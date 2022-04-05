South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 11: Matthew Thompson

Matthew Thompson

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

6´3´´

195 pounds

Age: 21

2020 SSHP Top Prospect Ranking: 10

2021 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 8

SSS rank among all right-handed starting pitchers in the system: 3

Matthew Thompson, a graduate of Cypress Ranch High School in Houston, certainly dominated in his senior year. Dominated, you say? Try this: He was 13-0 in 15 starts, with a 0.87 ERA and 0.88 WHIP over 72 2⁄3 innings, allowing just 23 hits (.095 OBA) while fanning 124. The only real blemish against Thompson was his high walk total (41). To sign an over-slot bonus with the White Sox after being selected in the second round, Thompson eschewed his verbal commitment to Texas A&M.

The White Sox treaded carefully with this young arm, and gave him just two starts totaling just two innings in 2019 (Thompson relinquished two hits and no walks while fanning two — not much to go on). He, like nearly everyone else, didn’t enter into any game action due to the pandemic in 2020.

Thompson suffered through an up-and-down year in 2021, as he split time between the ACL Sox and Kannapolis. In a combined 20 starts totaling 70 2⁄3 innings, he allowed 86 hits (.298 OBA), 38 walks (4.84 BB/9) and 78 strikeouts (9.93 K/9). Lefties hit him at a .317 clip this year at Kannapolis, while righties hit .279 against him.

His fastball currently tops out at 96 mph according to MLB Pipeline, but typically runs in the low-to-mid 90s. There’s not much movement to it, however, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Thompson develop a two-seam fastball to complement it. He possesses an easy, fluid delivery, throws from a high three-quarter slot with electric arm speed that provides a bit of deception to an otherwise straight fastball, and shows great feel to spin the baseball.

Thompson throws a low-80s slider that has hard, late break and two-plane action that routinely draws whiffs and causes batters to expand the zone. He also showed some feel for a solid, 76-79 mph curveball with 11-to-5 break, according to Baseball America. Many scouts consider the curveball Thompson’s best pitch thanks to its tight spin, good power and depth, and his ability to throw it for strikes. The curveball is a knee-buckler, and is especially devastating to right-handed batters.

MLB Pipeline grades Thompson’s fastball at 60, curveball at 55 and changeup at 50. His changeup is still in the rudimentary stage, as he really hasn’t had to throw it much against his lesser prep competition. Despite his high walk total in high school, Thompson has solid command for his age — graded 50 by MLB Pipeline. With the high OBA and high walk rate, expect that grade to drop to 45 before the new season begins.

Thompson will be eligible for the Rule 5 draft in 2023, so it’ll be important to see growth in the progress of these two young righties. The important thing this year was simply getting innings under their belts; beginning in 2022, the focus will be more upon improvement and results.

Expect Thompson to begin his 2022 season with Winston-Salem.

2022 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects

11. Matthew Thompson, RHSP

