Gamethread: White Sox at Tigers

Hey, welcome to a new season, friends!

We’ve had so much coverage this week, I may just have to skimp on a heavy gamethread.

Let’s get right to the lineups:

Lucas Giolito will be the first Sox pitcher to make three consecutive Opening Day starts since LHP Mark Buehrle (2008-11), and the first RHP since Jack McDowell (1991-94).



⏰: 12:10 p.m. CT

: @NBCSChicago

: @ESPN1000

: O/U 4 CWS Total Runs pic.twitter.com/VQnrxIVTOr — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 8, 2022

Mark Buehrle and Jack McDowell? Gio is now White Sox royalty.

So cool to see gambling infiltrate the goddam lineup tweet. This is fine!

Miggy batting fifth, huh? Maybe a little less apprehensive I removed the Tigers as my final playoff team in our staff predictions.

