South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 15: Romy González

Romy González
Shortstop
6´1´´
215 pounds
Age: 25
2020 SSHP Top Prospect Ranking: 95
2021 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 90
SSS rank among all shortstops in the system: 3
As a sophomore for the University of Miami, in 2017, Romy González enjoyed his best collegiate year by slashing .265/.344/.462 in 58 games with nine doubles, 11 homers, 38 RBIs, 13 stolen bases, 27 walks (10.6%) and 58 strikeouts (22.8%). González slumped a bit (especially in the power department) for the Hurricanes as a junior, however, as he slashed .273/.358/.394 in 52 games with eight doubles, four homers, 30 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, 21 walks (9.2%) and 60 strikeouts (26.3%).
These struggles caused him to slip to the White Sox in the 18th round of the 2018 draft. He played for Great Falls that year, and performed well by slashing .254/.323/.498 with 15 doubles, two triples, 10 homers, 33 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, 18 walks (8.1%) and 65 strikeouts (29.1%).
González struggled with Kannapolis in 2019, as he slashed just .244/.329/.364 in 101 games with 22 doubles, four triples, four homers, 35 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, 38 walks (9.4%) and 108 strikeouts (26.7%). He did display plenty of versatility by playing all defensive positions, sans shortstop and catcher.
Limited to at-home development in 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic canceled the minor league season, González made the jump from a start at Double-A this summer to the majors, and obviously has been one of the top performers in the White Sox system. In 78 games for Birmingham in 2021, he slashed .267/.355/.502 with 11 doubles, 20 homers, 47 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, 38 walks (11.0%), 97 strikeouts (28.2%) and 136 wRC+. He was merely getting started, as after a promotion to Charlotte on August 20 González clubbed .370/.417/.794 in 15 games with six doubles, four homers, 14 RBIs, three stolen bases, five walks (8.3%), 15 strikeouts (25.0%) and 192 wRC+. He did struggle with his initial call-up to the majors, as most rookies are wont to do, as he hit .250/.273/.344 in 32 at-bats.
González is an above-average athlete and seems like the type of guy who could be a regular 20-20 threat if he can can make more consistent contact. MLB Pipeline gives him a 50 grade in power, running and throwing arm; 40 grades are given to his hitting and fielding. While not an especially gifted fielder, González does have the versatility to play most positions well enough to avoid being a significant liability. It is important to note that before taking the field this May as Birmingham’s starting shortstop, he had played zero games at short professionally.
With Danny Mendick’s continued struggles, no viable immediate call-ups from the system, and only the addition of Josh Harrision to Leury García this offseason, González seems set on the White Sox rosters in a utility role. He does have three options remaining, so he could find himself back in Charlotte this summer, as necessary.
2022 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects
15. Romy González, SS
16. Sean Burke, RHSP
17. Jimmy Lambert, RHSP
18. Caleb Freeman, RHRP
19. Luis Mieses, RF
20. Kade McClure, RHSP
21. Tanner McDougal, RHSP
22. Jason Bilous, RHSP
23. Wilfred Veras, 1B
24. Lenyn Sosa, SS
25. Jonathan Stiever, RHSP
26. Brooks Gosswein, LHSP
27. Misael González, RF
28. Terrell Tatum, CF
29. Carlos Pérez, C
30. Bennett Sousa, LHRP
31. Luis Basabe, RF
32. McKinley Moore, RHRP
33. Emilio Vargas, RHSP
34. Blake Rutherford, LF
35. Anderson Severino, LHRP
36. DJ Gladney, 3B
37. Luke Shilling, RHRP
38. Chase Krogman, LF
39. Cristian Mena, RHSP
40. Benyamín Bailey, LF
41. Tyler Johnson, RHRP
42. Andrew Perez, LHRP
43. Tyler Neslony, LF
44. Theo Denlinger, RHRP
45. Hunter Schryver, LHRP
46. Jefferson Mendoza, C
47. Harvin Mendoza, 1B
48. Gil Luna Jr. LHRP
49. John Parke, LHSP
50. Victor Quezada, 3B
51. Haylen Green, LHRP
52. Sammy Peralta, LHRP
53. Yoelvin Silven, RHRP
54. Taylor Broadway, RHRP
55. Noah Owen, RHRP
56. Luis Curbelo, 3B
57. Bryce Bush, RF
58. James Beard, CF
59. Xavier Fernández, C
60. Wilber Sánchez, SS
61. Kohl Simas, RHRP
62. Johan Dominguez, RHSP
63. Jagger Rusconi, 2B
64. Ronaldo Guzman, LHSP
65. Laz Rivera, 3B
66. Adam Hackenberg, C
67. Will Kincanon, RHRP
68. Lane Ramsey, RHRP
69. Tommy Sommer, LHSP
70. Randel Mondesi, RF
71. Shawn Goosenberg, 2B
72. Zack Muckenhirn, LHRP
73. Cameron Butler, CF
74. Godwin Bennett, RF
75. Logan Glass, CF
76. Dario Borrero, 1B
77. Craig Dedelow, RF
78. Carlos Hinestroza, RHRP
79. Gunnar Troutwine, C
80. Kade Mechals, RHSP
81: Caberea Weaver, CF
82. Layant Tapia, SS
83. Homer Cruz, RHRP
84. Kaleb Roper, RHSP
85. Jerry Burke, RHSP
86. Emerson Talavera, RHRP
87. Isaiah Carranza, RHSP
88. Davis Martin, RHSP
89. Tyler Osik, 1B
90. Samil Polanco, 3B
91. Manuel Veloz, RHRP
92. Pauly Milto, RHRP
93. Fraser Ellard, LHRP
94. Colby Smelley, C
95. Manuel Guariman, C
96. Everhett Hazelwood, RHRP
97. Garrett Schoenle, LHRP
98. Kyle Kubat, LHRP
99. Anderson Comas, RF
100. Jake Elliott, RHRP
Loading comments...