Gamethread: Angels at White Sox

The White Sox need all the help they can get these days, and it looks like Mother Nature is doing her best to provide some. The big storms that had been scheduled about game time are now not expected until after five, which could be a boon for the Sox.

That’s because after Noah Syndergaard was scratched from starting Friday night due to illness, Joe Maddon had indicated that if today’s game were moved to part of a Sunday doubleheader, the ace might be available. Instead, the Sox today face José Suarez, who is, well, no Noah Syndergaard. Or even Trevor Noah.

With Suarez and his 5.54 ERA (5.69 for his career) on the mound, the over/under for runs today should probably be 30, as the White Sox counter with Vince Velásquez, who is, well, no Vince Molyneaux. Or even Fay Vincent.

And that’s even with the allegedly dead ball and the wind blowing in, at least until storm time.

Suarez is also a lefty, which should be good for the White Sox. But he’s equal-opportunity awful, getting pummeled from both sides of the plate, even, most recently, by the Orioles. Suarez has yet to make it through five innings, another boon, because the Angels used a lot of relievers in last night’s emergency bullpen game.

On the down side for the Sox, their hottest hitter and lefty killer, Andrew Vaughn, is out after being hit on the right wrist by a pitch last night. X-rays were negative, so he’s day-to-day. That moves AJ Pollock to left and puts Adam Engel in right, creating the team’s best defense with Luis Robert in the middle — but leaving a lineup with only Tim Anderson and Jake Burger above the Mendoza line.

The Angels are going for their seventh straight win, while the White Sox, are, well, not. The Halo people have a rather intimidating lineup for Velásquez to face.

T. Ward, RF

B. Marsh, LF

M. Trout, CF

S. Ohtani, DH

A. Rendon, 3B

J. Walsh, 1B

K. Suzuki, C

T. Wade, SS

D. Fletcher, 2B

Only two of those, Kurt Suzuki and David Fletcher, are below the Mendoza line.

Velásquez has only pitched one (perfect) career inning against the Angels, and Suarez only faced the White Sox once (to the tune of a 9.00 ERA over four innings in 2019), so no one in either lineup has much history against the starters.

First pitch is set for 3:05 p.m. Central, with the temp a bettter-than-it-has-been 59 and southeasterly winds at 18. Usual broadcast suspects.