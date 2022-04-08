South Side Sox Postgame Podcast 9 — Hello, 2022 season

In the aftermath of a heartbreaking loss, four brave souls gathered together to discuss the hows and whys and why-mes and it-isn’t-fairs of Chicago’s shocking, fall-from-ahead loss to the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

Brett B. welcomes the group, there’s coffee and doughnuts in the back, no last names here

Zach H. gets an assignment to correlate volume of Liam Hendriks words to his stubbornness in forcing the same stuff down batters’ throats

Chrystal O. vows to unleash poop emojis into her Six Pack and Bird App coverage tomorrow, if this nonsense continues

Delia R. was willing to put her crockery at peril if the Candelario slide had been ruled legal — or if that same call had been made against the White Sox, for that matter

Pluses and minuses from the Opening Day Lucas Giolito Experience

Situational hitting — let’s not go overboard based on one game, but the White Sox will need to be better

Deliver us, Dylan Cease

