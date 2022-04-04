South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 14: Yolbert Sánchez

Yolbert Sánchez

Second Baseman

5´11´´

176 pounds

Age: 25

2020 SSHP Top Prospect Ranking: 21

2021 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 25

SSS rank among all second basemen in the system: 1

After playing three years in the Cuban professional league, including the final two seasons with the Industriales de La Habana, Yolbert Sánchez earned a $2.5 million signing bonus from the White Sox, designating him as one of the top international prospects of 2018 and 2019. After getting a surprisingly slow start in 2019 due to rustiness, Sánchez slashed .297.386/.441 in 29 games with the DSL Sox with eight doubles, one triple, two homers, 15 walks (11.8%) and 12 strikeouts (9.4%). He did enjoy a 130 wRC that year, but considering he was more than four years older than the league average, that was to be expected. Of course, Sánchez missed the entire 2020 season due to the Covid shutdown.

Beginning 2021 with Winston-Salem, Sánchez adjusted well to the higher level of competition by slashing .286/.340/.387 in 60 games with seven doubles, five homers, two stolen bases, 18 walks (7.5%), 33 strikeouts (13.8%) and a 99 wRC+. Upon receiving a promotion to Birmingham on July 20, Sanchez definitely picked up a notch by slashing .343/.369/.469 in 29 games for the Barons with six doubles, four homers, five walks, 16 strikeouts, three stolen bases and a 132 wRC+. Sánchez spent the majority of his time defensively at second, although he also spent significant time at shortstop as well.

Sánchez has a reputation as an excellent fielder, with a plus throwing arm and speed; the only concerns are with the bat — at least, until this year, in Birmingham. Sánchez is the system’s top-ranking second baseman per MLB Pipeline (because Bryan Ramos spent more time at the hot corner in 2021). MLB gives him a 55 grade for fielding, throwing arm and running; his hitting grade did improve from 45 to 50, while his power remained at 40.

Sánchez won’t be eligible for the Rule 5 draft until 2022, so the White Sox don’t have to add him to the 40-man roster right away. It will be interesting to see where he begins 2022, as he could either return to Birmingham (he did play fewer than 30 games there) or begin with Charlotte. One hint: The fact that the White Sox sent Sánchez to the Arizona Fall League for more reps in 2021 indicates they may be interested in fast-tracking him.

2022 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects

14. Yolbert Sánchez, 2B

15. Romy González, SS

16. Sean Burke, RHSP

17. Jimmy Lambert, RHSP

18. Caleb Freeman, RHRP

19. Luis Mieses, RF

20. Kade McClure, RHSP

21. Tanner McDougal, RHSP

22. Jason Bilous, RHSP

23. Wilfred Veras, 1B

24. Lenyn Sosa, SS

25. Jonathan Stiever, RHSP

26. Brooks Gosswein, LHSP

27. Misael González, RF

28. Terrell Tatum, CF

29. Carlos Pérez, C

30. Bennett Sousa, LHRP

31. Luis Basabe, RF

32. McKinley Moore, RHRP

33. Emilio Vargas, RHSP

34. Blake Rutherford, LF

35. Anderson Severino, LHRP

36. DJ Gladney, 3B

37. Luke Shilling, RHRP

38. Chase Krogman, LF

39. Cristian Mena, RHSP

40. Benyamín Bailey, LF

41. Tyler Johnson, RHRP

42. Andrew Perez, LHRP

43. Tyler Neslony, LF

44. Theo Denlinger, RHRP

45. Hunter Schryver, LHRP

46. Jefferson Mendoza, C

47. Harvin Mendoza, 1B

48. Gil Luna Jr. LHRP

49. John Parke, LHSP

50. Victor Quezada, 3B

51. Haylen Green, LHRP

52. Sammy Peralta, LHRP

53. Yoelvin Silven, RHRP

54. Taylor Broadway, RHRP

55. Noah Owen, RHRP

56. Luis Curbelo, 3B

57. Bryce Bush, RF

58. James Beard, CF

59. Xavier Fernández, C

60. Wilber Sánchez, SS

61. Kohl Simas, RHRP

62. Johan Dominguez, RHSP

63. Jagger Rusconi, 2B

64. Ronaldo Guzman, LHSP

65. Laz Rivera, 3B

66. Adam Hackenberg, C

67. Will Kincanon, RHRP

68. Lane Ramsey, RHRP

69. Tommy Sommer, LHSP

70. Randel Mondesi, RF

71. Shawn Goosenberg, 2B

72. Zack Muckenhirn, LHRP

73. Cameron Butler, CF

74. Godwin Bennett, RF

75. Logan Glass, CF

76. Dario Borrero, 1B

77. Craig Dedelow, RF

78. Carlos Hinestroza, RHRP

79. Gunnar Troutwine, C

80. Kade Mechals, RHSP

81: Caberea Weaver, CF

82. Layant Tapia, SS

83. Homer Cruz, RHRP

84. Kaleb Roper, RHSP

85. Jerry Burke, RHSP

86. Emerson Talavera, RHRP

87. Isaiah Carranza, RHSP

88. Davis Martin, RHSP

89. Tyler Osik, 1B

90. Samil Polanco, 3B

91. Manuel Veloz, RHRP

92. Pauly Milto, RHRP

93. Fraser Ellard, LHRP

94. Colby Smelley, C

95. Manuel Guariman, C

96. Everhett Hazelwood, RHRP

97. Garrett Schoenle, LHRP

98. Kyle Kubat, LHRP

99. Anderson Comas, RF

100. Jake Elliott, RHRP