South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 15: Romy González

Romy González

Shortstop

6´1´´

215 pounds

Age: 25

2020 SSHP Top Prospect Ranking: 95

2021 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 90

SSS rank among all shortstops in the system: 3

As a sophomore for the University of Miami, in 2017, Romy González enjoyed his best collegiate year by slashing .265/.344/.462 in 58 games with nine doubles, 11 homers, 38 RBIs, 13 stolen bases, 27 walks (10.6%) and 58 strikeouts (22.8%). González slumped a bit (especially in the power department) for the Hurricanes as a junior, however, as he slashed .273/.358/.394 in 52 games with eight doubles, four homers, 30 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, 21 walks (9.2%) and 60 strikeouts (26.3%).

These struggles caused him to slip to the White Sox in the 18th round of the 2018 draft. He played for Great Falls that year, and performed well by slashing .254/.323/.498 with 15 doubles, two triples, 10 homers, 33 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, 18 walks (8.1%) and 65 strikeouts (29.1%).

González struggled with Kannapolis in 2019, as he slashed just .244/.329/.364 in 101 games with 22 doubles, four triples, four homers, 35 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, 38 walks (9.4%) and 108 strikeouts (26.7%). He did display plenty of versatility by playing all defensive positions, sans shortstop and catcher.

Limited to at-home development in 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic canceled the minor league season, González made the jump from a start at Double-A this summer to the majors, and obviously has been one of the top performers in the White Sox system. In 78 games for Birmingham in 2021, he slashed .267/.355/.502 with 11 doubles, 20 homers, 47 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, 38 walks (11.0%), 97 strikeouts (28.2%) and 136 wRC+. He was merely getting started, as after a promotion to Charlotte on August 20 González clubbed .370/.417/.794 in 15 games with six doubles, four homers, 14 RBIs, three stolen bases, five walks (8.3%), 15 strikeouts (25.0%) and 192 wRC+. He did struggle with his initial call-up to the majors, as most rookies are wont to do, as he hit .250/.273/.344 in 32 at-bats.

González is an above-average athlete and seems like the type of guy who could be a regular 20-20 threat if he can can make more consistent contact. MLB Pipeline gives him a 50 grade in power, running and throwing arm; 40 grades are given to his hitting and fielding. While not an especially gifted fielder, González does have the versatility to play most positions well enough to avoid being a significant liability. It is important to note that before taking the field this May as Birmingham’s starting shortstop, he had played zero games at short professionally.

With Danny Mendick’s continued struggles, no viable immediate call-ups from the system, and only the addition of Josh Harrision to Leury García this offseason, González seems set on the White Sox rosters in a utility role. He does have three options remaining, so he could find himself back in Charlotte this summer, as necessary.

2022 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects

15. Romy González, SS

16. Sean Burke, RHSP

17. Jimmy Lambert, RHSP

18. Caleb Freeman, RHRP

19. Luis Mieses, RF

20. Kade McClure, RHSP

21. Tanner McDougal, RHSP

22. Jason Bilous, RHSP

23. Wilfred Veras, 1B

24. Lenyn Sosa, SS

25. Jonathan Stiever, RHSP

26. Brooks Gosswein, LHSP

27. Misael González, RF

28. Terrell Tatum, CF

29. Carlos Pérez, C

30. Bennett Sousa, LHRP

31. Luis Basabe, RF

32. McKinley Moore, RHRP

33. Emilio Vargas, RHSP

34. Blake Rutherford, LF

35. Anderson Severino, LHRP

36. DJ Gladney, 3B

37. Luke Shilling, RHRP

38. Chase Krogman, LF

39. Cristian Mena, RHSP

40. Benyamín Bailey, LF

41. Tyler Johnson, RHRP

42. Andrew Perez, LHRP

43. Tyler Neslony, LF

44. Theo Denlinger, RHRP

45. Hunter Schryver, LHRP

46. Jefferson Mendoza, C

47. Harvin Mendoza, 1B

48. Gil Luna Jr. LHRP

49. John Parke, LHSP

50. Victor Quezada, 3B

51. Haylen Green, LHRP

52. Sammy Peralta, LHRP

53. Yoelvin Silven, RHRP

54. Taylor Broadway, RHRP

55. Noah Owen, RHRP

56. Luis Curbelo, 3B

57. Bryce Bush, RF

58. James Beard, CF

59. Xavier Fernández, C

60. Wilber Sánchez, SS

61. Kohl Simas, RHRP

62. Johan Dominguez, RHSP

63. Jagger Rusconi, 2B

64. Ronaldo Guzman, LHSP

65. Laz Rivera, 3B

66. Adam Hackenberg, C

67. Will Kincanon, RHRP

68. Lane Ramsey, RHRP

69. Tommy Sommer, LHSP

70. Randel Mondesi, RF

71. Shawn Goosenberg, 2B

72. Zack Muckenhirn, LHRP

73. Cameron Butler, CF

74. Godwin Bennett, RF

75. Logan Glass, CF

76. Dario Borrero, 1B

77. Craig Dedelow, RF

78. Carlos Hinestroza, RHRP

79. Gunnar Troutwine, C

80. Kade Mechals, RHSP

81: Caberea Weaver, CF

82. Layant Tapia, SS

83. Homer Cruz, RHRP

84. Kaleb Roper, RHSP

85. Jerry Burke, RHSP

86. Emerson Talavera, RHRP

87. Isaiah Carranza, RHSP

88. Davis Martin, RHSP

89. Tyler Osik, 1B

90. Samil Polanco, 3B

91. Manuel Veloz, RHRP

92. Pauly Milto, RHRP

93. Fraser Ellard, LHRP

94. Colby Smelley, C

95. Manuel Guariman, C

96. Everhett Hazelwood, RHRP

97. Garrett Schoenle, LHRP

98. Kyle Kubat, LHRP

99. Anderson Comas, RF

100. Jake Elliott, RHRP