South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 10: Bryan Ramos

Bryan Ramos
Third Baseman
6´2´´
190 pounds
Age: 20
2020 SSHP Top Prospect Ranking: 33
2021 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 21
SSS rank among all third basemen in the system: 3
Labeled as a power-hitting third baseman by Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com, Bryan Ramos received a $300,000 signing bonus from the White Sox on International Signing Day. The native Cuban skipped past the DSL and instead played the full 2019 season with the AZL White Sox.
As a 17-year-old, Ramos was 2.4 years younger than league average but certainly held his own. In 51 games for the AZL Sox spanning 188 at-bats, he slashed .277/.353/.415 with 10 doubles, two triples, four homers, 26 RBIs, three stolen bases, 19 walks (8.7%) and 44 strikeouts (20.2%). Despite his youth, Ramos’ walk and strikeout totals were quite respectable and showed some polish. Unfortunately, he lost a year’s development time due to the pandemic.
In 2021, Ramos picked up where he left off. With Kannapolis, facing competition more than two years older, Ramos slashed .244/.344/.415 with 23 doubles, six triples, 13 homers, 64 RBIs, 13 stolen bases, 51 walks (10.1%), 110 strikeouts (21.8%) and a 109 wRC+. Even though his season was 64 games longer than 2019, he seemed to actually get stronger as evidenced by a .286/.385/.576 line. Looking at his defensive numbers, Ramos’ range plays better at second base than it does at the hot corner, but his arm continues to be a better fit at third.
MLB Pipeline grades Ramos’ arm highest among his tools at 55; hitting and power are graded at 45, while running and hitting are graded at 40. Considering he’s been playing more than two years younger than his competition to date, it’s hard not to get excited about his results.
Expect Ramos to keep mashing, and to continue splitting time next year at both second and third for Winston-Salem.
2022 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects
11. Matthew Thompson, RHSP
12. Drew Dalquist, RHSP
13. Micker Adolfo, RF
14. Yolbert Sánchez, 2B
15. Romy González, SS
16. Sean Burke, RHSP
17. Jimmy Lambert, RHSP
18. Caleb Freeman, RHRP
19. Luis Mieses, RF
20. Kade McClure, RHSP
21. Tanner McDougal, RHSP
22. Jason Bilous, RHSP
23. Wilfred Veras, 1B
24. Lenyn Sosa, SS
25. Jonathan Stiever, RHSP
26. Brooks Gosswein, LHSP
27. Misael González, RF
28. Terrell Tatum, CF
29. Carlos Pérez, C
30. Bennett Sousa, LHRP
31. Luis Basabe, RF
32. McKinley Moore, RHRP
33. Emilio Vargas, RHSP
34. Blake Rutherford, LF
35. Anderson Severino, LHRP
36. DJ Gladney, 3B
37. Luke Shilling, RHRP
38. Chase Krogman, LF
39. Cristian Mena, RHSP
40. Benyamín Bailey, LF
41. Tyler Johnson, RHRP
42. Andrew Perez, LHRP
43. Tyler Neslony, LF
44. Theo Denlinger, RHRP
45. Hunter Schryver, LHRP
46. Jefferson Mendoza, C
47. Harvin Mendoza, 1B
48. Gil Luna Jr. LHRP
49. John Parke, LHSP
50. Victor Quezada, 3B
51. Haylen Green, LHRP
52. Sammy Peralta, LHRP
53. Yoelvin Silven, RHRP
54. Taylor Broadway, RHRP
55. Noah Owen, RHRP
56. Luis Curbelo, 3B
57. Bryce Bush, RF
58. James Beard, CF
59. Xavier Fernández, C
60. Wilber Sánchez, SS
61. Kohl Simas, RHRP
62. Johan Dominguez, RHSP
63. Jagger Rusconi, 2B
64. Ronaldo Guzman, LHSP
65. Laz Rivera, 3B
66. Adam Hackenberg, C
67. Will Kincanon, RHRP
68. Lane Ramsey, RHRP
69. Tommy Sommer, LHSP
70. Randel Mondesi, RF
71. Shawn Goosenberg, 2B
72. Zack Muckenhirn, LHRP
73. Cameron Butler, CF
74. Godwin Bennett, RF
75. Logan Glass, CF
76. Dario Borrero, 1B
77. Craig Dedelow, RF
78. Carlos Hinestroza, RHRP
79. Gunnar Troutwine, C
80. Kade Mechals, RHSP
81: Caberea Weaver, CF
82. Layant Tapia, SS
83. Homer Cruz, RHRP
84. Kaleb Roper, RHSP
85. Jerry Burke, RHSP
86. Emerson Talavera, RHRP
87. Isaiah Carranza, RHSP
88. Davis Martin, RHSP
89. Tyler Osik, 1B
90. Samil Polanco, 3B
91. Manuel Veloz, RHRP
92. Pauly Milto, RHRP
93. Fraser Ellard, LHRP
94. Colby Smelley, C
95. Manuel Guariman, C
96. Everhett Hazelwood, RHRP
97. Garrett Schoenle, LHRP
98. Kyle Kubat, LHRP
99. Anderson Comas, RF
100. Jake Elliott, RHRP
