Gamethread: White Sox at Padres

The White Sox (8-10) will take on the Padres (7-8) as we approach the beginning of the regular season.

Michael Kopech, the 25-year-old hard-throwing righthander, is set to start on the mound for the White Sox. Kopech has only pitched two innings thus far in spring training, and he allowed a total of one earned run in those innings. Last year, Kopech had a 3.50 ERA, 2.74 xERA, 2.97 FIP, and a 2.99 xFIP. According to FanGraphs, he was a 1.7-WAR pitcher last year, which is quite high considering that he only pitched 69 1⁄ 3 innings.

Here are today’s starting lineups at Peoria Stadium:

Lineup change:

SS Anderson

CF Robert

1B Abreu

DH Grandal

LF Jiménez

RF Sheets

2B García

C McGuire

3B Mendick — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 5, 2022

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 2:10 p.m. CST. Unfortunately, there will be no television or radio coverage for the White Sox this afternoon.