South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 2: Norge Vera

Norge Vera

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

6´4´´

185 pounds

Age: 21

2021 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 9

SSS rank among all right-handed starting pitchers in the system: 1

Norge Vera’s father, Norge Luis Vera, was a pitching legend in Cuba (he actually pitched against José Abreu near the end of his career) and idol of former Sox World Series hero José Contreras. Thanks in part to the White Sox history of attracting Cubans to their roster, it was no surprise that Norge Vera, considered the best pitcher in the 2021 international class, signed with them.

While throwing in the mid-to-upper 90s in workouts before the Sox signed him, he actually picked up a few notches soon afterward. The 21-year-old mowed down DSL hitters in 2021. In seven starts totaling 19 innings, he posted a 0.00 ERA and 0.74 WHIP by allowing nine hits, five walks and 34 strikeouts.

As Vera was more than two years older than the league average, he was expected to dominate — which he most certainly did. It’s not just the fact that he posted a 49.3% strikeout rate as opposed to a 7.2% walk rate, but opposing hitters hit just .141 against him. In addition to his strikeouts, Vera kept the ball down, as evidenced by a whopping 78.3% ground ball rate when hitters did make contact against him.

It’s not just his triple-digit heater that is drawing attention. Currently, Vera possesses at least a five-pitch repertoire that also includes a curveball, changeup, cutter and slider. Oh, lest one forgets, he also is on the very nascent stages of a forkball. With so many pitches, Vera will eventually discover which he’ll have the most success with and mete out the ones that give him the most struggles. Certainly, Vera is not settled with where he is now, and is focused on becoming a true pitcher and not merely a hard thrower.

MLB Pipeline grades his tools as follows: 55 for his fastball, curveball and slider; 50 for changeup and control. All are excellent grades, but they could even be better once scouts see him perform Stateside.

Currently, Vera is battling shoulder issues, and the White Sox are treating him very gingerly. Any hope of a decent innings load and possible move up the organizational ladder likely have already evaporated. Vera seems ticketed for Kannapolis, and he will probably ride out the entire season there — acclimating to life in a new country, to boot.

The 2023 season is when we will have to wait for any meteoric rise.

2022 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects

2. Norge Vera, RHSP

3. Yoelqui Céspedes, CF

4. Oscar Colás, RF

5. Jake Burger, 3B

6. José Rodríguez, SS

7. Wes Kath, 3B

8. Erick Hernández, LF

9. Jared Kelley, RHSP

10. Bryan Ramos, 3B

11. Matthew Thompson, RHSP

12. Drew Dalquist, RHSP

13. Micker Adolfo, RF

14. Yolbert Sánchez, 2B

15. Romy González, SS

16. Sean Burke, RHSP

17. Jimmy Lambert, RHSP

18. Caleb Freeman, RHRP

19. Luis Mieses, RF

20. Kade McClure, RHSP

21. Tanner McDougal, RHSP

22. Jason Bilous, RHSP

23. Wilfred Veras, 1B

24. Lenyn Sosa, SS

25. Jonathan Stiever, RHSP

26. Brooks Gosswein, LHSP

27. Misael González, RF

28. Terrell Tatum, CF

29. Carlos Pérez, C

30. Bennett Sousa, LHRP

31. Luis Basabe, RF

32. McKinley Moore, RHRP

33. Emilio Vargas, RHSP

34. Blake Rutherford, LF

35. Anderson Severino, LHRP

36. DJ Gladney, 3B

37. Luke Shilling, RHRP

38. Chase Krogman, LF

39. Cristian Mena, RHSP

40. Benyamín Bailey, LF

41. Tyler Johnson, RHRP

42. Andrew Perez, LHRP

43. Tyler Neslony, LF

44. Theo Denlinger, RHRP

45. Hunter Schryver, LHRP

46. Jefferson Mendoza, C

47. Harvin Mendoza, 1B

48. Gil Luna Jr. LHRP

49. John Parke, LHSP

50. Victor Quezada, 3B

51. Haylen Green, LHRP

52. Sammy Peralta, LHRP

53. Yoelvin Polanco, RHRP

54. Taylor Broadway, RHRP

55. Noah Owen, RHRP

56. Luis Curbelo, 3B

57. Bryce Bush, RF

58. James Beard, CF

59. Xavier Fernández, C

60. Wilber Sánchez, SS

61. Kohl Simas, RHRP

62. Johan Dominguez, RHSP

63. Jagger Rusconi, 2B

64. Ronaldo Guzman, LHSP

65. Laz Rivera, 3B

66. Adam Hackenberg, C

67. Will Kincanon, RHRP

68. Lane Ramsey, RHRP

69. Tommy Sommer, LHSP

70. Randel Mondesi, RF

71. Shawn Goosenberg, 2B

72. Zack Muckenhirn, LHRP

73. Cameron Butler, CF

74. Godwin Bennett, RF

75. Logan Glass, CF

76. Dario Borrero, 1B

77. Craig Dedelow, RF

78. Carlos Hinestroza, RHRP

79. Gunnar Troutwine, C

80. Kade Mechals, RHSP

81: Caberea Weaver, CF

82. Layant Tapia, SS

83. Homer Cruz, RHRP

84. Kaleb Roper, RHSP

85. Jerry Burke, RHSP

86. Emerson Talavera, RHRP

87. Isaiah Carranza, RHSP

88. Davis Martin, RHSP

89. Tyler Osik, 1B

90. Samil Polanco, 3B

91. Manuel Veloz, RHRP

92. Pauly Milto, RHRP

93. Fraser Ellard, LHRP

94. Colby Smelley, C

95. Manuel Guariman, C

96. Everhett Hazelwood, RHRP

97. Garrett Schoenle, LHRP

98. Kyle Kubat, LHRP

99. Anderson Comas, RF

100. Jake Elliott, RHRP