South Side Sox on the Farm Podcast 25 — 2022 MiLB Season Preview

Yes, for reasons unknown, SBNation reviewed the dozen hours of tape, watched all footage, and realized that the buddy cop movie otherwise known as South Side Sox on the Farm has been ... renewed for another season!

Who is the good cop/bad cop between Darren Black and Brett Ballantini? We’ll let you decide. Have a listen, to an hourlong SEASON PREMIERE:

BREAKING: The South Side Sox on the Farm Podcast has been rebranded as the Charlotte Knights Postgame Podcast, effective immediately. Hey, we delayed the start of recording until Yacksel Rios blew through that 23-pitch save, so yeah, we talked some Knights opener

What’s different about Charlotte this year, or is it just another AAAA bus depot of sorts? (Recommended reading: Darren’s Charlotte Preview)

Is Carlos Pérez a legit catching prospect, possibly even seeing time in Chicago soon?

What are they feeding the offense in Birmingham? (Recommended reading: Darren’s Birmingham Preview, published midday Wednesday)

With the juiciest prospects in the system, who are the best bets not only to see Charlotte in 2022, but possibly Chicago?

How fast will Oscar Colás move up the ranks?

We’ll say it again: Bryan Ramos was every bit as impressive as José Rodríguez in 2021, so what’s in store for 2022?

Breaking down the tripod of terror in the Dash rotation: Sean Burke, Matthew Thompson, Drew Dalquist

Wilfred Veras, pros and cons

Norge Vera will not advance from Kannapolis this year

BREAKING: Darren Black, celebrating his fifth season with South Side Sox (yes, he is an O.G. in this regime), has signed on for either five more years, or for his lifetime, depending on who you ask

