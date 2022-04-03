It Wasn’t Great: Rockies 13, White Sox 4

The Chicago White Sox took one on the chin today at Camelback Ranch, suffering a 13-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

So, what the heck happened?

The bottom line is that White Sox starter Lucas Giolito just didn’t have his best stuff today. After a lights-out first inning, things began to unravel in a major way in the top of the second. It started when Giolito issued back-to-back walks, followed by a base hit that plated two runs. Immediately after that, Rockies’ shortstop Garrett Hampson took a fastball the opposite way for a double into right center that brought in two more runs.

The rest of Gio’s outing was a battle. His curveball looked decent enough, but he was missing on his fastball. He left the game after throwing a whopping 93 pitches in just 4 ⅔ innings of work, allowing seven hits, four earned runs, and three walks.

Newly-crowned presumptive No. 5 starter Reynaldo López also had a rough outing this afternoon, walking two and allowing five earned runs in just 2 ⅔ innings. (Can someone have Lasik surgery twice? Asking for a friend.)

Were there any good things that happened today? I mean, I guess. José Abreu had a two-hit day. Eloy Jiménez continues to rake, going 2-for-3 that included this two-run double in the first inning:

... but that may be about it. Today was just one of those games when all you can do shake it off and get ready for the next one. Opening Day is less than a week away, and the White Sox have no time to dwell on a spring training loss.

The great thing about baseball is that the next game is never too far away, and we never have to wait very long for a chance to turn things around. Tomorrow, Vince Velasquez will take another shot at reassuring those of us who are tugging at our collars, as the White Sox take on the Chicago Cubs. And even if things get rough, Hannah La Motta will be bringing her high energy to tomorrow’s game coverage AND we will have Will Allan giving us his White Sox vs. Cubs position-by-position breakdown, so hopefully you’ll smile no matter what happens in the game.

The White Sox were also busy off of the field today. Out of time and out of options, former first round pick Zack Collins was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays for fellow backup catcher and former first round pick Reese McGuire. I’ll stick to baseball for this story, so if you’re looking for more commentary, take a stroll on Twitter. The McGuire jokes came fast and furious — no pun intended. (Okay, a little pun intended. Maybe a Dollar’s worth.)

Collins has underperformed perpetually with the big-league club. Despite a big bat being his calling card out of college, he was never much of a hitter, just barely making it over the Mendoza Line in 2021. McGuire, on the other hand, has a career slash of .278/.329/.431. Collins’ weak offensive numbers may have had a little room to hide from scrutiny in an otherwise impressive White Sox lineup, but his defensive performance is a different beast altogether. There’s no sugarcoating it — he was bad with the glove.

When I say he was bad? He was really bad. Take a look at Baseball Savant’s breakdown of his framing runs and strike rate:

I mean, yikes.

McGuire has been much better:

Overall, this is a trade that could benefit the White Sox and provide some much-needed relief to first-string catcher Yasmani Grandal. I suppose we will have to give general manager Rick Hahn a tip of the cap for at least attempting to address a hole this roster has had for the past few seasons.

But just as we give, we taketh away, because the one pressing area Hahn not only didn’t address this offseason but actually made worse by not at least attempting to hold on to Carlos Rodón with a qualifying offer, just got downright dire.

We learned today that Lance Lynn’s Tonka Truck has a flat, will be up on the blocks for two months, and the call to AAA to fix it won’t be pretty.

Rick Hahn 8 weeks from today-



Somewhere, Rodón is shaking his head. Hell, Chris Archer is probably rolling his eyes.

Anyway, Rick, it might be time to look for some options in starting pitching. You probably still have Frankie Montas’ home number.

