 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gamethread: White Sox at Padres

Michael Kopech looks to lead the South Siders to victory

By Joe Resis
/ new
Division Series “u2013 Astros v White Sox “u2013 Game Four
Back to the bump: Michael Kopech prepares to take on a more prominent role within the pitching staff this season.
Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images

The White Sox (8-10) will take on the Padres (7-8) as we approach the beginning of the regular season.

Michael Kopech, the 25-year-old hard-throwing righthander, is set to start on the mound for the White Sox. Kopech has only pitched two innings thus far in spring training, and he allowed a total of one earned run in those innings. Last year, Kopech had a 3.50 ERA, 2.74 xERA, 2.97 FIP, and a 2.99 xFIP. According to FanGraphs, he was a 1.7-WAR pitcher last year, which is quite high considering that he only pitched 69 13 innings.

Here are today’s starting lineups at Peoria Stadium:

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 2:10 p.m. CST. Unfortunately, there will be no television or radio coverage for the White Sox this afternoon.

More From South Side Sox

Loading comments...