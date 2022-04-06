South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 6: José Rodríguez

José Rodríguez

Shortstop

5´11´´

175 pounds

Age: 20

2020 SSHP Top Prospect Ranking: 32

2021 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 18

SSS rank among all shortstops in the system: 2

José Rodríguez, a Dominican native, received a signing bonus from the White Sox in February 2018 and was inserted into the DSL lineup just a few months later. He turned out to be was one of the few bright spots on a miserable 2018 DSL squad, slashing .291/.318/.401 in 60 games with 13 doubles, three triples, two homers, 23 RBIs, 16 stolen bases, nine walks (3.8%) and 29 strikeouts (12.1%). Rodríguez even participated in that year’s DSL All-Star game.

With the AZL White Sox in 2019, Rodríguez started hitting more homers while avoiding any significant decline in any of the other batting categories (besides strikeouts). In 44 games spanning 188 at-bats, “Popeye” slashed .293/.328/.505 while producing seven doubles, three triples, nine homers, 31 RBIs, seven stolen bases, nine walks (4.5%) and 45 strikeouts (22.5%). He walloped southpaws by slashing .423/.423/.788.

Unfazed by the 2020 pandemic shutdown, Rodríguez picked up in 2021 right where he left off back in Arizona. Versus competition more than a year older than he, all he did was slash .283/.328/.452 in 78 games with Kannapolis while producing 22 doubles, four triples, nine homers, 20 stolen bases, 21 walks (5.8%), 57 strikeouts (15.8%) and 109 wRC+. Rodríguez was undeterred against the older and more advanced competition after being promoted to Winston-Salem, as he slashed an amazing .361/.381/.538 in 29 games while contributing four doubles, one triple, five homers, 10 stolen bases, five walks (4.0%), 13 strikeouts (10.3%) and wRC+ of 141. He did struggle a bit in a final, four-game cup of coffee with Birmingham by slashing just .214/.214.286, but it was an extremely small sample size — and he was playing against competition 4 1⁄2 years older!

Combined with all three teams, Popeye slashed .301/.338/.469 spanning 111 games with 27 doubles, five triples, 14 homers, 30 stolen bases, 26 walks (5.2%) and 72 strikeouts (14.4%) and was named the South Side Sox Minor League Player of the Year. It is important to know that, despite the fact that he entered more games than the previous two years combined, Rodríguez seemed to get better as the season progressed.

The only weaknesses in Rodríguez’s game may be his unwillingness to take walks, and the number of errors he committed defensively (27) this year. As for his defense, it could be chalked up to youthful exuberance, as he may simply need work on setting his feet when ready to throw. There are concerns that his aggressiveness may be exploited in Birmingham and Charlotte, but the similar issues have plagued Tim Anderson in the past as well, with little to no lasting effect. MLB Pipeline ranks all of his scouting categories as 50s.

According to Baseball-Reference, Rodríguez’s range factor was significantly better at second base than shortstop. While second may be his eventual home, the team will still give Rodríguez every opportunity to improve his game at shortstop.

Expect that 2022 opportunity to begin with Birmingham, with an chance for promotion to Charlotte if all goes well.

2022 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects

6. José Rodríguez, SS

