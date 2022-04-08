Bird App Recap: Tigers 5, White Sox 4

Opening Day 2022 is here at last, and White Sox fans are getting pumped up!

Everyone got the memo about rocking their White Sox gear for Opening Day.

happy opening day ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/t64PvmZHJm — carmela soprano (but emo) (@marjraguso) April 8, 2022

Including a cameo by our future boss at SSS.

hey, the future SSS boss sporting the black today! — South Side Sox (@SouthSideSox) April 8, 2022

Some folks repping the Sox deep in enemy territory.

We thought there would be more sox fans.. pic.twitter.com/KcftpmNWTS — Katie Ski (@Ktskiski) April 8, 2022

Not everyone was lucky enough to get to watch the game live with the early start.

It may be Opening Day, but almost as important, it is Lucas Giolito Day!

Lucas Giolito will be the first Sox pitcher to make three consecutive Opening Day starts since LHP Mark Buehrle (2008-11), and the first RHP since Jack McDowell (1991-94).



⏰: 12:10 p.m. CT

: @NBCSChicago

: @ESPN1000

: O/U 4 CWS Total Runs pic.twitter.com/VQnrxIVTOr — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 8, 2022

WAKE UP! It’s the first GIO DAYYY of the season! pic.twitter.com/SJlgAnHXxd — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) April 8, 2022

Passan bomb to pass the time before first pitch.

Barring a significant change in the next few hours, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will not strike a contract extension before his deadline of first pitch today, sources tell ESPN. The Yankees have proposed a deal for more than $225 million, but the sides remain apart. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 8, 2022

Yankees fans are as pleased as you would expect them to be with the Judge news trickling out.

Nothing says baseball like the dulcet guitar tones of a blue-haired Jack white with the National Anthem.

Native Detroiter Jack White performs the national anthem on Opening Day. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/cANcnHzOYm — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) April 8, 2022

but what is this about “Lifelong Tigers fan”?

Life long Detroit tiger fan jack white pic.twitter.com/TnDX0voCYt — ✶ ✶Hot Yank Summer✶ ✶ (@slamtrav) April 8, 2022

Boy, I really missed seeing The Walkman himself doing what he does best. A tradition like no other.

Yaz and walks can't name a better duo — Whitest Sox U'Know (Jordan) (@god_of_Flannel) April 8, 2022

Speaking of tradition, the annual push to get Keelin unblocked by Steve Stone continues in earnest.

In honor of opening day do you think you could find it in your heart to unblock the brilliant artist of this masterpiece? @Keelin_12ft pic.twitter.com/3b0BdxuTu3 — Brian S (@MagnificentStan) April 8, 2022

The season can’t really start without the first of many questions about Tony’s lineup construction.

TLR in midseason form batting Leury ahead of Vaughn against a LHP. Baseball isn't back until somebody is complaining about the manager right? — Joe Crede is the goat (@JoeCrede) April 8, 2022

The first of what we hope is many Báez strikeouts by White Sox pitching helps Gio get out of a leadoff walk first.

Javy swinging at trash is exactly what we needed that inning. — Steve Lim (@Lymb0) April 8, 2022

Not everyone pleased with Javy robbing Vaughn of his first hit of 2022.

Jake Burger making the most of his second Opening Day start of the week, adding the extra patty for a double.

Man, it feels good to have an everyday right fielder.

Not cringing the entire time the White Sox starting RF is at the plate >>> — Jan ⚾️ (@SouthSideJan) April 8, 2022

Never not a great time to strike out a future Hall-of-Famer.

Lucas Giolito puts Miguel Cabrera's chase for 3000 on hold to start the season with this filthy changeup to ring up the future Hall of Famer. pic.twitter.com/LVjywbZiYW — Just Baseball (@JustBBMedia) April 8, 2022

FYI, Kristina stays just as busy when she’s not pumping out SSS content, but poor form by her other employers.

My company having an all company meeting on Opening Day in the middle of the Sox game is pretty rude tbh read the room — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) April 8, 2022

The pro debut of Spencer Torkelson generating some kind words around the Twittersphere with a few great picks at first base.

Jim Leyland would say that a good first baseman makes the rest of the infield better. So far, Spencer Torkelson is doing that. Three groundouts induced by Eduardo Rodriguez, three nice plays by Torkelson on low throws to first. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) April 8, 2022

Spencer Torkelson looks really good at 1st base. He’s picking Javy Baez’s heaters — Mason Higgs (@Maceboogie1) April 8, 2022

White Sox fans not as impressed ...

Checking in on some other action, Giancarlo Stanton is so strong he hits homers like he is swatting away flies.

Like ya cut, G. pic.twitter.com/cimamj7ihQ — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 8, 2022

GIOLITO IS DEALING!

Lucas Giolito's 3Ks in the 3rd.

Changeup, Fastball and Slider.



