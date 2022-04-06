South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 3: Yoelqui Céspedes

Yoelqui Céspedes

Center Fielder

5´9´´

205 pounds

Age: 24

2021 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 7

SSS rank among all center fielders in the system: 1

The younger half-brother of Yoenis Céspedes, Yoelqui Céspedes played from 2015-19 with Alazanes de Granma in Cuba’s Serie Nacional, where he slashed .287/.352/.416 over 226 games. He also played for Cuba at the 2017 World Baseball Classic, and defected two years later while playing on Cuba’s team in the independent Canadian-American Association. He added about 20 pounds to his 5´9´´ frame while training with Yoenis in advance of joining a big-league club, boosting his raw power and his prospect stock.

Yoelqui became eligible to sign in March 2020 but elected to wait until the subsequent signing period, accepting a $2.05 million bonus from the White Sox in January 2021. At the time of the signing, he was ranked the best international prospect per MLB Pipeline, but was listed a bit lower by both Baseball America and FanGraphs.

Due to visa issues, Céspedes didn’t get to start his 2021 season for Winston-Salem until June 19. After shaking off some rust for his first month, he began hitting with authority around mid-July and never really stopped. In 45 games for the Dash totaling 176 at-bats, Céspedes slashed .278/.355/.494 with 17 doubles, seven homers, 10 stolen bases, 13 walks (6.5%), 56 strikeouts (28.1%) and 127 wRC+. He didn’t lift his foot off the accelerator after being promoted to Birmingham on August 17, as he slashed .298/.340/.404 for the Barons with three doubles, two triples, one homer, eight stolen bases, three walks (3.0%), 27 strikeouts (27.0%) and 108 wRC+. Combined with both teams, he slashed a solid .285/.350/.463 in 72 games with 20 doubles, two triples, eight homers, 27 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, 16 walks (5.4%) and 83 strikeouts (27.8%).

While the numbers were quite good, Céspedes did show himself to be a free swinger, as evidenced by his high strikeout and low walk rates; more advanced pitchers from Triple-A on up will take advantage of that aggressiveness. To gauge his progress, Céspedes was assigned an Arizona Fall League roster spot, where he struggled against those advanced pitchers by slashing just .181/.244/.222 in 19 games for the Glendale Desert Dogs. Ultimately, this experience should ultimately help Céspedes gain better knowledge of the strike zone.

Céspedes is given a 70 grade for his arm by MLB Pipeline, which could serve him in good stead for right field. His power is his next-highest tool at 55, while his speed and defense are both graded respectably at 50. His hitting tool is graded the lowest at 45, for the reasons mentioned above.

Céspedes likely will return to Birmingham to begin the 2022 season, but should earn a promotion to Charlotte later in the year. Given his impressive showing this spring training, a merit- or injury-driven call-up to the White Sox later this summer is not out of the question, especially if he improves his plate discipline.

2022 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects

