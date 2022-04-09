White Sox Minor League Update: April 8, 2022

Box score link.

The Knights. What can you say about the Knights? Their pitching was not good tonight, but their hitting was also very bad. Mark Payton drew a walk to lead off the game, but he was the last baserunner until Seby Zavala’s fourth-inning double, which was also the team’s first hit. Their sole run was manufactured in the sixth, when Adam Haseley walked, Ryder Jones singled him to third, and Patrick Kivlehan, who’s been doing it all for the Knights, knocked him in with a single. As a team, the Knights drew four walks total and gathered five hits; to be fair, for the first four innings they were up against Orioles top prospect Grayson Rodriguez, who allowed just one hit, one walk, and no runs en route to striking out seven.

Emilio Vargas made his Triple-A debut and was greeted immediately by a Terrin Vavra triple and Jahmai Jones walk. Yusniel Díaz, scourge of Knights pitching yesterday, hit a sacrifice fly, then the aptly named Johnny Rizer sent one out of the ballpark to give the Tides a commanding and ultimately unnecessary 4-0 lead. Jhan Mariñez and Tyler Johnson also gave up multiple runs in two innings and one inning of work, respectively. Kivlehan then took the mound in the ninth for a good old day-four Position Player Pitching, and became the only Knights pitcher to not allow a baserunner. He is also batting .444/.500/.889. The number of at-bats is not important.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Adam Haseley (CF): 0-for-3, R, BB

Seby Zavala (DH-1B): 2-for-4, 2B, 2 K

Ryder Jones (3B): 1-for-3, BB

Patrick Kivlehan (1B-P): 1-for-4, RBI, K, IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Emilio Vargas (L): 4 IP, 5 R, 2 BB, 3 K, WP

Jhan Mariñez: 2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, BB, 2 K

Tyler Johnson: IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 BB, K, WP, HBP

Blake Rutherford (RF): 0-for-4, 2 K

Craig Dedelow ties it up at 2 in BHam. Rodriguez comes in to score. #Barons happy, the Pandas sad. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/FQE13tdd25 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 9, 2022

The Barons were able to rack up nine hits but only one for extra bases, Craig Dedelow’s two-run blast in the sixth inning that scored José Rodríguez from a hit by pitch. Rodríguez, who is not 21 until May, was 0-for-4, returning to the level after a brief and very deserved six-game stint to end last season. Yolbert Sánchez went 2-for-3, and Lenyn Sosa, Xavier Fernández, and Alex Destino also picked up two hits apiece. Yoelkis Céspedes was hitless.

Davis Martin picked up right where he left off last year at the double-A level, putting up a downright decent five innings of two-run ball, walking one and striking out six. Both runs came in the fourth, when Trey Cabbage mashed, a tater? I guess? I’m uncomfortable thinking about cabbage and potatoes together. Cabbage would again victimize the Barons in the ninth, a bases-clearing double punishing Caleb Freeman for walking them loaded.

Declan Cronin pitched a scoreless inning, but the rest of the Barons bullpen got touched up, with Felipe Tejada, Sammy Peralta, and Freeman combining to give up six runs in the game’s final three innings.

As a side note, former longtime White Sox prospect Luis Ledo is now a current Angels prospect. The hard-throwing righty put up the absolutely quintessential Ledo ninth-inning line of 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, and 1 K; Sosa singled and Tyler Neslony walked to lead off the inning with Luis Curbelo later joining them to load it up after another walk, but Rodríguez popped up to end the game.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Yolbert Sánchez (2B); 2-for-3, BB

Craig Dedelow (RF): 1-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBI, 2 K, E

Lenyn Sosa (3B): 2-for-4, K

Xavier Fernández (C): 2-for-4

Alex Destino (DH): 2-for-4, K

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Yoelkis Céspedes (CF): 0-for-4, 3 K

Felipe Tejada: IP, 2 H, 2 R, BB, K, WP (L)

Rejoice, for the Dash are 1-0! Winston-Salem kicked off the season in a big way with a 7-5 win over the hated Hickory Crawdads, giving the bullpen juuust a big enough lead to work with. Twenty-year-old Bryan Ramos launched a first-inning homer and Moises Castillo hit one in the third, but it was catcher Adam Hackenberg who stole the spotlight with not one but two dingers, one a solo shot and the other a three-run bomb. Tyler Osik is back after two injury-shortened seasons and went 2-for-4 in the DH spot, knocking in the final Dash run of the day. He, top prospect Oscar Colás, Hackenberg, and Castillo had two hits apiece; Ramos led the pack with three.

