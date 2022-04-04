South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 13: Micker Adolfo

Micker Adolfo

Right Fielder

6´4´´

230 pounds

Age: 25

2018 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 10

2019 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 7

2020 SSHP Top Prospect Ranking: 9

2021 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 11

SSS rank among all right fielders in the system: 2

Thanks in large part to his power bat and arm, Dominican native Micker Adolfo received what was then the highest international signing bonus in White Sox history, at $1.6 million on July 2, 2013. However, his professional career has had trouble gaining traction, primarily due to his inability to stay on the field.

Adolfo found himself playing for the team’s AZL squad for all of 2014 and 2015, finally earning a promotion to full-season Kannapolis in 2016. Of course, he missed significant time that year, as he slashed just .219/.269/.340 in 65 games with 13 doubles, one triple, five homers, 21 RBIs, 14 walks (5.3%)and 88 strikeouts (33.2%).

Adolfo bounced back to play 112 games with Kannapolis in 2017 and hit .264/.331/.453 in 112 games with 28 doubles, two triples, 16 homers, 68 RBIs, 31 walks (6.6%) and 149 strikeouts (31.5%). To avoid the risk of losing him in the upcoming Rule 5 draft that year, the White Sox added him to the 40-man roster.

Due to elbow pain, Adolfo missed the first half of the 2018 season with Winston-Salem, and when he returned he was limited to DH duties. Despite his injury, he still posted a career-high .833 OPS by slashing .282/.369/.464 in 79 games with 18 doubles, one triple, 11 homers, 50 RBIs, 34 walks (10.1%) and 92 strikeouts (27.4%). After undergoing arthroscopic injury during the offseason, he was limited to just 36 combined games in 2019 with Birmingham and AZL (rehab assignment), and produced subpar results as he tried to shake off the rust. Despite hitting four homers in 15 games in the Arizona Fall League for some extra 2019 reps, Adolfo’s results were still lacking, as he slashed just .167/.262/.389. He missed yet more playing time in 2020 due to the pandemic shutdown.

In 2021, Adolfo had another bounce-back season, although the results were a mixed bag, as even though he produced a 20 doubles-20 homers season his batting average was low while playing a portion of year at Charlotte’s Truist Field. In a combined 101 games with Birmingham and Charlotte, Adolfo slashed .245/.311/.520 with 24 doubles, one triple, 25 homers, 69 RBIs, four stolen bases, 31 walks (7.7%) and 138 strikeouts (34.1%). With Birmingham, Adolfo produced a 128 wRC+; with Charlotte, a still respectable 112. His numbers were similar for both teams, but many fans expected more at Charlotte based upon his results with Birmingham.

Despite being in the organization since 2014, Adolfo is still just 25 years old. Despite that, he’s still not a finished product based upon his injury history and the 2020 pandemic. MLB Pipeline grades his arm (70) and power (55) as his loudest tools; his fielding (50), running (45) and hitting tools lag behind. Despite his size, Adolfo still plays a decent right field and still possesses a cannon arm despite his previous elbow surgery.

Because he was added to the 40-man roster at the end of the 2017 season, Adolfo is now out of options. Thus, the White Sox must decide whether to add him to the Opening Day roster or risk losing him to waivers. If added to the active roster, he could be a contender for a platoon role at DH and backing up in right field, easing him into the lineup in more conducive situations. Of course, with Adolfo’s career 33.1% strikeout rate in the minors, there would be room for skepticism as he’d be facing the best pitching the world has to offer.

