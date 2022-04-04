South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 13: Micker Adolfo

Micker Adolfo
Right Fielder
6´4´´
230 pounds
Age: 25
2018 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 10
2019 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 7
2020 SSHP Top Prospect Ranking: 9
2021 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 11
SSS rank among all right fielders in the system: 2
Thanks in large part to his power bat and arm, Dominican native Micker Adolfo received what was then the highest international signing bonus in White Sox history, at $1.6 million on July 2, 2013. However, his professional career has had trouble gaining traction, primarily due to his inability to stay on the field.
Adolfo found himself playing for the team’s AZL squad for all of 2014 and 2015, finally earning a promotion to full-season Kannapolis in 2016. Of course, he missed significant time that year, as he slashed just .219/.269/.340 in 65 games with 13 doubles, one triple, five homers, 21 RBIs, 14 walks (5.3%)and 88 strikeouts (33.2%).
Adolfo bounced back to play 112 games with Kannapolis in 2017 and hit .264/.331/.453 in 112 games with 28 doubles, two triples, 16 homers, 68 RBIs, 31 walks (6.6%) and 149 strikeouts (31.5%). To avoid the risk of losing him in the upcoming Rule 5 draft that year, the White Sox added him to the 40-man roster.
Due to elbow pain, Adolfo missed the first half of the 2018 season with Winston-Salem, and when he returned he was limited to DH duties. Despite his injury, he still posted a career-high .833 OPS by slashing .282/.369/.464 in 79 games with 18 doubles, one triple, 11 homers, 50 RBIs, 34 walks (10.1%) and 92 strikeouts (27.4%). After undergoing arthroscopic injury during the offseason, he was limited to just 36 combined games in 2019 with Birmingham and AZL (rehab assignment), and produced subpar results as he tried to shake off the rust. Despite hitting four homers in 15 games in the Arizona Fall League for some extra 2019 reps, Adolfo’s results were still lacking, as he slashed just .167/.262/.389. He missed yet more playing time in 2020 due to the pandemic shutdown.
In 2021, Adolfo had another bounce-back season, although the results were a mixed bag, as even though he produced a 20 doubles-20 homers season his batting average was low while playing a portion of year at Charlotte’s Truist Field. In a combined 101 games with Birmingham and Charlotte, Adolfo slashed .245/.311/.520 with 24 doubles, one triple, 25 homers, 69 RBIs, four stolen bases, 31 walks (7.7%) and 138 strikeouts (34.1%). With Birmingham, Adolfo produced a 128 wRC+; with Charlotte, a still respectable 112. His numbers were similar for both teams, but many fans expected more at Charlotte based upon his results with Birmingham.
Despite being in the organization since 2014, Adolfo is still just 25 years old. Despite that, he’s still not a finished product based upon his injury history and the 2020 pandemic. MLB Pipeline grades his arm (70) and power (55) as his loudest tools; his fielding (50), running (45) and hitting tools lag behind. Despite his size, Adolfo still plays a decent right field and still possesses a cannon arm despite his previous elbow surgery.
Because he was added to the 40-man roster at the end of the 2017 season, Adolfo is now out of options. Thus, the White Sox must decide whether to add him to the Opening Day roster or risk losing him to waivers. If added to the active roster, he could be a contender for a platoon role at DH and backing up in right field, easing him into the lineup in more conducive situations. Of course, with Adolfo’s career 33.1% strikeout rate in the minors, there would be room for skepticism as he’d be facing the best pitching the world has to offer.
2022 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects
13. Micker Adolfo, RF
14. Yolbert Sánchez, 2B
15. Romy González, SS
16. Sean Burke, RHSP
17. Jimmy Lambert, RHSP
18. Caleb Freeman, RHRP
19. Luis Mieses, RF
20. Kade McClure, RHSP
21. Tanner McDougal, RHSP
22. Jason Bilous, RHSP
23. Wilfred Veras, 1B
24. Lenyn Sosa, SS
25. Jonathan Stiever, RHSP
26. Brooks Gosswein, LHSP
27. Misael González, RF
28. Terrell Tatum, CF
29. Carlos Pérez, C
30. Bennett Sousa, LHRP
31. Luis Basabe, RF
32. McKinley Moore, RHRP
33. Emilio Vargas, RHSP
34. Blake Rutherford, LF
35. Anderson Severino, LHRP
36. DJ Gladney, 3B
37. Luke Shilling, RHRP
38. Chase Krogman, LF
39. Cristian Mena, RHSP
40. Benyamín Bailey, LF
41. Tyler Johnson, RHRP
42. Andrew Perez, LHRP
43. Tyler Neslony, LF
44. Theo Denlinger, RHRP
45. Hunter Schryver, LHRP
46. Jefferson Mendoza, C
47. Harvin Mendoza, 1B
48. Gil Luna Jr. LHRP
49. John Parke, LHSP
50. Victor Quezada, 3B
51. Haylen Green, LHRP
52. Sammy Peralta, LHRP
53. Yoelvin Silven, RHRP
54. Taylor Broadway, RHRP
55. Noah Owen, RHRP
56. Luis Curbelo, 3B
57. Bryce Bush, RF
58. James Beard, CF
59. Xavier Fernández, C
60. Wilber Sánchez, SS
61. Kohl Simas, RHRP
62. Johan Dominguez, RHSP
63. Jagger Rusconi, 2B
64. Ronaldo Guzman, LHSP
65. Laz Rivera, 3B
66. Adam Hackenberg, C
67. Will Kincanon, RHRP
68. Lane Ramsey, RHRP
69. Tommy Sommer, LHSP
70. Randel Mondesi, RF
71. Shawn Goosenberg, 2B
72. Zack Muckenhirn, LHRP
73. Cameron Butler, CF
74. Godwin Bennett, RF
75. Logan Glass, CF
76. Dario Borrero, 1B
77. Craig Dedelow, RF
78. Carlos Hinestroza, RHRP
79. Gunnar Troutwine, C
80. Kade Mechals, RHSP
81: Caberea Weaver, CF
82. Layant Tapia, SS
83. Homer Cruz, RHRP
84. Kaleb Roper, RHSP
85. Jerry Burke, RHSP
86. Emerson Talavera, RHRP
87. Isaiah Carranza, RHSP
88. Davis Martin, RHSP
89. Tyler Osik, 1B
90. Samil Polanco, 3B
91. Manuel Veloz, RHRP
92. Pauly Milto, RHRP
93. Fraser Ellard, LHRP
94. Colby Smelley, C
95. Manuel Guariman, C
96. Everhett Hazelwood, RHRP
97. Garrett Schoenle, LHRP
98. Kyle Kubat, LHRP
99. Anderson Comas, RF
100. Jake Elliott, RHRP
Loading comments...