Bryan Ramos opposite field homer pic.twitter.com/VYI5JtoVae — Ben Spanier (@b_span2) April 8, 2022

Adam Hackenberg’s 2nd shot of the night brings home Osik and Mieses. 6-3 #Dash. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Jm1cRJ02cx — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 9, 2022

There was some good pitching, there was some not-so-good pitching, there were 12 walks, 10 strikeouts, two holds, a classic blown save/win combo, and one actual save. 2021 third-round pick Sean Burke got the opening day start and put down four innings of zeroes in the run column (four innings of four in the walks column, though). He allowed three hits and struck out five, taking 84 pitches to do so. The organization’s lone remaining Madrigal, Ty, walked two but also didn’t allow a run.

Taylor Broadway, 2021 sixth-round pick, and Theo Denlinger, from the very next round, were the only two Dash pitchers to allow runs, but the five total they gave up were enough to tie the game once and almost tie it again before Hackenberg could put it out of reach (Denlinger got the win to go with his BS). Then it was Gil Luna Jr—someone to keep a close eye on—walking two but avoiding damage in the eighth and Zach Cable with a scoreless ninth to close it out.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Oscar Colás (CF): 2-for-4, R, PO

Bryan Ramos (3B): 3-for-4, HR, R, RBI

Luis Mieses (RF): 1-for-4, 2B, R, GIDP

Tyler Osik (DH): 2-for-4, R, RBI, K

Adam Hackenberg (C): 2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, K

Moises Castillo (SS): 2-for-4, HR, R, RBI, K, GIDP, CS

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Shawn Goosenberg (2B): 0-for-3, BB, 2 K, GIDP

Caberea Weaver (LF): 0-for-3, BB, 3 K

Taylor Broadway (H): ⅔ IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 2 K, WP

There was a little bit of everything in this very long Cannon Ballers/Woodpeckers game, with the Ballers claiming victory, something it took them 11 games to do for the first time last season (and to be fair, it did take them 13 innings to do it tonight). It’s true they were 1-for-18 with runners in scoring position, but the Woodpeckers weren’t much better at 3-for-19. It’s also true they only amassed five hits as a team over 13 innings, but you don’t need to hit that much when you walk 10 times.

This was a back-and-forth affair till the bitter end, 2021 fourth-rounder Brooks Gosswein walking three but escaping with one run in the top of the first inning, then catcher Victor Torres tripling in Wilfred Veras and Wes Kath after they both walked in the bottom of the second. The Woodpeckers earned two back off Jordan Mikel, who struck out an eye-popping eight over his three innings of work. Victor Torres then tied it back up with a Benyamin-Bailey-scoring double in the fourth.

For a while, it was looking good for Fayetteville, who eked an unearned run in the sixth out of Everhett Hazelwood’s two innings, but DJ Gladney tied it up at four in the eighth with a solo shot.

That’s where it stayed until the 12th, Vince Vanelle and Frander Veras striking out seven over four combined innings to keep it there from the eighth until Garrett Schoenle entered in the 11th. In that 12th, he got two quick outs and then gave up a ghost-run-scoring single, putting the Woodpeckers up 5-4. It was looking good again for Fayetteville, but nothing ever looks that good for Fayetteville, so they immediately balked the Ballers 12th-inning ghost runner (Misael González) to third, after which Chase Krogman lofted a sac fly to score him and again tie it up. Then, in the 13th, with Wilber Sanchez starting the inning at second, last year’s top pick Colson Montgomery walked, Gladney walked, and after two strikeouts, González walked for a walk-off walk. It’s very late and I need to go to bed.

Ballers pitching walked just five while striking out 21.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Wilber Sanchez (2B): 1-for-5, 2B, BB, 4 K

DJ Gladney (1B): 1-for-3, HR, R, RBI, 2 BB, K, HBP

Misael González (PR-LF): 0-for-0, R, RBI, BB

Chase Krogman (RF): 0-for-4, RBI, 4 K, SF

Victor Torres (C): 2-for-5, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI, K

James Beard (CF): 1-for-4, BB, SB, CS

Jordan Mikel: 3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, BB, 8 K

Vince Vanelle: 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

Frander Veras: 2 IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

