White Sox Minor League Update: April 9, 2022

The Charlotte Knights were up again today, the only team in the White Sox organization to get a full week of games in. Wes Benjamin got the start, and out of any of the starting pitchers for the Knights he is probably the least likely to see time in Chicago and one of the most likely to get released once the MLB rosters shrink to 26. However, for today, Benjamin was pretty OK. He went four innings, struck out six, and was pulled with the Knights up, 3-2. A pretty good start to his year, but of course, the bullpen gave up the lead — twice.

Yep, the pen gave up the lead in the fifth, and then again in the seventh inning. The seventh-inning blown lead was decisive in the loss, as Anderson Severino struggled with command. He pretty much showed why Bennett Sousa got the MLB bullpen slot, only lasting two outs and allowing two runs and issuing two walks. Severino’s time in the game cemented the Charlotte loss, as its offense stalled late in the game.

Earlier, though, the lineup was pretty good, with five runs in seven innings. Carlos Pérez and Dwight Smith Jr. led the way with two hits each. Seby Zavala reached base twice, off of two walks; he also played first base, so maybe that will be something going forward.

A pitcher’s duel, if there ever was one, started the game, but the Barons came out on the losing end as the bullpen and offense squandered a great start. Johan Dominguez got that start today, and proved he should be on the Triple-A roster. He threw five shutout innings with seven strikeouts and no walks. A fantastic debut, and all he needed was one run, but the offense saved the scoring for later in the game — and it came too late, as the Barons lost, 3-2.

JB Olson was the only pitcher who performed poorly, as he allowed all three runs of the game for the Barons. On offense, there was not a lot of collective good but Yoelqui Céspedes made a positive impact. He had two hits on the day, both singles. He was one of just three hitters to have hits on the day, with Craig Dedelow and Lenyn Sosa the other two.

Though they lost, the Winston-Salem Dash were actually leading for most of the game. Starter Matthew Thompson went a strong five innings with just one run allowed. He did not have his strikeout stuff, with only three punch-outs, but it was enough to hold a 4-1 lead when he left them game. How did the Dash get that lead? Well, they scored four runs in the second inning. Shawn Goosenberg drove in the first two with a homer, and then top prospect Oscar Colás, drove in the third and fourth with his first double of the season.

Oscar Colas with an oppo double driving in Weaver and Castillo. #Dash up 4-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/OE4W9K4pJs — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 9, 2022

Where things went wrong was in the bullpen. Cooper Bradford allowed one run in the sixth, but in the eighth inning everything went from bad to worse. Fraser Ellard allowed three earned runs, and then a fourth came around to score because of an error. The Dash had three errors on the day, so it was not a stellar day for crisp baseball.

An offensive onslaught by the Cannon Ballers propelled them to a blowout victory on this Friday evening. Two innings for Kannapolis really made the difference: first was a five-run second, and then an even more impressive eight-run fifth. It were propelled by two early homers, one by Chase Krogman and another by DJ Gladney. Krogman’s was just a solo, but it did set the tone for the rest of the game. Meanwhile, Gladney hit a two-out grand slam in the fifth inning.

Both players had multiple hits on the day, but those two were obviously the biggest. Misael González and Wilfred Veras had multi-hit days as well. Colson Montgomery only collected one hit, but he he also induced three walks, so he reached base four times. On the bad side though, he did have two errors, so it was not all hunky-dory for the 2021 first-rounder. The plate discipline is still there, but everybody wants to see that first professional home run.

