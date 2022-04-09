 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bird App Recap: White Sox 5, Tigers 2

Dylan Cease dazzles, and the boys are officially back!

By Chrystal O'Keefe
/ new
Chicago White Sox v Detroit Tigers
Dylan Cease was just what the doctor ordered.
Duane Burleson/Getty Images

It’s Game 2 after a frustrating loss in Detroit yesterday, as the White Sox take on the Tigers on a cold and dreary April afternoon.

Known Tiger slayer Dylan Cease is on the bump, donning his new, controversial mustache.

Fingers crossed for a better outcome today.

Some fans made the trip to enemy territory!

A.J. Pollock and Luis Robert seem to be heating up early.

And Javy Báez is well, being Javy Báez.

Dylan Cease has been fantastic for the first two innings.

But all good things must come to an end because being a White Sox fan is pain.

Back to the positives though. Cease is dealing, and there is a cute little baby repping his Sox gear.

Josh Harrison is also showing his star power today, flashing speed with an exciting fifth-inning triple.

Yet in true White Sox fashion, Harrison was stranded.

This Bird App Recap might just be Dylan Cease propaganda from here on out.

Our beloved José Abreu got to first and Yasmani Grandal does what he’s known for. The ball goes far, and the bat drops.

Dylan started in the sixth inning, but was soon replaced by Reynaldo López.

ReyLo certainly struggled, loading up the bases with zero outs. Thankfully, known terrible magician Báez helped the White Sox by running to the plate only to be thrown out.

But don’t worry, it got frustrating again, so much that Celeste can’t even defend her guy after his botched double-play attempt.

Thankfully, the White Sox escaped the inning with only minimal damage. Harrison started the top of the seventh with a double, and Andrew Vaughn’s single got him across the plate. Báez once again struggled to go for Luis Robert’s hit, allowing a single and Adam Engel (pinch-running for Vaughn) to get to third.

With a tough outing for López once again, Bennett Sousa enters the game.

Sousa’s outing looked great, but we shouldn’t overlook Abreu’s fantastic arm and double play.

José Ruiz came in for the eighth inning and well... a lot of fans were not thrilled. Ruiz quickly proved them wrong, and the Sox made another great double play.

Aaron Bummer enters the chat.

Despite Bummer looking a little shaky, he made it out unscathed against known Sox villain Eric Haase, and aced Spencer Torkelson.

But Bummer pulls out all the stops!

And remember -