6Ks thru 3. pic.twitter.com/UhYmMPH5Qq — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 8, 2022

This is Erotic. Lucas Giolito is too sexy. He's gonna get censored if this continues. — Dubya Eff (@WFrenchman) April 2, 2021

Javy Báez striking out against Sox pitching just feels right

A lot of fans really missed the dulcet tones of Jason Benetti and Steve Stone this offseason.

Benetti and Stone pic.twitter.com/tfwN7QZHJT — ktoni ovens (@iAmStevHarvey) April 8, 2022

@jasonbenetti and @stevestone crackin jokes, single jingles, giving sound medical advice .. White Sox baseball is BACK! pic.twitter.com/GwHklfKSoE — Hottie Pimpin’ (@THEJulianThomas) April 8, 2022

The return of #soxmath once again makes me feel very sorry for the interns charged with looking through entries to find the winner.

AJ Pollock has quickly endeared himself to White Sox fans.

Aj Pollock is that dude — ◼️JT◽️ (@SoxByAMillion) April 8, 2022

Ya know, I like this Pollock guy. — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) April 8, 2022

No love for the fallen, though.

AJ Pollock was worth Nick Madrigal — Matt Sak (@MattSakBBN) April 8, 2022

Better than Madrigal midget ass — Cary-Pollock Stan (@ThatbasebaIIfan) April 8, 2022

Tony got the memo from WST about José Abreu’s growing tendency to hit into double plays. Respect where it’s due.

Abreu did not hit into a DP there. Smart move by Larussa. #WhiteSox — ChiFanDaddy ⚾️ ⚽️ (@ChiFanDaddy) April 8, 2022

TLR with a great call with the double steal, breaking up the double play. — Fear the Beard (@Soxfankeith1) April 8, 2022

First game or 50th game, Sox fans are passionate, but composed.

Composed, and inquisitive.

Bennett Sousa is in the game.



Why? — Sammy Davis Jr. 5000 (@SDJ5K) April 8, 2022

also, always rational

Gio out after 4? Because I’m a Sox fan, I’m now worried he’s hurt. LOL — New Year Same Me (@ChiAllDay04) April 8, 2022

But most of all, White Sox fans care.

We’re going to see a lot of bullpen early in this season aren’t we? Until the bullpen finds its rhythm im never not going to be nervous. — tompaints.eth (@tom_paints) April 8, 2022

White Sox Twitter is back, baby!

WST is in mid-season form already. — Slugs (@joeyslugs) April 8, 2022

Did I mention that we are always rational?

r u f'ing kidding me https://t.co/0GdRuGPxvf — Baseball's Lavender Chapter ️‍ (@C_Spaghett1) April 8, 2022

OK, we need a Giolito injury palate cleanser.

Bennett Sousa = pretty good. Kyle Crick = hmmmm

Whole time he was pitching, good debut pic.twitter.com/Z2yCMimz7s — Andy ⚾ (@ChiSox_Andy88) April 8, 2022

Kyle Crick DFA — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) April 8, 2022

I am not enjoying the Kyle Crick experience. — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) April 8, 2022

Technical difficulties.

The Tigers hacked the White Sox Pitchcon — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) April 8, 2022

I h8 PitchComm. — Keelin, The Intimidator (@Keelin_12ft) April 8, 2022

More like PitchCommunism coming in to destroy America's game. — Bobby Mackowiak #NotAllBobs (@OwiakBob) April 8, 2022

Double play the hard way?

Candelario thug slide — Sharon’s Ex Husband Chris ✶ (@Scuffin_Muffin) April 8, 2022

Wild and wacky inning ends in wild and wacky fashion, what might've been a run-scoring fielder's choice groundout turns into a double play when runner was deemed to have interfered with his slide at second. Graveman escapes with minimal damage done, Sox own a 3-1 lead after six. https://t.co/w641AwCzkZ — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) April 8, 2022

As Sox fans, we will take it, but ...

one of the weakest calls you’ll ever see in a baseball game. — BZ (@SoxInsane) April 8, 2022

Rule changes are in effect to protect players in the end.

That’s the right call even if it’s not intentional or dirty. It’s the rule now — Jordan Lazowski (@jlazowski14) April 8, 2022

He’s not wrong. Rational.

Lol that exact play is going to happen for us sometime this year and every single Sox fan is going to be furious when it is called against us. — Cheap Seats Pod (@cheapbbpodcast) April 8, 2022

Pollock doing his best Tim Anderson impression in his debut.

AJ Pollack is my hero. #WhiteSox — Danny Stewart (@theOG_DANIMAL) April 8, 2022

AJ Pollock is a DUDE — Southside Showdown (@SoxShowdown) April 8, 2022

A real right fielder!!!

AJ Pollock with the 1st 3 hit #OpeningDay by a White Sox RF since Carlos Quentin in 2011 — JF (@JF_Fey) April 8, 2022

A good day for debuts all around the league, apparently.

Big money bullpen time.

This game should not be this close pic.twitter.com/Z8OyIKCg4V — (@SouthSider_79) April 8, 2022

Kendall Graveman is on the White Sox — Nick (@Sox_Nick) April 8, 2022

When you have made the sale, you stop selling.

