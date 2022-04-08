South Side Sox Pregame Podcast 5 — Welcome to Opening Day 2022!

In our biggest podcast yet — we are going to have to rent a dedicated room in which to fit all of the microphones and beverages — the SSS crew previews Opening Day. Have a listen before the ballgame in Detroit, will ya?

The most pleasing aspects of the new season, from Eloy Jiménez remaining alive in left field to Lucas Giolito reclaiming ace status to a legit catching tag-team a la 2020

OK, sure, some worrisome trends, including the improved AL Central, a tattered rotation, an the offseason that didn’t address it, and, well, specifically, Dallas Keuchel

Do any of us harbor some secret high hopes/distinct lack of worry regarding Keuchel?

Biggest surprises heading into the season, including a massive payroll that still didn’t really manage to address crucial club needs, and Michael Kopech’s (lack of) readiness for the coming season

Is there a reliable starter beyond Giolito-Dylan Cease-Lance Lynn (on return)-Kopech? The crew offers a lot of options, but without much conviction

A rundown of coverage for the coming season, featuring key contributions from most of the podcast’s guests today

