White Sox Minor League Update: April 30, 2022

An early Saturday game leads to little offense in the Charlotte loss. However, the big news of the day with the Knights is Yoán Moncada beginning his rehab assignment, going 1-for-3 and playing third base.

Yoan’s first rehab hit and subsequent first CS . #Knights down 3-0 in the T7. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/CVucCEqVEi — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 30, 2022

Not sure why he was trying to steal a base in a rehab game, but the hit was nice to see. With the rest of the game, John Parke got the quality start with six innings pitched and just two runs allowed. Pretty good for a guy who now has a 6.15 ERA. The bullpen did not do him favors, especially Brandon Finnegan in the ninth inning where he allowed two runs. But the offense was even worse.

The Knights only scored one run off of six hits, and they didn’t even walk enough (once) to make up for the lack of hits. Besides Moncada, Yolbert Sánchez added a double, so two potential MLB infielders getting hits in one day, I guess that should be the positive takeaway.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? John Parke: 6 IP, 2 ER, 6 H, 1 BB, 3 K

Jameson Fisher: 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K vote view results 50% John Parke: 6 IP, 2 ER, 6 H, 1 BB, 3 K (1 vote)

50% Jameson Fisher: 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K (1 vote) 2 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Adam Haseley: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 3 K

Brandon Finnegan: 1 IP, 2 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 0 K vote view results 100% Adam Haseley: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 3 K (2 votes)

0% Brandon Finnegan: 1 IP, 2 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

Moving to Double-A, it’s another White Sox affiliate with another lackluster performance on offense. The Barons came away from this game with a measly three runners on base: two singles and a double. Tyler Neslony had two of those hits and that one one double, literally the only hitter to have a good game.

Davis Martin, the ace of this Barons staff right now, struggled. His command was fine, but he just left enough hittable pitches in the zone, and Rocket City took advantage. Martin allowed two homers that led to four earned runs in five innings. The bullpen was much better, with three innings of shutout baseball. The offense just could not add anything to make the game competitive.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Tyler Neslony: 2-for-4, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Sammy Peralta: 2 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 2 BB, 3 K

Declan Cronin: 1 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, 0 K vote view results 100% Tyler Neslony: 2-for-4, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K (1 vote)

0% Sammy Peralta: 2 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 2 BB, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Declan Cronin: 1 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? José Rodríguez: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K

Davis Martin: 5 IP, 4 ER, 9 H, 0 BB, 9 K vote view results 0% José Rodríguez: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

100% Davis Martin: 5 IP, 4 ER, 9 H, 0 BB, 9 K (1 vote) 1 vote total Vote Now

Offense, offense, go-go offense (to the melody of Let’s Go, Go-Go White Sox) was the song of the day for the Dash, as they brought the big sticks. Winston-Salem had seven extra-base hits out of their 13 total on the day. Alsander Womack had two of those, one of which was his first homer of the season. Luis Mieses had two extra-base hits as well, but both were doubles. The other homer of the day was from Duke Ellis, who has had quite the start to his season. He hit his second homer of the year in this game, to put his OPS over 1.000. He is normally known as a speedster, but is showing out an all-around game in April.

On the pitching end, it was a bullpen game of sorts, with Jordan Mikel and Jesus Valles combining for a “start.” They both went three innings and allowed two runs, good enough when your offense scores 10. The actual bullpen closed the last three innings without allowing a base runner, much better than they had to be.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Duke Ellis: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 3 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

Bryan Ramos: 3-for-5, 2 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

Alsander Womack: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K vote view results 0% Duke Ellis: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 3 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Bryan Ramos: 3-for-5, 2 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

100% Alsander Womack: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K (1 vote) 1 vote total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Jordan Mikel: 3 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 0 BB, 4 K

Jesus Valles: 3 IP, 2 ER, 5 H, 1 BB, 3 K

Caberea Weaver: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 2 K vote view results 0% Jordan Mikel: 3 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 0 BB, 4 K (0 votes)

100% Jesus Valles: 3 IP, 2 ER, 5 H, 1 BB, 3 K (1 vote)

0% Caberea Weaver: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

Bad offense at the top of the system, and slightly worse offense at the bottom, with Kannapolis only scoring one run on four hits. The plate discipline in the lineup was even worse, with 11 strikeouts and just one lonely walk from Ivan González. DJ Gladney was the best of the bunch, though, with two hits — half of the production.

The pitching, on the other hand, was very good off the back of a start from Tommy Sommer. He went 5 2⁄ 3 innings and saw two runs cross the plate, one unearned. The bullpen took over for the final two-plus innings and was good in that they did not allow any runs, but they were not dominant. Frander Veras was the better of the two with a 1-2-3 eighth inning, no strikeouts.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? DJ Gladney: 2-for-4, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Tommy Sommer: 5 2⁄3 IP, 1 ER (2 R), 1 BB, 7 K vote view results 0% DJ Gladney: 2-for-4, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

100% Tommy Sommer: 5 2⁄3 IP, 1 ER (2 R), 1 BB, 7 K (1 vote) 1 vote total Vote Now