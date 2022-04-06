South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 4: Oscar Colás

Oscar Colás

Right Fielder

6´1´´

209 pounds

Age: 23

SSS rank among all right fielders in the system: 1

We are near the end of the exhausting repurpose of WSM’s Deep Dive series into 100 prospect profiles, so forgive a lack of fresh prose on this gilded Cuban-via-Japan prospect.

Here’s our earlier writing on the topic, the first being Trevor Lines breaking the story more than a year ago, the second being the official news of his signing this past January:

Colás is getting a debatably soft initial assignment, to Winston-Salem, to start 2022. While there, early reports see him getting some CENTER FIELD reps, in addition to corner OF. Despite the hype of Colás being a two-way player and his possession of a cannon in the outfield, he will NOT be pitching in the White Sox organization.

Consider fellow countryman Yoelqui Céspedes as the template here for Colás, as there are numerous similarities between the two player’s circumstances leading into their Stateside debuts — namely having to deal with a lot of off-time away from competitive play before joining the White Sox. Thus you can also imagine a similar rise through the system for Colás, as Céspedes is ticketed for Charlotte (if not Chicago) at some point in 2022, with Colás right behind him.

A Tres Cubanos outfield? It could happen, and relatively soon.

2022 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects

4. Oscar Colás, RF

