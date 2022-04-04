South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 14: Yolbert Sánchez

Yolbert Sánchez
Second Baseman
5´11´´
176 pounds
Age: 25
2020 SSHP Top Prospect Ranking: 21
2021 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 25
SSS rank among all second basemen in the system: 1
After playing three years in the Cuban professional league, including the final two seasons with the Industriales de La Habana, Yolbert Sánchez earned a $2.5 million signing bonus from the White Sox, designating him as one of the top international prospects of 2018 and 2019. After getting a surprisingly slow start in 2019 due to rustiness, Sánchez slashed .297.386/.441 in 29 games with the DSL Sox with eight doubles, one triple, two homers, 15 walks (11.8%) and 12 strikeouts (9.4%). He did enjoy a 130 wRC that year, but considering he was more than four years older than the league average, that was to be expected. Of course, Sánchez missed the entire 2020 season due to the Covid shutdown.
Beginning 2021 with Winston-Salem, Sánchez adjusted well to the higher level of competition by slashing .286/.340/.387 in 60 games with seven doubles, five homers, two stolen bases, 18 walks (7.5%), 33 strikeouts (13.8%) and a 99 wRC+. Upon receiving a promotion to Birmingham on July 20, Sanchez definitely picked up a notch by slashing .343/.369/.469 in 29 games for the Barons with six doubles, four homers, five walks, 16 strikeouts, three stolen bases and a 132 wRC+. Sánchez spent the majority of his time defensively at second, although he also spent significant time at shortstop as well.
Sánchez has a reputation as an excellent fielder, with a plus throwing arm and speed; the only concerns are with the bat — at least, until this year, in Birmingham. Sánchez is the system’s top-ranking second baseman per MLB Pipeline (because Bryan Ramos spent more time at the hot corner in 2021). MLB gives him a 55 grade for fielding, throwing arm and running; his hitting grade did improve from 45 to 50, while his power remained at 40.
Sánchez won’t be eligible for the Rule 5 draft until 2022, so the White Sox don’t have to add him to the 40-man roster right away. It will be interesting to see where he begins 2022, as he could either return to Birmingham (he did play fewer than 30 games there) or begin with Charlotte. One hint: The fact that the White Sox sent Sánchez to the Arizona Fall League for more reps in 2021 indicates they may be interested in fast-tracking him.
2022 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects
14. Yolbert Sánchez, 2B
15. Romy González, SS
16. Sean Burke, RHSP
17. Jimmy Lambert, RHSP
18. Caleb Freeman, RHRP
19. Luis Mieses, RF
20. Kade McClure, RHSP
21. Tanner McDougal, RHSP
22. Jason Bilous, RHSP
23. Wilfred Veras, 1B
24. Lenyn Sosa, SS
25. Jonathan Stiever, RHSP
26. Brooks Gosswein, LHSP
27. Misael González, RF
28. Terrell Tatum, CF
29. Carlos Pérez, C
30. Bennett Sousa, LHRP
31. Luis Basabe, RF
32. McKinley Moore, RHRP
33. Emilio Vargas, RHSP
34. Blake Rutherford, LF
35. Anderson Severino, LHRP
36. DJ Gladney, 3B
37. Luke Shilling, RHRP
38. Chase Krogman, LF
39. Cristian Mena, RHSP
40. Benyamín Bailey, LF
41. Tyler Johnson, RHRP
42. Andrew Perez, LHRP
43. Tyler Neslony, LF
44. Theo Denlinger, RHRP
45. Hunter Schryver, LHRP
46. Jefferson Mendoza, C
47. Harvin Mendoza, 1B
48. Gil Luna Jr. LHRP
49. John Parke, LHSP
50. Victor Quezada, 3B
51. Haylen Green, LHRP
52. Sammy Peralta, LHRP
53. Yoelvin Silven, RHRP
54. Taylor Broadway, RHRP
55. Noah Owen, RHRP
56. Luis Curbelo, 3B
57. Bryce Bush, RF
58. James Beard, CF
59. Xavier Fernández, C
60. Wilber Sánchez, SS
61. Kohl Simas, RHRP
62. Johan Dominguez, RHSP
63. Jagger Rusconi, 2B
64. Ronaldo Guzman, LHSP
65. Laz Rivera, 3B
66. Adam Hackenberg, C
67. Will Kincanon, RHRP
68. Lane Ramsey, RHRP
69. Tommy Sommer, LHSP
70. Randel Mondesi, RF
71. Shawn Goosenberg, 2B
72. Zack Muckenhirn, LHRP
73. Cameron Butler, CF
74. Godwin Bennett, RF
75. Logan Glass, CF
76. Dario Borrero, 1B
77. Craig Dedelow, RF
78. Carlos Hinestroza, RHRP
79. Gunnar Troutwine, C
80. Kade Mechals, RHSP
81: Caberea Weaver, CF
82. Layant Tapia, SS
83. Homer Cruz, RHRP
84. Kaleb Roper, RHSP
85. Jerry Burke, RHSP
86. Emerson Talavera, RHRP
87. Isaiah Carranza, RHSP
88. Davis Martin, RHSP
89. Tyler Osik, 1B
90. Samil Polanco, 3B
91. Manuel Veloz, RHRP
92. Pauly Milto, RHRP
93. Fraser Ellard, LHRP
94. Colby Smelley, C
95. Manuel Guariman, C
96. Everhett Hazelwood, RHRP
97. Garrett Schoenle, LHRP
98. Kyle Kubat, LHRP
99. Anderson Comas, RF
100. Jake Elliott, RHRP
Loading comments...