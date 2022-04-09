Bird App Recap: White Sox 5, Tigers 2

It’s Game 2 after a frustrating loss in Detroit yesterday, as the White Sox take on the Tigers on a cold and dreary April afternoon.

Known Tiger slayer Dylan Cease is on the bump, donning his new, controversial mustache.

It’s Dylan Cease and his mustache time. pic.twitter.com/qKuGBWGcIC — colleen (@colleensullivan) April 9, 2022

Unpopular opinion: I really like the creep mustache on Cease. — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) April 9, 2022

Fingers crossed for a better outcome today.

Some fans made the trip to enemy territory!

A.J. Pollock and Luis Robert seem to be heating up early.

Robert has a two game hitting streak. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) April 9, 2022

And Javy Báez is well, being Javy Báez.

El Mago ✨ — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) April 9, 2022

Dylan Cease has been fantastic for the first two innings.

Now THIS is a great sequence against a great hitter by Dylan Cease. Slider-slider-FB-FB-slider. Absolutely perfect execution. Changed his eye level with Pitch 4, then spun it down and away for the punch out. #whitesox #execution pic.twitter.com/6bS4zmsuC6 — The Reverend KFidds (@KFidds) April 9, 2022

But all good things must come to an end because being a White Sox fan is pain.

AJ Pollock left the game with tightness in his right hamstring. He is being further evaluated. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 9, 2022

Pollock leaves with an injury.... Pray for the league in 2023 pic.twitter.com/ugJ9GgMLeo — Tom Maloney (@tdjm84) April 9, 2022

White Sox substitution: Andrew Vaughn for Stay Healthy — Dan Stevens (@thisdanstevens) April 9, 2022

Back to the positives though. Cease is dealing, and there is a cute little baby repping his Sox gear.

Cease goes 1-2-3 in the third in lightning quick fashion. That's brisk, baby. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) April 9, 2022

Dylan Cease opens the fourth inning at 42 pitches. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) April 9, 2022

Gus is repping his White Sox gear I got him today pic.twitter.com/Ob7SxLI25D — Whitney. (@WhittyWestside) April 9, 2022

Josh Harrison is also showing his star power today, flashing speed with an exciting fifth-inning triple.

JOSH HARRISON IS MY MVP. — Keelin, The Intimidator (@Keelin_12ft) April 9, 2022

Said it before, I’ll say it again; Josh Harrison was/is a good signing by the Sox and he’s going to be a significant asset to the team throughout the season… — Larry (Lenz) Brannon (@LBrannon53) April 9, 2022

Yet in true White Sox fashion, Harrison was stranded.

Runner on 3rd, nobody out and nada. The White Sox Special. — Ryiin (@rfoto) April 9, 2022

This Bird App Recap might just be Dylan Cease propaganda from here on out.

Cease at 77 pitches through 5 scoreless. White Sox starters have not allowed a run in 9 innings total through two games. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) April 9, 2022

Our beloved José Abreu got to first and Yasmani Grandal does what he’s known for. The ball goes far, and the bat drops.

Dylan started in the sixth inning, but was soon replaced by Reynaldo López.

Dylan Cease goes 5.0 with 0 earned runs, 8 strikeouts, and leaves the White Sox with a great chance to win.



Truly ace stuff. — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) April 9, 2022

ReyLo certainly struggled, loading up the bases with zero outs. Thankfully, known terrible magician Báez helped the White Sox by running to the plate only to be thrown out.

Things you absolutely cannot do on the bases with no outs: pic.twitter.com/z4IrN37B1i — Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) April 9, 2022

But don’t worry, it got frustrating again, so much that Celeste can’t even defend her guy after his botched double-play attempt.

I want to defend Leury but I just can't there. — Baseball's Lavender Chapter ️‍ (@C_Spaghett1) April 9, 2022

Thankfully, the White Sox escaped the inning with only minimal damage. Harrison started the top of the seventh with a double, and Andrew Vaughn’s single got him across the plate. Báez once again struggled to go for Luis Robert’s hit, allowing a single and Adam Engel (pinch-running for Vaughn) to get to third.

Javy Baez is the definition of "doing too much" — SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) April 9, 2022

With a tough outing for López once again, Bennett Sousa enters the game.

Everyone quiet it’s Bennett Time — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) April 9, 2022

To start his MLB career, Bennett Sousa has faced 5 batters and got 6 outs. Not bad. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 9, 2022

Save that baseball! 1st career strikeout for Bennett Sousa. pic.twitter.com/glTQGeYewy — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 9, 2022

Sousa’s outing looked great, but we shouldn’t overlook Abreu’s fantastic arm and double play.

Name a first baseman better at the 3-6 double play than Jose Abreu you can’t — Jack (@WhiteSox_Jack) April 9, 2022

José Ruiz came in for the eighth inning and well... a lot of fans were not thrilled. Ruiz quickly proved them wrong, and the Sox made another great double play.

Sox best bullpen arms this year so far are....*checks notes*



Bennett Sousa and....Jose Ruiz?! pic.twitter.com/3z2n1G1Heg — Fuckin Slapdick Mother Fucker #1 (@MatthewWJ927) April 9, 2022

Aaron Bummer enters the chat.

The ghost of Miguel Cabrera leads off the ninth off Bummer. Don't need any unnecessary stress in this inning. 3 run lead just locate. — AddisonShields (@SIAAddyShields) April 9, 2022

Miguel Cabrera is one of my favorite players of all time and also someone who I am extremely looking forward to retiring hopefully soon. — North Side Sox Podcast (@NorthSideSoxPod) April 9, 2022

Despite Bummer looking a little shaky, he made it out unscathed against known Sox villain Eric Haase, and aced Spencer Torkelson.

Not today Haase. Have a seat — Steve Lim (@Lymb0) April 9, 2022

But Bummer pulls out all the stops!

White Sox 161-1 season, book it — little coffee mug (@scorebookpencil) April 9, 2022

And remember -