Gamethread: White Sox vs. Rockies

Much like the sun is trying to peek out of the Chicago sky after yesterday’s rain and snow, White Sox fans will spend their afternoon searching for a glimmer of hope after watching Lance Lynn limp off into White Sox Heaven.

Don’t worry, everyone. Hope is here, and his name is Lucas Giolito.

Having recently avoided arbitration by penning a one-year deal with the White Sox, Giolito will make his third and final start before the regular season begins. During the abbreviated Cactus League schedule, Giolito has looked fantastic, and has yet to allow an earned run.

From top to bottom, the rest of the lineup looks a lot like what we can expect the lineup to look like on a fairly consistent basis this season. Birthday boy Andrew Vaughn makes his return to the lineup after suffering a hip pointer injury last week. (Mercifully, Tony La Russa is opting to keep Vaughn in the DH spot today rather than throwing him back into any kind of defensive position.)

The White Sox sending out a strong lineup of well-established hitters could be a tough pill to swallow for Rockies minor league righthander Brandon Gold, who gets the start today. After a week full of bad news for the South Siders — first losing Garret Crochet and now likely Lynn — an offensive show would be a great way to buoy our collective spirits as Opening Day rapidly approaches.

Here’s how the rest of the Rockies will be lining up this afternoon:

First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. CT. You can watch along with me on NBC Sports Chicago, or listen in on ESPN 1000 AM.