UPDATE: The #Rays advertised a home opener sell out, but did not open the 300-level https://t.co/bgVLXvWILp pic.twitter.com/Zu8l2IRRlq — Danny Russell (@d_russ) April 8, 2022

Bummer Summer

Aaron Bummer best reliever in baseball season starts now. — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) April 8, 2022

Bummer was driven to greatness because every single kid he ever met made the same joke growing up about his name



He still closes his eyes at night and can hear them laughing #DetroitRoots — comrade detroit sports (@ComradeDetroit) April 8, 2022

More like no Bummer summer.

I’m kinda starting to hate Arron bummer… @aaronbummer — whitesox josh (@JayDBaseball) April 8, 2022

Where’s Kimbrel when you need him? — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) April 8, 2022

What it feels like Keeping the Lead pic.twitter.com/y4x5ZBJ1Dt — Nothing in Granger But a Hawk (@Chalsa01) April 8, 2022

It’s a great day for a four-out save.

That feeling when the still-pulsating corpse of Miguel Cabrera bloops a game-tying single off of your closer, who then hits a guy to re-load the bases.

Wish the lockout was still going — Sergio Santos fan club (@santossergio46) April 8, 2022

Being a white sox fan pic.twitter.com/nLQZmftxaV — Juicy Beef fan club (@southsideorso) April 8, 2022

Can’t even argue. Let’s score some runs.

Miguel Cabrera owns Liam Hendrix. Just a fact pic.twitter.com/yxtpiG6gtb — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) April 8, 2022

We’ve been through this before folks, it’s our birthright.

Enthusiasm curbed slightly. But what’s a White Sox game without a little bullpen drama? — Mitchell Kaminski (@MitchKaminski99) April 8, 2022

it’s not white sox baseball without my heart lodged in my esophagus — janice (@scuriiosa) April 8, 2022

Herbie is The Man for a reason. Crown him.

Andrew Vaughn loves hard throwing lefties, ask Aroldis — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) April 8, 2022

That ball was kilt https://t.co/8IjDA8vVJo — Mark Bussey (@Mark_Bussey) April 8, 2022

Andrew Vaughn came to Detroit to crush baseballs and chew bubblegum, and he’s all outta bubblegum.

things i like to see pic.twitter.com/UkCxFXCGOB — malachi mulligan (@pinetarkeyboard) April 8, 2022

Always remember that there is no one more disappointed than the man himself.

Liam Hendriks with his first cursing outburst of the season pic.twitter.com/92tNSMagyZ — Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) April 8, 2022

File this one under “more things we will take”

lmao can't wait to see the @UmpScorecards for this one. Buddy behind the plate is on our side today. — SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) April 8, 2022

Enter Eric Haase: White Sox killer

My god, Liam. — Alexis ️‍ (@satavvibes) April 8, 2022

The power of positivity.

Baez is 100% going to win it here isn’t he — Whitney. (@WhittyWestside) April 8, 2022

If Javy Baez walks us off I will never recover — Yoan MVPcada (@troychifan) April 8, 2022

When I see the "We shouldn't have traded Kimbrel" tweet pic.twitter.com/PA5U8mgmdv — Steve (@koolking83) April 8, 2022

FULL. HEART. ATTACK. MODE

lol omg i can't take this — La Pantera Blanca (@whitesoxken) April 8, 2022

cancel the season — Jan ⚾️ (@SouthSideJan) April 8, 2022

Whoooo boy Hendricks — Kyle McMahon (@kyyle23) April 8, 2022

What a way to lose a ballgame. Phew.

I HATE BASEBALL — SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) April 8, 2022

That may be one of the most pathetic losses I've ever seen in my life. — Sammy Davis Jr. 5000 (@SDJ5K) April 8, 2022

"iT's JuSt OnE gAmE"



ok but it went exactly how every close game went last season, and it's essentially the exact same team, sooooo....



kinda just feels like a continuation of last season — stoop kiid (@stoopkiid93) April 8, 2022

A game of inches ...

Wild finish in Detroit. AJ Pollack fumbles it in right field - it bounces off the wall for a Tigers walk off win. pic.twitter.com/sqQFOGJIon — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 8, 2022

Remember those Báez strike outs? That was fun, but things could always be worse.

What no one gets is that had the Sox not spent 25 percent of their payroll on the bullpen, they would have lost this game in the seventh instead. — Cheap Seats Pod (@cheapbbpodcast) April 8, 2022

People being mad on Twitter about winnable losses > People being mad on Twitter about people being mad on Twitter — Carlos Quentin Tarantino (@CQT_SOX) April 8, 2022

We are on to the next one.

161 to go — White Sox Weber (@WorldWideWeber5) April 8, 2022

Me coming back tomorrow to watch White Sox baseball pic.twitter.com/9shzD6GJUE — Sergio Santos fan club (@santossergio46) April 8, 2022

Let’s do it all again tomorrow!