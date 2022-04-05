South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 10: Bryan Ramos

Bryan Ramos

Third Baseman

6´2´´

190 pounds

Age: 20

2020 SSHP Top Prospect Ranking: 33

2021 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 21

SSS rank among all third basemen in the system: 3

Labeled as a power-hitting third baseman by Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com, Bryan Ramos received a $300,000 signing bonus from the White Sox on International Signing Day. The native Cuban skipped past the DSL and instead played the full 2019 season with the AZL White Sox.

As a 17-year-old, Ramos was 2.4 years younger than league average but certainly held his own. In 51 games for the AZL Sox spanning 188 at-bats, he slashed .277/.353/.415 with 10 doubles, two triples, four homers, 26 RBIs, three stolen bases, 19 walks (8.7%) and 44 strikeouts (20.2%). Despite his youth, Ramos’ walk and strikeout totals were quite respectable and showed some polish. Unfortunately, he lost a year’s development time due to the pandemic.

In 2021, Ramos picked up where he left off. With Kannapolis, facing competition more than two years older, Ramos slashed .244/.344/.415 with 23 doubles, six triples, 13 homers, 64 RBIs, 13 stolen bases, 51 walks (10.1%), 110 strikeouts (21.8%) and a 109 wRC+. Even though his season was 64 games longer than 2019, he seemed to actually get stronger as evidenced by a .286/.385/.576 line. Looking at his defensive numbers, Ramos’ range plays better at second base than it does at the hot corner, but his arm continues to be a better fit at third.

MLB Pipeline grades Ramos’ arm highest among his tools at 55; hitting and power are graded at 45, while running and hitting are graded at 40. Considering he’s been playing more than two years younger than his competition to date, it’s hard not to get excited about his results.

Expect Ramos to keep mashing, and to continue splitting time next year at both second and third for Winston-Salem.

2022 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects

10. Bryan Ramos, 3B

11. Matthew Thompson, RHSP

12. Drew Dalquist, RHSP

13. Micker Adolfo, RF

14. Yolbert Sánchez, 2B

15. Romy González, SS

16. Sean Burke, RHSP

17. Jimmy Lambert, RHSP

18. Caleb Freeman, RHRP

19. Luis Mieses, RF

20. Kade McClure, RHSP

21. Tanner McDougal, RHSP

22. Jason Bilous, RHSP

23. Wilfred Veras, 1B

24. Lenyn Sosa, SS

25. Jonathan Stiever, RHSP

26. Brooks Gosswein, LHSP

27. Misael González, RF

28. Terrell Tatum, CF

29. Carlos Pérez, C

30. Bennett Sousa, LHRP

31. Luis Basabe, RF

32. McKinley Moore, RHRP

33. Emilio Vargas, RHSP

34. Blake Rutherford, LF

35. Anderson Severino, LHRP

36. DJ Gladney, 3B

37. Luke Shilling, RHRP

38. Chase Krogman, LF

39. Cristian Mena, RHSP

40. Benyamín Bailey, LF

41. Tyler Johnson, RHRP

42. Andrew Perez, LHRP

43. Tyler Neslony, LF

44. Theo Denlinger, RHRP

45. Hunter Schryver, LHRP

46. Jefferson Mendoza, C

47. Harvin Mendoza, 1B

48. Gil Luna Jr. LHRP

49. John Parke, LHSP

50. Victor Quezada, 3B

51. Haylen Green, LHRP

52. Sammy Peralta, LHRP

53. Yoelvin Silven, RHRP

54. Taylor Broadway, RHRP

55. Noah Owen, RHRP

56. Luis Curbelo, 3B

57. Bryce Bush, RF

58. James Beard, CF

59. Xavier Fernández, C

60. Wilber Sánchez, SS

61. Kohl Simas, RHRP

62. Johan Dominguez, RHSP

63. Jagger Rusconi, 2B

64. Ronaldo Guzman, LHSP

65. Laz Rivera, 3B

66. Adam Hackenberg, C

67. Will Kincanon, RHRP

68. Lane Ramsey, RHRP

69. Tommy Sommer, LHSP

70. Randel Mondesi, RF

71. Shawn Goosenberg, 2B

72. Zack Muckenhirn, LHRP

73. Cameron Butler, CF

74. Godwin Bennett, RF

75. Logan Glass, CF

76. Dario Borrero, 1B

77. Craig Dedelow, RF

78. Carlos Hinestroza, RHRP

79. Gunnar Troutwine, C

80. Kade Mechals, RHSP

81: Caberea Weaver, CF

82. Layant Tapia, SS

83. Homer Cruz, RHRP

84. Kaleb Roper, RHSP

85. Jerry Burke, RHSP

86. Emerson Talavera, RHRP

87. Isaiah Carranza, RHSP

88. Davis Martin, RHSP

89. Tyler Osik, 1B

90. Samil Polanco, 3B

91. Manuel Veloz, RHRP

92. Pauly Milto, RHRP

93. Fraser Ellard, LHRP

94. Colby Smelley, C

95. Manuel Guariman, C

96. Everhett Hazelwood, RHRP

97. Garrett Schoenle, LHRP

98. Kyle Kubat, LHRP

99. Anderson Comas, RF

100. Jake Elliott, RHRP