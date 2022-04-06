South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 5: Jake Burger

Jake Burger

Third Baseman

6´2´´

230 pounds

Age: 25

2018 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 8

2019 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 9

2020 SSHP Top Prospect Ranking: 25

2021 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 17

SSS rank among all third basemen in the system: 1

After a good freshman season with Missouri State, Jake Burger really tore up the Missouri Valley Conference during his final two years. As a sophomore in 2016, he slashed .349/.420/.689 in 56 games with 13 doubles, two triples, 21 homers, 72 RBIs, three stolen bases, 23 walks (8.6%) and 35 strikeouts (13.0%). His junior year was as good as his sophomore one, as he slashed .328/.443/.668 in 63 games with 13 doubles, 22 homers, 65 RBIs, three stolen bases, 43 walks (14.1%) and 38 strikeouts (12.5%).

With the White Sox needing third base help, the White Sox selected Burger with the 11th overall pick in the 2017 draft.

Burger struggled a bit during his 2017 stints with the AZL squad and Kannapolis. In 51 combined games with both teams, he combined to slash .263/.336/.412 with 10 doubles, two triples, five homers, 29 RBIs, 14 walks (6.5%) and 30 strikeouts (13.8%). Burger likely was battling a little fatigue, as this would’ve been his longest baseball season to date.

Then, the injuries began.

Burger tore his Achilles while running to first base during a spring training game in February 2018. He re-tore the same tendon 10 weeks after the initial injury while walking in his backyard, which caused him to miss not only the entire 2018 season but much of 2019 as well. Then, to add injury to insult, Burger severely bruised his heel during his rehab — ultimately derailing any chance of playing time in 2019. He did see action last year in Collegiate League play and at Chicago’s alternate site and instructional league program.

After more than 42 months since his last minor league game, Burger finally took the field for the Charlotte Knights in 2021 — a big step up from Single-A Kannapolis. Despite that layoff, Burger thrived and didn’t seem to miss a beat. In 82 games totaling 310 at-bats for the Knights, he slashed .274/.332/.513 with 16 doubles, two doubles, 18 homers, 54 RBIs, 24 walks (7.1%) and 91 strikeouts (26.8%).

His numbers would have even better if not for a season-ending slump over his last 36 games, when Burger hit just .211. No doubt, the fact that this was by far his longest season played a major role in the slump. A larger factor, however, was that he was placed on the injured list on August 4 due to a hand injury. While he played through it when he returned two weeks later, his results waned. Needless to say, any type of hand injury can affect a hitter’s swing and rhythm.

In-between stints with Charlotte, Burger finally received the ultimate call-up to the big leagues on July 2, and stayed on the White Sox roster for nearly four weeks. In 15 games in Chicago totaling 42 at-bats, Burger slashed a respectable .263/.333/.474 with three doubles, a triple, a homer, four walks (9.5%) and 15 strikeouts (35.7%). He handled all balls that were hit his way at third base. And due to his short stay in the majors, he still retains his rookie eligibility.

MLB Pipeline still gives Burger 55 grades for power and throwing arm, with respectable 50 grades for his hitting and fielding and running tools; his running tool is unsurprisingly his lowest grade at 45. He only committed 10 errors at third base in 2021, which wasn’t bad at all considering his rustiness.

Where does Burger go from here? He appears blocked in the majors at third base by Yoán Moncada, while a multitude of players (Andrew Vaughn, Gavin Sheets, Yasmani Grandal, José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez) seem poised to share DH responsibilities for the time being. Thus, it appears that Burger will be minor league depth, and likely the first call-up to Chicago if Moncada or Vaughn are injured.

2022 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects

