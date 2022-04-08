 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gamethread: White Sox at Tigers

Newcomer AJ Pollock gets the call at the top of the order, while Lucas Giolito takes the pill to silence Detroit’s bats.

By Brett Ballantini
/ new
Chicago White Sox v Detroit Tigers Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images

Hey, welcome to a new season, friends!

We’ve had so much coverage this week, I may just have to skimp on a heavy gamethread.

Let’s get right to the lineups:

Mark Buehrle and Jack McDowell? Gio is now White Sox royalty.

So cool to see gambling infiltrate the goddam lineup tweet. This is fine!

Miggy batting fifth, huh? Maybe a little less apprehensive I removed the Tigers as my final playoff team in our staff predictions.

It’s been a long week, and it’s not over for South Side Sox! I’ll have your game recap, Chrystal O’Keefe is on the Six Pack, and Adrian Serrano provides the Bird App recap today. And of course, we’ll record a postgame podcast after last out, and post that ASAP this evening.

Watch on NBCSCH or listen in to ESPN 1000, game time is 12:10 p.m. CT. But it’s Opening Day. That means both that first pitch will probably be late, and that you might as well just snap on the TV or dial up the radio right now to get in on all the pregame fun.

After you finish listening to our pregame podcast, that is.

More From South Side Sox

Loading comments...