 innings to begin the 2017 campaign, with a 2.19 ERA and 1.19 WHIP, as he surrendered 77 hits (.274 OBA) and 11 walks (3.7%) while striking out 43 (14.3%). Just like the previous year, Lambert struggled with a midseason promotion (this time Winston-Salem), as he posted a 5.45 ERA and 1.51 WHIP over 76 innings as he ceded 86 hits (.290 OBA) and 29 walks (8.7%) while fanning 59 (17.7%).

Lambert returned to the Dash in 2018 and fared much better in 13 starts, totaling 70 2⁄3 innings as he compiled a 3.95 ERA and 1.10 WHIP, allowing just 57 hits (.217 OBA) and 21 walks (7.3%) while striking out 80 (29.0%). Lambert earned a promotion to Birmingham, and excelled to the tune of a 2.88 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 25 innings as he relinquished just 20 hits (.217 OBA) and six walks (5.9%) while striking out 30 (29.7%).

Lambert started 2019 with Birmingham well, as he turned six quality starts in his first eight outings. However, his final three outings (May 23 to June 3) were vastly subpar — ultimately dropping his numbers to a 4.55 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 11 starts spanning 59 1⁄3 innings, allowing 62 hits (.272 OBA) and 27 walks (10.4%) while striking out 70 (27.0%). It turned out Lambert needed Tommy John surgery, which was done in late June.

Performing well in the secondary spring training of 2020, Lambert received his first call-up to the majors, for the season’s belated July 23 Opening Day. In fact, his first two outings were quite good, as pitched two innings in relief allowing just two hits and striking out two. Alas, he went on the shelf on July 29 and eventually landed on the 60-day injured list due to a right forearm strain.

In three separate stints for the White Sox in 2021, Lambert pitched a total of four games (three starts). In his 13 innings, he relinquished 16 hits and six walks while striking out 10 on his way to a 6.23 ERA and 1.69 WHIP. For the rest of the year, Lambert was in Charlotte, where he posted a 4.76 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 64 1⁄3 innings allowing 49 hits (.210 OBA) and 32 walks while striking out 82. Home runs were his nemesis this year, as he surrendered 11 of them altogether for the Knights.

Lambert has increased the oomph on his fastball over the past couple of years due to an arm slot change that altered his delivery to more over-the-top. The heater (which usually runs 91-94 mph and tops out at 96) and knuckle-curve are considered by MLB Pipeline as his two best offerings with grades of 55, while his slider and changeup are given solid 50 grades. Lambert still has two options remaining, which means he’ll likely be shuffling between the majors and minors. With his stuff, his best opportunity for major league success may be that of a sixth- or seventh-inning reliever.

2022 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects

17. Jimmy Lambert, RHSP

